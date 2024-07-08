BING-JHEN HONG

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) remains a runaway train with AI GPU sales continuing to surge beyond all original expectations. The biggest question is the ultimate size of the AI chip market and the market share of Nvidia, which currently has an estimated 95% of the market as peers finally ramp up sales. My investment thesis remains Neutral on the stock, though momentum appears to build for another big run higher.

Mega Gains Already

After adjusting for the recent 10-for-1 stock split, Nvidia traded at around $12 per share following the 2022 tech sell off and now the stock has soared back to $125 with recently hit a high of $140. Nvidia is up 1,000% during just a 2-year period.

During this period, sales have surged due to soaring demand for AI GPUs. The company has seen data center revenues surge from around $4 billion per quarter to over $22 billion in FQ1'25 with total quarterly sales now at $26 billion.

Sales have only risen about 400% during this period with the stock is up 2.5x as much. The stock is clearly factoring in additional upside for AI accelerator chip sales growth in the years ahead.

AMD (AMD) CEO Lisa Su has famously factored in a $400 billion data center opportunity in 2027. The big question is how much of this market Nvidia captures with the recent quarterly results skewed due to AMD not having GPU chip supplies for the market and Intel (INTC) still being mostly absent from the AI chip market.

The market assigns Nvidia sales targets for FY28 (Jan.) at $224 billion for over 60% of the data center market. Remember, the consensus target is for FY25 sales of $120 billion for nearly 87% upside in the 3-year period.

The prime hyperscaler customers are already spending billions in additional capex, limiting the ability to increase the annual spend on GPUs. Both Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) were spending ~$7 billion per quarter on capex and the amounts have already soared to $11 to $12 billion.

Meta Platforms (META) is in the midst of their big push after trying to cut back spending in 2023 with a plan to spend $35 to $40 billion in 2024. Either way, the major AI GPU spenders will increase capex by a combined $50 billion annually, which is already factored into the Nvidia revenue estimates for FY25.

These companies just aren't going to spend vastly more on an annual basis. The higher GPU spending will have to come from other sources.

Nvidia has an estimated 98% of the GPU market, which is expected to be whittled down to 95% for 2024. The real key is how much AMD can whittle down the massive margins produced by Nvidia now without any competition.

Unmatched Margins

Nvidia is a complex investment as soaring GPU demand is offset by a massive stock valuation and stretched margins. Investors really have to derive a peak and normalized margins investment profile.

The stock trades at 26x forward sales targets with a market cap of $3.1 trillion. Clearly, Nvidia is one of the largest stocks in the world based on multiple expansion and a reversal to trend would have Nvidia trading more mourned the multiples of peers. AMD and Intel both trade at much smaller multiples.

The market is definitely factoring in sales growth far into the future with Nvidia already trading at 10x FY32 sales targets of $345 billion. As noted, AMD is forecast to produce some sizable sales growth from AI GPUs, but the stock only trades at 11x forward sales now.

The prime reason sales figure is a valid way to value a stock is that it normalizes for volatile margins, whether strong or weak. As my previous research highlighted, Nvidia doesn't have normal margins now with gross margins soaring above 78% (above 65% pre-AI) and operating margins of nearly 65% (above 3x% pre-AI). The company actually produced non-GAAP operating margins of an astounding 69%.

Nvidia already generated margins above normal semiconductor levels prior to the AI GPU demand explosion, especially for a company of this scale. Intel was the largest and most successful semiconductor company in the world, and gross margins were only 60% and operating margins in the 35%.

The key to the investing story is understanding that Nvidia likely maintains these high margins over the next year with the hot Blackwell product rolling out, but margins will ultimately normalize. Blackwell GPUs are targeted to price at $30,000 to $40,000 while only costing $6,000 for a gross margin of 80% to 85%, though Nvidia is likely to focus on selling full package of multiple accelerators and memory.

Under this scenario, Nvidia can look cheap under the current analysis consensus for a $3.60 EPS in FY26. The stock only trades at 36x these EPS targets, but the key is understanding the details of how Nvidia appears relatively cheap for a stock that has ballooned into one of the most valuable in the world.

Nvidia is only forecasting FQ2.25 operating expenses of $2.8 billion. The whole story is whether the company can continue producing GPU hotcakes producing 75%+ gross margins while maintaining a nearly absurdly low level of opex.

As competitors hit the market, the natural corporate response is to ramp up spending and AMD has a viable product lineup on market now while the MI400 should be competitive with the Blackwell GPUs. AMD is expected to finally have additional supply in the 2H after massive limitations on available product to start 2024.

The issue for Nvidia investors is what happens when margins normalize back at previous levels:

As the forecasted financials highlight, the EPS estimate is vastly different on a normalization of operating margins. Even with a 65% operating margin, Nvidia only delivers a FY28 EPS of $4.86 versus the consensus analyst estimate of $5.40.

The big issue is what happens, if margins normalize. With 35% operating margins, the EPS dips to only $2.61. Even if Nvidia maintains 75% market share on a $400 billion data center market in 2027, revenues of $300 billion only produces an EPS of $3.49 for FY28.

Over the last year, our investment view has generally been bullish to Neutral on the stock. Clear signs existed for Nvidia having excessive growth in the years ahead, but risk entered the picture when the stock price surged more than sales.

Even now, the stock appears set to head higher in the short term. The ultimate key though, is that Nvidia has to hit the very aggressive revenue target of $300 billion with the normalized margins for the EPS of just $3.49 per share.

If an investor slaps the current P/E multiple of 37x on the stock, Nvidia would only trade at $129. The stock is unlikely to maintain such a high P/E multiple with margins slipping.

The risk is for the stock to hit the $225 billion analyst target and for normalized margins to push the EPS down to only $2.61. The stock would be hard pressed to trade above $100.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that anyone willing to trade Nvidia over the next 6 to 12 months can probably see further gains to the upside. The biggest key is understanding the elevated margins make the stock appear cheaper than reality. Nvidia will likely ultimately crash with the addition of competitive GPUs and eventual margin pressure.

Investors can ride the stock higher, but don't over stay being bullish on Nvidia.