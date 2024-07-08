fcafotodigital/E+ via Getty Images

Follow-Up

In our 2022 article, I issued a "Sell" rating for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF), where we enlisted the company's MLM business model, its controversial reputation, and high market competition as some of the primary concerns. After that, Herbalife announced a number of strategic initiatives meant to reanimate its growth. This follow-up article will revisit the previous analysis, focusing on the recent financial performance of the company, its new marketing initiatives, product innovations, and the overall future potential for the development of the company.

In the 2022 article, we emphasized Herbalife's multi-level marketing (MLM) model and noted that it brought the company a record volume of sales during the time of COVID-19 but was also the reason for their capital risk post-pandemic. The company's bad reputation, including legal problems and contrasting customer reviews of the products, was another major risk. In spite of the low valuation, the competitive market situation and negative general conditions led to a "Sell" recommendation.

Since our previous analysis, Herbalife has reported their financial results, implemented digital tools, and introduced innovative products. These strategic moves aim to rectify historical misfortunes and capitalize on the latest growth opportunities. In this part, we will look at how these new developments affect our forecast and are excited to announce that we now suggest Herbalife be rated as "Buy".

Thesis

Implementing a heavily targeted marketing campaign, launching a line of digital tools, and promoting product innovation can make a positive impact on Herbalife's future growth and investors' confidence. The gross margin that exhibits stronger growth coupled with better efficiencies is the core of Herbalife's capability to beat the market and better investor sentiment.

Introduction

Herbalife is among the most significant nutrition organizations worldwide. They are the ones that provide a special dedication to dietary supplements. Furthermore, they offer weight-loss and obesity control products, specialized in sports nutrition, and also manufactures personal care products. It is effectively managed by a group of independent distributors who buy and distribute the firm’s goods across the world. While Herbalife primarily stands for the health and wellness of the people, their most basic goal is to make sure they give out only high-quality products consisting of high-quality nutrition solutions to their customers.

Financial Performance

Quarter Ended Mar 2023 Jun 2023 Sep 2023 Dec 2023 Mar 2024 Revenues 1252.1 1314.0 1281.3 1215.0 1264.3 Cost Of Revenues 714.6 731.3 719.3 685.0 700.2 Gross Profit 537.5 582.7 562.0 530.0 564.1 Selling General & Admin Expenses 448.6 450.4 450.7 462.1 486.3 Operating Income 97.8 133.5 111.3 68.0 77.8 Net Income 29.3 59.9 42.8 10.2 24.3 Gross Margin 42.93% 44.35% 43.86% 43.62% 44.62% Operating Margin 7.81% 10.16% 8.69% 5.6% 6.15% Profit Margin 2.34% 4.56% 3.34% 0.84% 1.92% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha. Retrieved on 07-06-2024. Financials in millions USD. Herbalife's financial performance is reflected in an increase in SG&A expenses and the decline in profit margins. SG&A expenses grew from $448.6 million in March 2023 to $486.3 million in March 2024. This is partly the result of a number of issues. To start with, Herbalife set up an organizational restructuring program to reduce its employee structure and improve its efficiency. Nevertheless, it is likely that the one-time costs associated with restructuring will initially lead to higher SG&A expenses, which could undermine the savings of $80 million by 2025. Moreover, among other things, the company has been spending on ads all around the globe plus it also got some agreements on new expansion which lead to the requirement of extensive funds. As a result, the company faced higher SG&A expenses as they did require that suppliers are paid for these investments and, hence, SG&A expenses went up​ (Herbalife Ltd.)​​ (Direct Selling News)​.

