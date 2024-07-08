Roman Tiraspolsky

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) remains a struggling media business, but the stock has gotten a lot of buzz in the last few months. A former Republican Presidential candidate has made a huge investment in the media company, suggesting changes to the business model. My investment thesis is more Neutral on the stock following the big rally and signs that management isn't willing to explore the opportunities to pivot the media business to a more modern and unbiased approach.

Source: Finviz

Horrible Media Business

BuzzFeed is just a horrible business now, similar to a lot of legacy and online media businesses. The digital media company focused on pop culture, lifestyle and politics for 20 years hasn't figured out how to thrive in a social media landscape where a lot of people consume content outside legacy websites and apps.

The company owns multiple media properties, with the main focus on BuzzFeed and HuffPost. BuzzFeed had to recently dump Complex in order to pay off debt.

The business has suffered since going public via a SPAC back in late 2021. The confirmed outlook for the Q2'24 earnings report matches the prior forecast for revenues to decline by up to 30% to only $44 million.

Source: BuzzFeed Q1'24 shareholder letter

BuzzFeed reported Q2'22 revenues of $107 million. The media company has seen the business collapse over 50% in just the last 2 years.

At the same time, BuzzFeed has discussed traffic to the main websites and apps is up 3% YoY. The issue is that readers aren't as interested in the content on the platform, and BuzzFeed appeared to benefit greatly from consumers clicking through on content/ads placed on Facebook, providing a substantial amount of referral traffic.

Anyone reading some of the BuzzFeed articles on the main website probably aren't going to offer repeat visits. In addition, the digital advertising from the visit isn't worth a lot.

On Twitter, HuffPost has 10.8 million followers and BuzzFeed has 6.0 million, but neither company does a lot with the social followers. The media company just posts links to their websites and doesn't provide any content to interact with readers in line with traditional media.

BuzzFeed Video has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube, yet anyone looking at Twitter or the main page of the website would have no clue the company has a successful video business. If not for the Vivek Ramaswamy letter to the board, the existence of the First We Feast video content wouldn't even be known.

Source: YouTube

The YouTube show has several videos with 5+ million views due to interviews with popular celebrities and sports stars, yet the content isn't really that visible. BuzzFeed completely misses out on opportunities to drive traffic via engagement on other media outlets.

Source: YouTube

Enter Vivek

This brings us to Vivek and his view that BuzzFeed needs to adopt a content creator focus. First We Feast host Sean Evans isn't a household name and the guy doesn't spend a lot of time on social media sites like Twitter trying to drum up viewers and traffic.

Vivek Ramaswamy has now purchased 3.1 million shares of BuzzFeed for 8.9% of the outstanding shares of the stock. The former Presidential candidate and successful biotech investor sees the media company leaning into content creators as the path to success.

Vivek sent a letter to management outlining a path forward via mainly rightsizing the business and leaning into content creation, instead of relying on referral traffic from Facebook and Google search. As highlighted above, BuzzFeed doesn't appear to lean much into creating their own traffic via elevating creators and promoting content.

Source: Vivek Ramaswamy letter

According to Goldman Sachs, the content creator economy could reach a $480 billion market by 2027. BuzzFeed might be on a path for 2024 revenue of only $150 million.

BuzzFeed and HuffPost have the distribution channels, but the media companies just have to adapt to the modern media landscape and lean into organic traffic from influencers. The biggest problem for shareholders is that CEO Jonah Peretti doesn't appear too interested in the ideas from Vivek, as follows:

Based on your letter, you have some fundamental misunderstandings about the drivers of our business, the values of our audience, and the mission of the company. I’m very skeptical it makes business sense to turn BuzzFeed into a creator platform for inflammatory political pundits.

The main issue with the response is that the Vivek plan was for BuzzFeed to lean more into audio/video content and to elevate content creation via the potential of hiring noteworthy creators with the ability of the media company to distribute the new shows. Instead, the CEO leaned completely into the political focus of turning the platforms into a more neutral political stance, versus the view of a more liberal organization.

The results don't support following the current plan. BuzzFeed reported Q1'24 revenues of $44.8 million, with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $11.3 million.

The media company has cut staff and replaced some executive pay with stock options, leading to the Q2 guidance for adjusted EBITDA to approach breakeven. The big question is whether the staff cuts just lead to further declines in the business, leading to a perpetual decline.

BuzzFeed ended Q1 with a cash balance of $62 million after the Complex sale for $108 million improved the financials. The debt portion was cut to $100 million from $159 million to end 2023.

The company burned another $13 million from operations during Q1 and the cost savings of $23 million annually should help the financials going forward, but a lot of restructurings lead to business models that spiral downwards.

The stock isn't very appealing with a market cap of $100 million following the Vivek induced rally. The media company has an ATM offering of up to $150 million with Halum Capital that is likely to dilute shareholders going forward, but the extra cash will eliminate some of the near term debt issues.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that BuzzFeed has again made some steps to cut expenses, but the company hasn't taken the steps to improve the business. Vivek Ramaswamy has some interesting plans to lean into video/audio content utilizing the distribution network of the media company, but the company continues to flounder.

Investors should avoid BuzzFeed until the company learns into a workable business plan.