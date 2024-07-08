Who Else Is Ready For The Great American REIT Rally?

MCCAIG/iStock via Getty Images

Recently, I ran across an article by Cohen & Steers explaining capital markets expectations over the next ten years.

As a private real estate and REIT investor (for over three decades), I'm always interested to hear other opinions, especially after witnessing transformational changes over the last two years. As the co-authors at Cohen & Steers explain,

Gone are near-zero interest rates, low inflation, stable growth and long economic cycles that were observed for well over a decade.

We all could have predicted the end of near-zero rates, but nobody has shown be a really good crystal ball yet that provides clarity over rate normalization. As the co-authors explain,

…indeed the post-GFC low/ zero interest rate world appears to be far in the rearview mirror.

So far, the Cohen & Steers crystal ball appears intact:

The landscape we envisioned for the next decade when we released our inaugural capital market assumptions last year-one characterized by slower economic growth alongside higher and more volatile inflation-remains largely in place. As is typically the case when long-term projections are updated, there have not been major shifts in our return expectations across asset markets.

It's true that many economists predicted the resilience of the U.S. economy and high yields; however, "inflation has also been stickier …of what to anticipate in coming years."

After two years of aggressive actions intended to tame inflation, it's obvious that the rate-hiking cycle is likely ending. As Cohen & Steers points out,

Regardless of the timing or number of rate cuts, the bottom line is that we are very unlikely to return to previous levels of accommodation.

And of course, as Cohen & Steers suggests,

… we believe that fixed income now provides a higher-return alternative to other asset classes than was the case for most of the previous decade. Equity returns, by comparison, are expected to be lower, facing elevated valuations, slower growth and a higher cost of capital.

And Cohen believes that "this environment is favorable for real assets".

The co-authors insist that "the starting point on valuations is more attractive."

And, whereas forecasters have consistently been too optimistic about inflation falling, they "expect stickier inflation going forward, driven by factors including commodity underinvestment, tight labor markets, geopolitics and deglobalization."

In another article, Cohen & Steers provide a list of three compelling reasons to own listed real estate in the current environment.

1. Supply moderating and likely to remain low

As we witnessed over previous earnings periods, "REIT fundamentals remain resilient" across most property categories thanks to healthy demand, while supply is curtailed due to tighter financial conditions.

As you can see, construction starts are down considerably from the peak of Q2-22. Hospitality starts are down by 59% followed by industrial (50%), multi-family (49%), senior housing (46%), and self-storage (39%).

2. REIT valuations vs. equities are meaningfully below the historical median

Today REIT valuations relative to the broader equity market (S&P 500) are meaningfully below the historical median.

This means that "attractively priced equity and access to the unsecured bond market could allow them to take advantage of external growth opportunities."

3. REITs have historically performed well following end of Fed rate hikes

As seen below, REITs have "historically performed well after a Fed pivot and should be part of a long-term asset allocation".

We are targeting 20% returns on average over the next 12 months.

Last week, Fed-funds futures showed chances of a September interest-rate cut after the June jobs report included serious revisions to previous numbers.

Currently, the odds of at least one rate cut by September rose to 77.6% from 74.3% according to the CME FedWatch Tool, and according to Barron's:

Though the headline nonfarm payrolls number topped expectations, the April result was reduced by 57,000 jobs and the May number was reduced by 54,000. That, paired with a surprise uptick in the unemployment rate, seemed to send bond yields lower and stocks higher as traders hoped that interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve are around the corner.

Although seemingly good news, Hoya Capital pointed out that "the report was quite a bit weaker under the surface than the headline metric would suggest. Net revisions subtracted 111k from the prior two months, while the composition of job growth in June was skewed heavily toward government and healthcare jobs, with private payrolls posting a disappointing 136k increase."

REITs sold off by around 0.50% last week, compared to the S&P 500 (SPY) that surged just under 2%.

However, just like the odds of the upcoming Presidential election (Trump's odds of winning is now 74% according to Economist), the odds of a REIT Rally is also improving, and it's likely that the first cut will be before the Presidential election…

Which, of course, is the reason I titled this article, "Who Is Ready For The Great American REIT Rally?"

Here are a few of my high conviction picks…

An Essential Pick

Essential Properties (EPRT) is a net lease REIT that owns around 1,940 properties (19.3 million square feet) in 48 states. Although smaller than Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC), EPRT is differentiated by its focus on service-oriented and experience-based tenants.

