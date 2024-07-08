YMAG: Collecting A Big Yield In The Magnificent Seven, Spotting The Risks

Tom Werner

The Magnificent Seven stocks are back in prime form. It has been an interesting stretch, considering the seamless baton toss from one megacap to another. Recall back in May, shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) surged in advance of and through its Q1 earnings report.

Then Apple (AAPL) began to take flight shortly after its Worldwide Developers Conference. Amazon (AMZN) then grabbed investors’ attention with its solid breakout to new highs following a nearly four-year stretch of underperforming the S&P 500.

The latest craze? Tesla (TSLA), of course. The stock is up eight days running coming into the first full trading week of July. Elon Musk’s crown jewel has surged 38% just in that span. TSLA is now positive in 2024 after a huge drawdown in Q1 and Q2.

Magnificent Stocks Up Huge in 2024, TSLA Back in the Green

Yardeni Research

As a whole, the Mag Seven, as measured by the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS), has returned a stunning 35% since its low on April 25. That’s collectively trillions of dollars of added market cap among the seven biggest US stocks.

Today, let’s take a look at a new ETF, one that pounces not only on the Mag 7’s meteoric rise, but also on investors’ thirst for big yield.

I have a hold rating on the YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs (NYSEARCA:YMAG). In short, this fund holds the seven covered-call ETFs of the Magnificent Seven stocks:

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF ( AMZY YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF ( APLY YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF ( FBY YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF ( GOOY YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF ( MSFO YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF ( NVDY YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF ( TSLY

MAGS ETF Trounces Other US Equity Indexes YTD

Stockcharts.com

According to the issuer, YMAG invests its assets in seven YieldMax ETFs. The fund’s name refers to its strategy of gaining exposure to the common stocks of seven companies, which together are commonly referred to as the “Magnificent Seven”. The portfolio will be reallocated on a monthly basis so that each of the seven YieldMax ETFs held in the ETF’s portfolio is equally weighted. The fund has a limited operating history and while the portfolio’s objective is to provide current income, there is no guarantee the ETF will make a distribution. Distributions are likely to vary greatly in amount.

YMAG began trading in January 2024, and its total assets under management remains low at just $101 million as of July 5, 2024. The annual expense ratio is high at 1.28% and the ETF has paid a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 13.7%.

Now, it’s imperative that investors acknowledge and understand that this yield is not a traditional dividend payment that would come from, say, the cash flows of a company. Rather, the vast majority of the distribution is the result of selling options. In this case, the seven ETFs YMAG holds each effectively sell call options, capping upside potential, on their respective Magnificent Seven stock.

YMAG: Distribution History

YieldMax

The upside is that if MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, GOOGL, AMZN, META, and TSLA trade sideways or even rise modestly, then YMAG should perform well. If those seven equities fall, then it’s possible to lose money investing in YMAG. Finally, if the Mag Seven surges, then YMAG will likely underperform a 100% long equity strategy comprised of an equal-weight basket of the Mag Seven.

Megacap-8 Stocks Are Nearly One-Third of the S&P 500

Yardeni Research

Along with significant single-stock risk, since the allocation holds just seven positions, liquidity is another weak spot; the median 30-day bid/ask spread is high at 0.24%, per YieldMax, and its 90-day average volume is low at just 141,000 shares.

Another risk I assert is significant right now is the reality that implied volatility on the MAGS ETF is near 25% - that’s a historically low figure. Consider that earnings from most of the Mag Seven will come out within the next four weeks, there isn’t a whole of added premium to be earned by selling call options.

Risk: MAGS ETF Implied Volatility Is Low Ahead of Earnings Season

Fidelity Investments

For an investor seeking to protect their gains in the Mag Seven stocks, I would rather purchase inexpensive put options right now.

Valuation is another consideration. According to Yardeni Research, the so-called “Megacap -8,” which includes Netflix (NFLX) into the group, now trades at a record-high price-to-sales ratio while its collective price-to-earnings ratio is above 30 for the first time since the middle of last year.

My point here is that it can be a perilous wager to attempt to collect yield on a group of stocks that has turned more expensive throughout this year. We might also be in the process of a blow-off top in megacap tech – if that’s the case, then the final upward thrust would likely result in YMAG losing significant alpha to MAGS.

Risk: Megacap-8 Hits a Record-High P/S Ratio

Yardeni Research

Megacap-8 Valuations & Returns

WisdomTree Funds

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on YMAG. The strategy will likely excite investors eyeing the Magnificent Seven stocks who want to collect a large yield. I see important risks right now with this fund of funds, which owns shares of covered-call ETFs.