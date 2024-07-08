Uber Technologies: Delivery Is The Only Near-Time Growth Driver That Matters

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
864 Followers

Summary

  • Last mile delivery is a key growth driver for Uber and DoorDash. But unlike DoorDash, Uber is showing strong profitable growth.
  • Uber's Delivery business has seen rapid growth, outpacing overall Gross Bookings volume and increasing EBITDA by 173% y/y. Delivery now accounts for half of Uber's total Gross Bookings.
  • Uber's robust growth in the Delivery segment, acquisitions, and network density position it for strong future performance, warranting a Strong Buy rating.
  • Valuation models point to a robust ~35% upside by next year in Uber.

Cycle courier for Uber Eats delivering take-away meals

Ceri Breeze

Investment Thesis

Last mile delivery has emerged as a standout solutions gap that is constantly requiring the need to be addressed, especially in a post-pandemic world. The solutions gap exists in both ends of the delivery market, namely the supply

This article was written by

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
864 Followers
Uttam is an ex-Silicon Valley product manager & has led technology product teams for some of the largest consumer technology firms in the world. He focuses on investing in technology companies that are building long runways for robust, sustainable growth. Apart from technology, Uttam is also focused on uncovering opportunities in Defense, Energy & MedTech sectors. He is also the author and cofounder of The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter, which he cofounded with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on this platform. Uttam's newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist, often gets cited by publications, including the Wall Street Journal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UBER over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UBER Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UBER

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UBER
--
UBER:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News