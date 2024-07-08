zodebala

Introduction

For those who use screeners to find high-quality dividend growth companies, Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) (OTCPK:COCSF) is probably flying under your radar. With a five-year dividend growth rate of 14%, a return to double-digit revenue and EPS growth rates since the pandemic, and high profitability grades relative to its sector, this beverage bottler and distributor deserves more attention from investors. This article will show how KOF is both a strong performer relative to its sector and trading at a favorable valuation.

Where Screeners Fail

In my previous essay, I outlined a process for using Seeking Alpha's screener tool to identify the best of the best within a given sector. But from time to time, screeners omit companies that meet your criteria. To illustrate this, I will apply my eight starting filters to Consumer Staples:

Years of increasing dividends - minimum five years of growth Five-year dividend growth rate - minimum CAGR of 5% Dividend yield - minimum 0.5% Dividend payout ratio - maximum 70% Five-year revenue growth - minimum CAGR of 5% Three-year EPS growth - minimum CAGR of 5% Quant rating - minimum 2.5 (Hold) Market cap - minimum $5 billion

This produces a list of just five companies: Costco (COST), PepsiCo (PEP), The Hershey Company (HSY), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), and Casey's General Stores (CASY). Where's Coca-Cola (KO)? Its anemic dividend growth rate fails to make the cut. How about Procter & Gamble (PG)? Low revenue and EPS growth. Other large Consumer Staples like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Philip Morris (PM), and Mondelez (MDLZ) fall short by one metric or another. But in all these cases, the metrics themselves are the culprit.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, on the other hand, actually exceeds every target, but the screener still missed it. What happened? First, as a business headquartered in Mexico, its financials are sensitive to the USD:MXN exchange rate, which over the past decade has moved between 1:12 and 1:24. Specific to the dividend, these currency fluctuations have given the illusion of a couple of cuts, which I will detail later. Second, KOF moved from annual to semiannual distributions in 2013, and just this March, the company announced a shift to quarterly payments. Since the Q1 distribution in April was well below the first payment in 2023, it appeared to be another cut.

Before delving in to the dividend, let's look at a snapshot of the company and its competitive advantages:

KOF's Business Model

KOF is the world's largest Coca-Cola bottler by volume, dominating the greater Latin American region. The Coca-Cola Company supplies them with syrup concentrate. They mix it with water and other ingredients, and then distribute to retailers and restaurants. Their revenue stems from the difference between production + distribution costs and the sale price. While heavily reliant on the recognition of brands like Coke, Sprite, and Powerade, KOF has made efforts to diversify its portfolio. They also distribute popular brands like Jugos del Valle juices, Monster (MNST) energy drinks, and Lipton tea, reducing their dependence on Coca-Cola owned or branded products while helping them cater to evolving consumer preferences.

KOF is also building a competitive advantage through development of their Juntos+ app, which has significantly boosted the proportion of total revenue coming from digital sales. They note in their 2023 annual report that client adoption is steadily increasing and that the app's integrated loyalty program is helping to engage and retain customers by means of various reward tiers and special offers. In their 2024 Q1 report, management highlighted volume growth to 7.3% compared to 6.6% in Q1 2023 along with double-digit revenue and operating income growth.

KOF's peer group includes the Coca-Cola bottlers Central American Bottling Corporation (CABCO) and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), as well as two other Latin American distributors, Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:EMBVF) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (OTC:CBDBY). I will refer readers to this article, which presents a SWOT-style analysis with consideration of potential catalysts and risks. My focus here is on the dividend, however, which previous contributors discussed only in passing.

The Dividend

KOF started paying semiannual distributions in 2013. The table below details those payments using the exchange rate on each pay date, with the amounts both in MXN and USD.

#1 MXN USD #2 MXN USD Σ MXP Σ USD '13 5/13 14.57 $1.20 11/15 14.25 $1.10 28.82 $2.30 '14 5/12 14.38 $1.11 11/17 14.40 $1.06 28.79 $2.17 '15 5/15 15.16 $1.01 11/13 15.57 $0.93 30.73 $1.94 '16 5/13 17.03 $0.94 11/14 18.07 $0.87 35.09 $1.80 '17 5/15 16.43 $0.88 11/13 16.71 $0.87 33.14 $1.75 '18 5/14 17.03 $0.87 11/13 16.86 $0.83 33.90 $1.70 '19 5/13 17.81 $0.93 11/12 17.78 $0.92 35.59 $1.85 '20 5/15 24.03 $1.00 11/13 23.93 $1.17 47.96 $2.17 '21 5/14 24.72 $1.24 11/15 25.24 $1.22 49.96 $2.47 '22 5/13 26.94 $1.34 11/14 26.86 $1.38 53.80 $2.72 '23 5/13 28.65 $1.63 11/13 28.96 $1.65 57.61 $3.27 Click to enlarge

Wide exchange rate fluctuations created discrepancies in 2015, 2016, and 2018. In each of these years, KOF actually increased the dividend in its native currency, but a stronger US dollar meant a lower distribution received. I do not consider these cuts since the company paid out more than in the previous year. Therefore, the dividend growth streak should be six years (and counting) beginning after the modest cut in 2017.

