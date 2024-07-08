Tony Anderson

Introduction to Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) has a long history, but its most recent one is not very encouraging. The company has been around for 104 years, offering Business Service such as mailing equipment, software, e-commerce technologies and shipment services. The company even owns its own bank, a tribute to the diversity of services it provides.

Share price (under)performance

Since its peak in 1998, around $66 per share, the company has been in a vicious decline. The last ten years have brought the company to below $1 billion market capitalization.

Finally, however, there’s hope once again for the company to climb back up. Hestia Capital (of Kurt Wolf, also heavily involved in the GameStop saga), took an interest in radically changing the company. It has bet, and it seems to be winning, in the sense that Hestia Capital now has control of the board, has a deal in place, and has put their favored CEO in the driver's seat. You can find many articles on Hestia’s proxy fight, both on Seeking Alpha as elsewhere, so I will let the past be the past. Let’s focus on what this actually means for the company in the near future.

Current Pitney Bowes structure

During the latest earnings call on May 2nd, the company’s financials were presented in three distinct business units:

SendTech

SendTech Solutions offers physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions, financing, services, supplies and other applications for clients of all sizes to help simplify and save on the sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels and flats

Presort

Presort Services provides sortation services that enable clients to qualify for USPS workshare discounts in First Class Mail, Marketing Mail, Marketing Mail Flats and Bound Printed Matter

Global E-Commerce

Global Ecommerce provides business to consumer logistics services for domestic and cross-border delivery, returns and fulfillment.

Straight off the bat, the following is clear:

Two out of the three major segments are profitable and growing adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA (more on this later). One is clearly not, despite all efforts.

Let’s analyse the segments one by one.

SendTech business segment

The SendTech business unit is the largest segment in terms of revenue and profits. Revenue was down slightly (2%) but adjusted EBIT was up 6% in Q1 year-over-year. This was mostly driven by savings in COGS and SG&A.

In January of this year, a ‘digital delivery services offering’ was moved from the Global E-commerce segment to the SendTech segment. This bolsters the offering.

The SendTech business is a ‘high-margin, recurring revenue business’ as paraphrased from Pitney Bowes. At first glance, it might look like a unit not growing and not declining, but actually if you dig into the numbers, you find a story of two diverging trends.

The new SaaS digital offering is growing strongly (40% y-o-y) whereas the more traditional physical meter business has been dropping (4% decrease y-o-y). Even though the SaaS business is only 15% of total revenue for the segment ($200m out of $1,3b), it’s still promising to see this kind of growth hidden in the belly of the beast. Every dollar of extra growth coming from that offering is likely a more profitable dollar, so let’s welcome this evolution.

It should not be underestimated that Pitney Bowes in recent years launched the ParcelPoint Smart Lockers offering. This is a booming market in Europe, and it’s possible that this trend hits the United States as well. If so, they can quickly capitalize on it. Polish and publicly traded peer InPost does nothing but parcel lockers and is worth a stunning 8 billion EUR with 2 billion EUR in annual revenue and 30% adjusted EBITDA margins. This valuation only holds up because the company is still growing rapidly.

Presort business segment

The Presort business is a less exciting business in my opinion. It’s smaller than SendTech both in revenue and adjusted EBITDA ($170m and $49m for Q1 of this year), and it seems to me that the secular decline of physical mail will become a bigger pain over the coming years. As explained by the previous CEO (Jason Dies) on the earnings call, mail volumes have been dropping around 6% to 8% per year. This trend is likely to continue and even accelerate. Impressively, the volume decline for Presort is only 2% in Q1 of this year and due to higher revenue per piece, the company managed to even grow revenues 7% year over year. Additional process improvements and cost-saving initiatives even skyrocketed adjusted EBITDA by 39% year-over-year. The presort business can also be hit quite hard if a recession would happen.

Global E-commerce business segment

So far so good you’re thinking. How can this stock be down 80% over 10 years when you’re painting this rosy picture? Well, a lot has happened. One could say there was a plethora of transactions both buying and selling off pieces of the business and strategic mistakes have been made.

The Global E-commerce division is living proof of this. The precursor for GEC (Global E-commerce) was a company called Newgistics, which Pitney Bowes acquired in 2017 for $475 million. That’s a staggering amount when you find out the market capitalization of Pitney Bowes is currently just below double that.

The GEC segment not only has never been able to turn a profit, it also pushed the company into have CAPEX with the never ending promise that scale would, in the end, turn the business profitable. Hestia has explicitly called this a strategic mistake. The GEC business is currently under strategic review and this review has been accelerated since the new CEO, Mr Rosenzweig, has been appointed. More on that later.

