Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the best ways for stock investors to get ahead is to look for highly successful companies that have received limited stock market coverage. Yonex Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:YONXF) (TYO:7906) is a company that fits that description. As a badminton player myself, Yonex is a no-brainer investment. This Japanese company holds the largest market share in one of the world's fastest-growing sports. Yonex's focus on global growth, combined with badminton's rapid growth in particularly North America, puts it in a position to grow significantly over the next couple of years, making it a Buy.

A Premium Brand That Everyone Wants

Yonex is similar to companies like Apple (AAPL) in that it produces premium products that people buy regardless of their high prices. If you shop for badminton products, Yonex products are the most expensive. Top-of-the-line rackets often cost around $300 CAD each, shirts and shorts are frequently sold for $50 CAD each, shoes generally range between $100-$200 CAD, and a tube of shuttlecocks could go for $40 CAD based on Canada's largest online badminton retailer, Yumo. These prices are much higher than those of their competitors. Yonex's two largest competitors, Li-Ning and Victor, typically price products about $20-$50 cheaper. Yet, most of Yumo's best-selling products in each category are from Yonex, and this isn't a phenomenon limited to one retailer. Yonex products dominate the sports shops of all badminton clubs in Canada and the USA, showing its strength as a brand.

Part of its success can be attributed to its sponsorship strategies. Yonex has dominated the badminton industry in a way that could be comparable to NIKE's (NKE) stronghold in basketball. Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei are the Michael Jordan and LeBron James of badminton. Yonex sponsored both while they were competing, and even after retirement, the athletes partnered with Yonex and other top players to help promote badminton with its Legends Visions program.

Today, Yonex continues to be the leading sponsor of the world's top badminton athletes and events. Teams from China, Canada, the USA, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Malaysia, and more are all sponsored by Yonex. The only notable exceptions are India and Indonesia, but even those teams still have individuals directly sponsored by Yonex. These marketing efforts from Yonex have resulted in a brand that all badminton players are willing to pay a premium for, regardless of whether they play for fun or competitively.

The Growth Of Badminton

However, establishing a reputation for premium products was not enough for Yonex. One of the biggest hindrances in the previous decades was that badminton wasn't big enough. In countries like the USA, badminton was known as a backyard sport. It was a sport most people played once every couple of years, and that was reflected in Yonex's sales. In FY2010, Yonex's North American sales (Canada and the USA) were only ¥930M, and their North American segment often operated at a loss until FY2014.

However, the sentiment about badminton being a small market in North America would change. Yonex would begin turning profits in its North America segment every year after FY2014, except for FY2020, when the pandemic happened.

Chart Created By Author Using Data From Yonex Financial Results

Due to its marketing efforts, I anticipate Yonex's North American segment will continue maintaining double-digit growth in the next couple of years. According to a 2024 Pinterest report, badminton has become trending with search terms like "badminton racket" up 80%, "badminton bag" up 105%, "badminton shoes" up 50%, and even something like "playing badminton aesthetic" up 45%. Another report from Business Research Insights projects the badminton and tennis market to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% through 2031. These reports are in line with what I have personally seen, too. As a badminton coach, I have seen the number of players wanting to play badminton rise rapidly, and it is mind-boggling to see parents willing to spend $2-3K per month to let their kids train. In 2018, Alberta's junior closed badminton championship had 249 entries. This year, however, the tournament was split into two levels to accommodate all the players, with each tournament having over 200 entries, nearly double the total number of players we had in 2018.

Additionally, the bullish view on badminton companies isn't limited to the sport's growth in traditionally large consumer spending markets but is also attributed to the economic growth in countries where badminton is already one of the most popular sports. Think of countries like China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Badminton is among the four most popular sports played in China, and in a survey done in May 2024, badminton ranked as the second most-played sport in India after cricket. These two markets combined have $11.5T in consumer spending in 2022, according to an article written by Ramish Cheema.

Many of these countries are also some of the fastest-growing in the world. Using data provided by the IMF, we can see how the previous four countries have surpassed the rest of the world in the last five years in GDP growth.

Created By Author Using IMF Data

As these countries continue to grow, companies that have established a firm foot in those markets, such as Yonex, will seek to benefit. The following chart shows Yonex's revenue and operating profit in Asia (including Japan):

Chart Created By Author Using Data From Yonex Financial Results

While the growth hasn't been as significant as in its North American segment, Yonex has still posted, on average, double-digit sales and profit growth in its Asia division. Yonex's Asia segment will be its backbone for funding its expansion and development in the North American market.

