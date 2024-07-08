Coca-Cola FEMSA: It's Time To Buy The Bottler

Delta Dividends profile picture
Delta Dividends
10 Followers

Summary

  • Coca-Cola FEMSA offers an attractive yield and an impressive five-year dividend growth rate of 13.5%.
  • Its current valuation is below historical averages, creating a buying opportunity.
  • The company has maintained a healthy balance sheet despite inflationary pressures.

Red Coca Cola Truck

zodebala

Introduction

For those who use screeners to find high-quality dividend growth companies, Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) (OTCPK:COCSF) is probably flying under your radar. With a five-year dividend growth rate of 14%, a return to double-digit revenue and EPS growth

This article was written by

Delta Dividends profile picture
Delta Dividends
10 Followers
A professor at the University of Southern Mississippi, Joseph E. Jones has been obsessed with the market for over fifteen years. Stemming from a love of teaching, he shares simple strategies for making informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KOF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KOF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KOF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KOF
--
COCSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News