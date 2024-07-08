VisionsofAmerica/Joe Sohm

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) actually has a very long stock price history because it was originally Stone Energy before 2017. But the current management took control of the company through a reverse merger after Stone Energy came out of bankruptcy and went through a strategic evaluation process. Once the combination completed, the company has engaged in offshore growth through a lot of acquisitions to quickly get to a viable size given that offshore projects are quite large. The acquisitions, as well as organic growth, are likely to continue as a lower risk way to achieve accretive offshore growth.

The Record

Talos actually began as a private company:

Talos Energy Growth Through Acquisition Record (Talos Energy Corporate Presentation June 2024)

The latest acquisition was valued at more than $1 billion. Any acquisition that large makes comparisons to prior periods challenging. There will be some one-time assimilation costs to go with the merger that could cloud the income statement for up to a year.

Management did mention that the debt ratio is already down to 1.0 going forward. That is usually a big priority to the stock market. Many times, the stock goes nowhere until the debt ratio gets around that number. The debt market reacted by decreasing the interest rate charged on the latest financing effort (which saved some money over the bonds refinanced). Therefore, finances are likely going in the right direction.

One positive point for offshore operations is that because the projects usually have a large upfront fixed cost, the future cash flows are often protected with a large depreciation component. Furthermore, operating costs are often lower than is the case with unconventional. Therefore, these projects tend to cash flow even when the company is losing money during cyclical downturns.

This actually makes debt servicing a little safer in this area of the industry.

Debt Strategy

On the other hand, the mistake often made with smaller offshore players is to take on too much risk in the initial startup phase of any project in an attempt to "hit a homerun". When that inevitable dry hole happens, the company is left with a lot of debt and nothing to service it with.

Here, the acquisition strategy, shown above, could well be lowering that risk. It may well allow the company to focus on development stage wells which are lower risk. Meanwhile, the initial costs and exploratory wells were covered by essentially another company before the merger. This company then pays the value of the business. Oftentimes, that is less than the money invested. This is especially true when that business is out of favor, as is the case with oil and gas in general, let alone a risky business like offshore.

Talos Energy Debt Goal Guidance For The Fiscal Year (Talos Energy Corporate Presentation June 2024)

Management has been actively repaying the bank line. If commodity prices remain within guidance, then the bank line should have a zero balance by the end of the fiscal year.

Risk Reduction

Much of the success in the offshore business lies in the ability of management to properly gauge risk. Risk needs to be reduced to a level that maintains significant upside potential while decreasing the risk of "betting the company" which leads to "one trip down and out".

Talos Energy Summary Of Lease Swaps (Talos Energy Corporate Presentation June 2024)

Many times, the way to reduce risk on acreage with decent prospects is to swap with the neighbors so that more companies share the exploratory well risk. In this case, attracting some "majors" as partners is a sign that management chose the acreage well in terms of risks and rewards.

All of that surrounding acreage could be a future target, either as a purchase from the owner or in bidding at a future auction. At that point, management could elect a higher exposure depending upon what happens with the current acreage holdings. The more that is known, the lower risk future acreage becomes.

Some companies even farm out the percentage shown above so that the first couple of wells have a nominal participation interest. Those are usually the highest risk wells anyway. After a few wells are drilled, the percentage reverts to the number shown above. It all depends upon the evaluation of risk by management.

Mexican Operations

Talos has sold a minority interest to a Mexican businessman, with the idea that this could make doing business in Mexico a little more cost-effective.

Talos Mexico Post Deal Highlights (Talos Energy Corporate Presentation June 2024)

It is very likely that the partner brings a fair amount of knowledge that would only be gained the "hard way" without the partner. This deal is likely to prove to be beneficial to shareholders as a result.

Production Guidance

Talos Energy management is guiding to what they consider to be a conservative mix of development and exploration spending. Once the latest acquisition is fully assimilated (and any delayed or deferred expenses taken care of), then steady growth should result.

Talos Energy Production Guidance Calculation (Talos Energy Corporate Presentation June 2024)

One of the things to remember is that this is expected to be a La Niña year with a very warm Atlantic. Therefore, hurricane season could be busier than expected. Now, much of the industry is prepared for far more than a hurricane. But production is often shut-in when the storm gets to a certain point until it passes.

Therefore, probably the weakest point of that is the production allowance for weather related production losses. It can also vary to the upside, but that is not the worry when the ocean waters are unusually warm.

Summary

Talos Energy has put together a portfolio of attractive, low-risk prospects for a company of its size. The offshore business is expensive, and the projects tend to be large. However, the Gulf of Mexico has a lot of infrastructure in place already because the industry has been there for a while.

This offshore company has so far managed not to drown in debt. That is often the most important sign of an offshore industry survivor. Management has also put together an attractive growth record in a part of the industry not known for many successful small companies.

This is a strong buy consideration for those investors willing to consider investing in a relatively small player in the offshore business. The risk has to be considered elevated, although not necessarily speculative given the management record so far.

Because the projects are relatively large, a write-off can really damage a quarterly report and sometimes more. This management has so far avoided that fate.

The acquisitions are likely to be replaced with more organic growth in the future as the company gets larger. It may become an acquisition candidate itself by one of the partners in its ventures.

Risks

The offshore industry success depends upon an accurate evaluation of risk and, of course, avoiding failures that really hurt the balance sheet. This management appears to have done that largely with an acquisition program so far. Future success is far from certain.

Acquisitions themselves carry the risk of failing to meet management expectations. Here, things appear to be done conservatively enough that a big failure appears unlikely. But it is still a risk.

Any upstream company is subject to the volatility of commodity prices and their low visibility future. Offshore tends to cash flow a little better during times of cyclical industry downturns. But those downturns still affect operations and potentially the company outlook.

The loss of key personnel could materially set back the company's plans.