Yonex DCF Analysis Shows There's Room To Grow

Since Yonex is a well-established company with a long financial history, we decided to value it using a DCF analysis. Assuming a revenue growth rate of 5.85% YOY, our DCF analysis for Yonex gives us a price target of ¥4,952.54 in 2029. The share price as of writing this article is ¥1,994.00.

Yonex DCF Model From Author

The most significant assumption is the badminton market will continue growing at approximately 6% and that Yonex will maintain its market share. We're using the 5.85% number from Business Research Insights, but other reports from companies like Custom Market Insights and Grand View Research have reported similar numbers. Based on Yonex's reputation as a premium brand, I fully expect the company to continue retaining market share. The natural consumer sentiment in sports is to use the equipment that the best athletes in the world choose to use, and Yonex has done exceptionally well on that front, sponsoring most of the world's best players.

Another assumption is that Yonex will maintain its average 9.5% profit margin from its last three years. While the previous three years did suggest a trend in increasing profit margins, I decided to take a constant number to increase my margin of safety.

Yonex DCF Forecast From Author

The primary consideration is that Yonex has already stated its intentions to increase its investments for business growth as a part of its Global Growth Strategy.

Image From Yonex Presentation: Financial Results for FY3/24

Extra SG&A expenses could hurt profitability in the short term in return for long-term gains. And because Yonex is focused on business growth and expanding into other markets, I don't expect them to continue growing profit margins yearly. Hence, an assumption that Yonex's profit margins for the next five years will average out to what they had in the last three years.

Profit margins are why I rate Yonex as a Buy versus a Strong Buy. Yonex's more aggressive investment in growth is also a risk, as its investments won't necessarily pay off. The company also plans to add more debt, which, again, offers more opportunity to spend and grow, but adds risk to Yonex's balance sheet.

Personally, I recommend buying Yonex shares directly through the Tokyo Stock Exchange as that's the most liquid version of the stock, with an average volume of 321.20K shares traded per day over the last 30 days. If you can't invest through foreign exchange, Yonex also offers foreign versions of its shares through YONXF over the counter. It is worth mentioning that YONXF trades at a significant discount compared to Yonex's stock on the local exchange. At current exchange rates, its trading price in USD is approximately $12.44, and my price target is $30.89 USD. The current trading price of YONXF is $7.99, which means Yonex's foreign equivalent is trading at a 35.8% discount. But I would only recommend buying YONXF over its Tokyo exchange equivalent if you plan to hold Yonex stock for the long term and benefit significantly from avoiding currency and international brokerage fees, as YONXF is currently illiquid.

Risks And Competitors

While you can be confident that Yonex will continue to deliver from its sponsorship marketing strategy, the past has shown that it is not foolproof. China, for example, is one of Yonex's biggest markets, and sponsorship of the Chinese National Badminton Team (the most dominant globally) significantly impacts sales. Yonex has previously shown that the Chinese market can be lost. In the 2010s, Li-Ning was the official equipment provider for the Chinese national team. Fortunately, Yonex and the Chinese Badminton Association have signed an 8-year partnership in 2021, which is within the 5-year DCF analysis we did.

Competitors like Li-Ning are also not in a solid position to compete with Yonex regarding badminton. Li-Ning, in particular, has faced severe problems with human rights violations and the use of North Korean labor in its supply chain, which has led to the Government Pension Fund of Norway excluding and divesting from Li-Ning and merchandise detainment by US Customs & Border Protection. Thus, when it comes to capitalizing on badminton growth in North America, Li-Ning has a huge obstacle hindering them, reducing one of Yonex's major competitors. The only real competitor would be Victor Sports, a private badminton company from Taiwan. However, regarding North America, Yonex has already established itself as the predominant player, having sponsored both the Canadian and U.S. national badminton teams and the international events held in the two countries for years. It would take a significant investment from Victor to compete, which wouldn't necessarily pay off.

Additionally, investing in Yonex comes with foreign investment risks. Aside from details like foreign withholding taxes, there is concern regarding how the Japanese macroeconomic environment will affect Yonex. The overall Japanese economy has been shrinking, with the country facing problems such as declining birthrates and labor shortages. As a result, the Japanese yen has been plummeting, and Yonex has cited that currency exchange rates significantly affect their profit. However, this risk will be mitigated as Yonex invests more into becoming a global brand. Sales from its markets outside of Japan will ultimately balance its financials and make the company less reliant on the Yen.

Summary And Conclusion

Overall, Yonex is a well-diversified company that sells products worldwide and has continued to produce the highest quality badminton products regardless of who they sponsor. I foresee the badminton market continuing to grow above its past rates, and as long as Yonex continues to retain market share, the company will succeed over the long term. Due to the growth of badminton in North America that Yonex is investing to capitalize on, I rate Yonex stock a Buy.