EPRT has 383 tenants that operate within 16 industries:

Quick Service 10.5%

Auto Service 8.2%

Casual Dining 7.5%

Equipment Rental 5.5%

C-Stores 5.3%

Family Dining 175%

Pet Care Services 1.5%

Entertainment 7.8%

Grocery 3.0%

Home Furnishings.4%

Retail 3.4%

Building Materials 1.0%

Car Washes 15.1%

Early Childhood 11.3%

Medical / Dental 10.9%

Other Industrial 2.4%

You will not see any casinos, data centers, or warehouses in EPRT's portfolio, the company focuses on fungible and smaller-scale single-tenant properties (average investment is $2.7 million). This provides the company with greater re-let opportunities and more liquidity for asset recycling.

Also, EPRT's portfolio is newly assembled (14.1 Years Weighted Average Lease Term) with strong unit-level rent coverage (3.9x). The balance sheet is Investment Grade, and the asset base is 100% unencumbered with no secured debt.

EPRT also has a strong balance sheet with net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre adjusted of 3.6x and total liquidity of over $850 million. The company has a weighted average debt maturity of 4.7 years and weighted average interest rate of 3.6%.

In Q1-24 EPRT declared a $0.285 dividend which represents an AFFO payout ratio of 68% (one of the lowest in the net lease sector). The retained free cash flow after dividends was $23.9 million in Q1. Analyst consensus growth for EPRT is 5% in 2024 and 7% in 2025.

Shares are now trading at 16.5 P/AFFO, compared with the normal multiple of 18.7x. The dividend yield is 4.1% (lowest payout ratio in the sector).

As viewed below, we forecast EPRT to return 20% over the next 12 months. We maintain a Buy. (Note: EPRT shares are +13% since we recommended in February 2024).

A Good West Coast Bet

As many of my readers and followers know, I'm not a huge fan of the West Coast, and I promise I will not go into politics here.

However, I am a fan of the "pure play" west coast sharpshooter known as Rexford Industrial (REXR).

Much like EPRT, REXR is also a smaller REIT compared with industrial peers like Prologis (PLD), however this REIT is driven by its focus on Infill Southern California where the company is the local sharpshooter.

REXR IR

Having an extensive background in commercial real estate, I can attest to the importance of having "boots on the ground" and knowing where to find the highest demand.

REXR has been able to capitalize on real-time market intelligence with the most active leasing and acquisitions presence in the market. This in turn makes REXR the preeminent landlord brand with the highest asset quality, functionality and level of customer service to over 1,600 tenants.

One of the secrets to success is REXR's extensive broker relationships that create trust as a reliable transaction partner. Since its IPO in 2013 REXR has achieved +22% average annual portfolio growth.

The company's in-house research team identifies transaction catalysts that result in off-market acquisitions, generating substantially above market returns.

REXR IR

Yet, the market is highly fragmented as REXR has just 2.7% market share within a 1.8B SF market. This creates significant growth opportunities…

REXR also maintains a strong balance sheet with low leverage: Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA of 4.6x and Net Debt / Total Enterprise Value of 20.9%. The company has investment grade ratings from S&P (BBB+). Fitch (BBB+), and Moody's (Baa2).

REXR has over $2 billion in liquidity ($1B revolver, $837M in forward equity, and $185M in cash) along with well-staggered debt maturities (4.5 years weighted average maturity and 3.8% weighted average interest rate)

In March, REXR announced it was buying a 48 property portfolio from Blackstone (BX) for $1 Billion. The 3 million square foot portfolio was 98% leased, with 99% located within REXR's core markets (LA and Orange Counties).

REXR has been able to deliver consistent growth since the IPO: 15% CAGR over the last 5 years (vs peer average of 11%) = 35% greater FFO/share growth. In addition, REXR has grown its dividend by an average of 18% (over the last 5 years) compared with the peer average of 10%.

Analysts forecast REXR to grow by 12% this year (2024), 14% in 2025 and 18% in 2026.

Shares are now trading at 24.9x, compared with a normal valuation of 38x. Even prior to the post COVID run up, shares traded at 30x. The dividend yield is 3.7% and well-covered with a payout ratio of 81%.

As viewed below, we forecast REXR to return 25% over the next 12 months. We maintain a Strong Buy.

In Closing

I like reading news and following other analysts here (on Seeking Alpha) as well as other insiders.

I do my best to stay in tune with market conditions and to provide my readers and followers with actionable recommendations.

Given these facts, I believe that we're around sixty days away from a REIT Rally, which of course means that an interest rate cut is a primary catalyst.

Even though the next FOMC meeting is July 30-31, we expect rates will hold steady as the Fed waits for inflation to ease a bit more. As mentioned earlier, September (20-21) appears to be the time in which we could see rates beginning to ease…

And of course, we will start pounding the drums at the Great American REIT Rally.

Until then, I'll be accumulating more shares in these two REITs and planning my hopeful early retirement!

Happy SWAN Investing!