The net income of Herbalife was reduced from $29 million in March 2023 to $24 million in March 2024 resulting in a decrease in profit margins from 2.34% to 1.92%. The economic environment has been engulfed by inflation and economic uncertainty. This, in turn, has affected the cost of operations and customer consumption spending. Higher costs for raw material, labor, and other inputs have resulted in a drop in earnings as the company battled to transfer these increased costs to customers. In addition, the company engaged in significant strategic investments which include a $1.6 billion senior secured refinancing consisting of several loans and credit facilities. I see that these actions are designed for long-term growth and stability, but in the short term, they have incurred higher interest expenses and other financial costs, thus lowering net income and profit margins.​ (Herbalife Ltd.)​​ (Direct Selling News)​.

Opportunities

In its last financial call, Herbalife unveiled new marketing strategies through the Herbalife One platform and the introduction of new products on the market. The Herbalife One platform is designed for distributors and clients to get better digital tools, such as an e-commerce platform and AI-driven wearables, which can streamline operations and enhance customer engagement. I see that it has the potential to improve operations and lead to a more continuous and happier experience for the distributors and the clients at the global level.

Additionally, Herbalife's way of introducing new products in the line of weight loss, wellness, and skin care, which is an appropriate method for them to expand business. The primary target of the company is to recreate articles into a consumable size for food and recreation and to package them with greener pallets to reduce the pollution effects of plastics. The company will strive with its going green approach even further. I see that all these attempts are in tune with ongoing market movement and customer attraction, which could lead to the rise in Herbalife's sales and revenue alike.

Challenges

The never-ending pressure that Herbalife has to face is related to the battleground in the wellness industry. Through the issue, the corporation must be dynamic and always be different from the rest of the rivals in order not to lose its leadership in the market. A new wave of wellness treatments and products (like GLP-1 nutrition companion products) means that Herbalife should keep up with the trends and change its products to meet the new requirements. To cope with this challenge, the company has to keep research and development going all the time to be able to offer the latest solutions in the markets they prefer.

Regulatory obstacles in different markets present a wide range of challenges that Herbalife has to deal with. In countries like China, the firm has to work under very harsh laws, which may lead to trouble during its business activities. For instance, hold-ups in goods import approval procedures in Mexico have impacted the market's sales. I see that navigating these regulations is challenging. You need to plan properly and change as the situation requires it, and you have to cooperate closely with local authorities, in order to make sure that you comply with the law and do not interrupt the business.

Valuation

Gross Margin PS ratio TTM PE Ratio TTM Growth revenue Growth EPS Revenue growth forward (analysts estimate) Earnings growth forward (analysts estimate) Herbalife 44.12% 0.22 8.19 -0.90% -46.3% 0.87% -13.82% Sector 35.37% 1.19 19.77 2.53% 8.91% 3.56% 6.91% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha. Retrieved on 07-05-2024. Herbalife's gross margin of 44.12% is way above the sector median of 35.37%, which indicates that the company has a very high capacity to control production and operational cost smartly. Conversely, its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.22 is significantly lower than the industry category's median of 1.19, which means that Herbalife's shares are understated in terms of sales. Additionally, Herbalife's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.19 is way lower than the sector median of 19.77, which is a sign that offshore markets are more circumspect when it comes to the prospects for the company's earnings as opposed to those of the others.

Looking at the challenges and benefits pointed out, a practical annual revenue growth of about 5% is viable if there is the possibility of implementing some persistent tactics like introducing new marketing or a product or digital tool upgrade. This estimated rate of growth coincides with an area of more robust stock outlook as compared to the analysts. Should Herbalife happen to yield a bit more than predicted, the fair P/E ratio might be closer to 22 with the P/S ratio near 1.4.

Conclusion

Even with the recent challenges the company has faced, its financial performance and strategic initiatives are positioned well for future growth. Its strong gross margin and strategic investments in marketing and digital tools lead to it even more profitability while improving the customer's engagement. Although the industry comes with a tight contest and strict laws, which need to abide by, the company's futuristic innovation and its penetration to the market make it able to stand the ground. Therefore, and viewing the very plausible growth narrative, the Herbalife company shows real potential to defy market expectations, which rewards it with a "buy" recommendation.