For the first quarter of the year, the GEC segment did $333m in revenue, so comparable to SendTech, but it only managed to eke out $3m in gross margin (1%).

For 2023, it contributed $78m in negative adjusted EBITDA to the company’s financials. In adjusted EBIT terms, it’s even $136m, giving the high investments done in the past. The revenues have been declining for a couple of years and the economies of scale have not been achieved. Perhaps as part of a larger organization, the GEC segment is very useful, but for Pitney Bowes it is now clear to everyone that they will dispose of it, either through a sale or by shutting it down.

Turnaround Plan Hestia: Enter Mr. Rosenzweig

This brings us to the new plan proposed by Hestia and to be executed by CEO Mr. Rosenzweig. From their press release on May 22nd:

The initiatives include:

Cost Rationalization – Building on previously announced efficiency measures that totaled approximately $85 million, Pitney Bowes has retained a nationally recognized consultant to support a cost rationalization review. Initial analysis has identified an additional $60 million to $100 million in potential annualized savings across the organization, apart from the Global Ecommerce (“GEC”) business. GEC Accelerated Review – Pitney Bowes is working to expeditiously conclude a strategic review of the segment. The Board, whose members have significant transaction experience, is increasing its involvement in the review to drive the near-term completion of a review that is intended to enhance shareholder value. Cash Optimization – Pitney Bowes is working to reduce its go-forward required cash needs by approximately $200 million. The Company intends to achieve this goal by improving its liquidity forecasting and management at all levels, taking action on GEC and optimizing the balance sheet of Pitney Bowes Bank (the “Bank”). In addition to freeing up cash for the Company, the Bank optimization work will improve its return on equity. Balance Sheet Deleveraging – Pitney Bowes is taking required actions to capitalize on the benefits linked to the three aforementioned initiatives. In the near-term, leadership intends to deleverage the corporate balance sheet and prioritize the paydown of high-cost debt.

However, since the writing of this article, another press release hit the market and I've had to revise some cost savings to be even larger! Let’s try to work out what this means for Pitney Bowes.

Around $140 million in additional annual cost cuts are identified (taking the average of the provided range, up from $80 million identified earlier). GEC will be sold. This would immediately boost profitability by $136m in adjusted EBIT and save $30m in annual Capex. They will free up $200 million in cash.

And all of the above will then be plowed into deleveraging the balance sheet by paying down debt. Please note that interest expenses amount to $164m on an annual basis.

If all of the above is said and done, the new PBI will be:

Doing around $2b in annual revenue

Collecting around 50% or $1b in gross margin

Collecting around 26% or $520m in EBIT

Paying around $70m in unallocated Corporate Expenses (after taking out the $140m in costs)

So this means you end up with $450m in adjusted EBIT. Of course, with $164m in interest expense, there’s only around $286m in profit left. When you put a 13 EV/E on that, you get to $3,7b in enterprise value.

With the savings they make, they could buy back almost the entire Notes due in March 2028 ($274m) on which they are paying 11% interest. This is an immediate boost to the bottom line of around $30m on an annual basis, with zero execution risk. This can keep snowballing as they pay down debt.

Risks to the thesis

The biggest risk to the thesis is a deep recession. History has shown that mail gets hit particularly hard when a recession hits. The currently still highly indebted company is not well positioned to go through a difficult period.

Another risk would, of course, be a total failure of disposing the GEC business or experiencing very high one-off costs that would spook the market. The investment thesis relies heavily on the fact that GEC should be shut down and that the market is simply not pricing the opportunities correctly.

Investment summary

When all is said and done, it looks to me that the margin of safety is high enough to take a position. If management does what they promise and the economy keeps humming along, 12 months from now, this company should be doing around $300m in annual profits with some excellent growth opportunities ahead.

The current (7th of July 2024) market cap & enterprise value for Pitney Bowes are (according to Yahoo Finance):

Market Cap $1.14b

Enterprise Value $3.07b

I would safely assume any EV/E ranging from 12 to 14 depending on the excitement about these opportunities is warranted. At the midpoint of 13, we get a $3.9 billion enterprise value. By then, there should have been at least $300m in debt repaid because of the combination of higher profits and freeing up cash in Pitney Bowes bank, which also helps the final valuation. This would lead to:

Market Cap $2.27b

Enterprise Value $3.9b

Which is nearly a double of today's price to $12.6 per share.