YMAG: Collecting A Big Yield In The Magnificent Seven, Spotting The Risks

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.36K Followers

Summary

  • Magnificent Seven stocks have surged in 2024, with trillions added to market cap collectively just in the last two months; even Tesla has turned positive on the year.
  • A new ETF, YMAG, offers exposure to Magnificent Seven stocks through covered-call ETFs for high yield.
  • YMAG has a high fee and low AUM, and I outline risks associated with the ETF today.

A modern Office Space With Employees Working At Desks

Tom Werner

The Magnificent Seven stocks are back in prime form. It has been an interesting stretch, considering the seamless baton toss from one megacap to another. Recall back in May, shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) surged in advance

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.36K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. My thing is communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About YMAG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on YMAG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
YMAG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News