This brings us to 2024. Here is the relevant excerpt from the shareholders' meeting on March 19:

The meeting approved the payment of a cash dividend in the amount of $12,773,060,152.96 Mexican Pesos, to be paid in 4 installments of $0.19 Mexican pesos for each of the outstanding shares on the payment date, which corresponds to 4 installments in the amount of $1.52 Mexican pesos for each UBL linked unit (3 Series "B" shares and 5 Series "L" shares) outstanding on the payment date, on April 16th, July 16th, October 15th, and December 9th, 2024.

This requires a bit of unpacking. A share purchased on the NYSE is worth 10 UBL units (Unités de Boni de Liquidation), meaning the distribution for each of these shares will be 1.52 (MXN) x 10 (units) x 4 (quarters), or 60.80 MXN. As promised, shareholders received 15.2 MXN on April 26, or $0.8943 USD based on the exchange rate from the last business close. Many tracking sites inaccurately show this payment as a 45% cut compared to the $1.63 payment in April 2023. Looking forward, here's what we can expect in 2024:

2024 Payment Date MXN Exchange USD Q1 26-Apr 15.20 ca. 17.1 to 1 $0.894 Q2 16-Jul (declared) 15.20 ca. 18.2 to 1 ca. $0.833 Q3 ca. 25-Oct 15.20 ca. 17.6 to 1 ca. $0.864 Q4 ca. 27-Dec 15.20 ca. 17.6 to 1 ca. $0.864 TOTAL 60.80 ca. $3.46 Click to enlarge

Obviously, the exchange rate will shift, but the estimate of $3.46 would represent a 5.8% increase over 2023 and produce a five-year growth rate of 13.45%. The forward dividend yield based on a share price of $82 would be 4.22% - well above the flawed TTM rate of 3.05%. This forward yield is more generous than all but one of the twenty largest dividend-payers in the Consumer Staples sector, excluding tobacco companies.

Strong Fundamentals

Now that we have an accurate picture of the dividend, I will revisit my initial screening criteria for high-quality dividend growth companies:

METRICS KOF Y/N Years of increasing dividends 6 Y Five-year dividend growth rate 14.19% Y Dividend yield 3.05% Y Dividend payout ratio 64.49% Y Five-year revenue growth 6.30% Y Three-year EPS growth 23.61% Y Overall Quant rating Hold Y Market cap 17.53B Y Click to enlarge

Beyond these data points, KOF boasts a solid balance sheet with a manageable debt-to-equity ratio that sits around 0.54, below its own historical average and that of the Non-Alcoholic Beverages industry at 0.8. Their commitment to cost control and operational efficiency is also noteworthy and has manifested in healthy profitability metrics. Gross margins consistently exceeding 40% demonstrate their ability to efficiently convert sales into profit, and operating margins have also steadily increased in recent years.

As shown below, KOF compares favorably by most measures to the Consumer Staples sector as well as its own five-year averages:

I will also point to two of my favorite metrics for assessing dividend payers:

Levered free cash flow [LFCF] - While uneven, KOF has a ten-year compound annual growth rate is 6.29%.

Return on Capital Employed [ROCE] - The company has a five-year average of 18%, above the sector average.

A Favorable Valuation

KOF is trading at a favorable valuation, below its own five-year averages and the sector averages almost across the board:

KOF % Diff. to Sector P/E Non-GAAP (TTM) 14.66 -13.66% P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) 13.06 (5Y avg. 16.80) -23.33% P/E GAAP (TTM) 14.08 -28.39% P/E GAAP (FWD) 13.27 (5Y avg. 16.92) -27.45% PEG (TTM) 0.91 (5Y avg 1.46) -67.62% Price / Sales (TTM) 1.15 -4.41% Price / Sales (FWD) 1.13 (5Y avg. 1.20) -5.62% Click to enlarge

Price Targets

While Wall Street analysts currently have a price target of $110, my own DCF fair value comes out to around $100 using on a discount rate of 11% (using WACC). This assumes a near-term EPS growth rate of 9%, which I base on and EPS growth rates of the past four years, and 7% terminal, which I base on longer-term averages.

Simple DCF Calculator

Both Wall Street's price target and the DCF fair value offer a margin of safety exceeding 15%, which is often my baseline for initiating a position. Based on the fundamentals I outlined above, which are strong in comparison to its industry and sector, I rate KOF a Buy at today's valuation.

Risks

The two primary risks in the near term, cited both by analysts and the company itself, are:

Commodity and materials - further price increases in sweeteners and packaging materials may adversely affect production costs.

Currency fluctuations - depreciation of local currencies relative to the U.S. Dollar may affect financial results. Recent shareholder reports repeatedly mention the volatile macroeconomic environment in Argentina, in particular.

KOF addresses the potential impacts of these and other threats, such as water shortages and climate change, in their 2023 integrated report while summarizing their ongoing mitigation actions for each. I will reiterate that my calculations for future growth assume that performance will be more in line with the past three years - perhaps too short a timeframe for more conservative investors.

Summary

With an extensive distribution network that reaches over two million points of sale, Coca-Cola FEMSA is a market leader in Latin America, benefiting both from brand recognition and economies of scale. For investors who appreciate the stability of the Consumer Staples sector, KOF offers a highly attractive and increasing dividend yield with the potential for significant stock price appreciation. Through the pandemic and an unpredictable, inflationary environment, the company has maintained a solid financial position with a healthy balance sheet and consistent profitability.