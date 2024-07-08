Yonex: A Bet On Badminton

Summary

  • Yonex is a premium badminton brand that prices its products higher than its competitors and still outsells them.
  • Badminton has seen tremendous growth in the last decade and will see even more growth in the future, particularly in North America.
  • Yonex just has to retain its market share and maintain profit margins to see significant growth over the next couple of years.
  • Competitors are virtually non-existent, and foreign exchange risks will be reduced as Yonex sees an increased presence in global markets.

I'm an ex-Project Manager for the luxury real estate auction company, Concierge Auctions, that has been studying stock investing since I was 14 years old. After leaving the company, I began focusing on my efforts on analyzing various investments and writing about them. My primary investing strategy revolves around buying income investments and using the income to buy undervalued stocks with long-term growth opportunities. If you follow me, you can expect to see analysis on high-yield income ETFs and growth stocks with a primary focus on sports, real estate, and technology sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in YONXF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

