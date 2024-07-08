Sundry Photography

Arista: High-Speed AI Networking Infrastructure Leader

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) stock has powered to a new high in July 2024 as the high-speed networking leader has continued to defy gravity. In my bullish ANET update in early May 2024, I upgraded ANET as I discussed why I had understated its potential. ANET has not disappointed, gaining almost 45% through last week's highs, easily outperforming the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) over the same period. ANET's 1Y total return of nearly 130% has corroborated the market's confidence in its AI networking growth prospects. Compared to arch-rival Cisco (CSCO) stock's -6.5% total return over the past year, it's increasingly clear which company benefited significantly from the AI gold rush.

Arista Networks is "diplomatic" over Wall Street's characterization of Cisco's flailing leadership. Despite that, Arista underscores the critical differences between Cisco and Arista: scalability and reliability. As a result, Arista has outperformed, given its focus on helping cloud computing providers scale reliably. The AI transition toward high-speed networking infrastructure has also benefitted Arista, given its open Ethernet architecture and unified Arista EOS across the stack (from front-end to back-end infrastructure). A close partnership with Broadcom (AVGO) gives Arista a robust opportunity to gain market share through its integrated software and hardware capabilities.

Arista: Address InfiniBand's Network Silos

Network infrastructure diagram (Arista filings)

Furthermore, Arista believes the evolution of its Ethernet architecture based on merchant silicon helps facilitate rapid deployment required by the leading hyperscalers and Tier-2 cloud providers. Also, the "static limited flexibility" of the current front-end and back-end setup has intensified "network silos," which is less effective than what Arista can achieve with a well-coordinated infrastructure.

Arista's AI center attempts to address the "importance of an interconnected system for optimum performance," circumventing the limitations attributed to the network silos. That can be achieved using Ethernet at the front-end and back-end, helping Arista Networks gain more share against Nvidia's (NVDA) InfiniBand.

Arista already addressed potential market share gains at ANET's Q1 earnings call. The networking leader sees AI-related revenue rising to $750M by 2025. Management clarified the underlying momentum, accentuating that these gains are expected to be "primarily from the back-end clusters within AI infrastructure." Therefore, Arista has helped improve its earnings visibility for investors, as AI-related revenue could account for almost 10% of Arista's estimated FY2025 revenue base.

Despite that, Arista highlighted that Nvidia offers an integrated approach with Ethernet architecture through Nvidia's Spectrum-X. However, Arista believes in its ability to deliver "scalable solutions for AI fabrics using Jericho-based platforms." Hence, it should help accelerate broader market adoption from "small clusters to massive deployments."

In addition, Arista's EOS offers a unified pane "across various network use cases (data center, campus, AI)." Hence, cloud computing providers can rely on Arista Network's core focus on building a robust network infrastructure across the stack. Arista's assurance that it doesn't view "Nvidia as a direct competitor yet on the Ethernet side" is telling.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan also assured the market of its Ethernet capabilities. Tan emphasized that "seven of the eight largest existing clusters of AI chips are deployed with Ethernet networking infrastructure" powered by Broadcom's technology. Tan also anticipated that "all megascale AI clusters will be powered by Ethernet next year." Therefore, Arista's efforts and confidence seem to have robust underlying fundamentals, underpinned by Broadcom's leadership in networking AI chip design.

Is ANET Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

ANET Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

However, ANET's valuation isn't assessed as cheap ("D" valuation grade). ANET's forward adjusted P/E of 46x is well above its sector median of 24.4x. It's also way above its communications equipment peers' median of 17x, suggesting a high level of optimism has been reflected.

Despite that, ANET's forward-adjusted PEG ratio of 2.4x is less than 20% above its sector median. Therefore, Arista Networks can potentially justify a growth-adjusted valuation re-rating if ANET gains more share against InfiniBand.

However, ANET's $750M in AI-related revenue is less than 10% of its total revenue base for FY2025. Therefore, ascribing an AI premium too high to ANET's opportunity might be unwise. However, Arista's ambitions to continue leading the Ethernet's push to become the dominant architecture in highly scalable AI infrastructure cannot be underestimated. Hence, betting against ANET (bearish positioning) could be a wrong move against the networking leader.

While I anticipate a pullback in ANET as it's overbought, I assess ANET's bullish opportunity to remain intact. Therefore, investors can consider capitalizing on ANET's next potential pullback to add more aggressively.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing, unless otherwise specified.

