INmune Bio: Promising Phase 2 Trials For Alzheimer's Drug XPro

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer and neuroinflammatory conditions like Alzheimer's disease [AD]. The DN-TNF platform targets soluble TNF, reducing inflammation without disrupting beneficial transmembrane TNF functions crucial for immune regulation and neuroprotection. The NK priming platform improves NK cells' ability to identify and eliminate abnormal cells, transforming them into highly functional, memory-like NK cells. INMB also has INKmune in Phase 1/2 trials for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer, with important clinical milestones expected in 2024 and 2025.

XPro for AD: Business Overview

INmune Bio was founded in 2015 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. It develops immunotherapies for cancer and neuroinflammatory conditions like Alzheimer's through tumor necrosis factor [TNF] and natural killer [NK] cells. However, INMB remains largely pre-revenues, with no product sales. Its main value drivers are its platforms and upcoming product pipeline.

The company focuses on two components of the innate immune system: 1) TNF and 2) NK cells. First, TNF is a signaling molecule that regulates the innate immune system. Abnormal TNF function is linked to cancer and neurologic conditions, including Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease. TNF dysregulation in the central nervous system [CNS] is linked to Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease.

On the other hand, INMB focuses on memory-like NK cells through lymphocytes, which are white blood cells that can react and eliminate viral infections and tumors. INMB focuses on memory-like NK cells, which eliminate viral infections and tumors without requiring prior pathogen exposure.

Moreover, INMB's DN-TNF immunotherapy platform targets soluble TNF [sTNF], reducing inflammation without affecting transmembrane TNF [tnTNF] immune balancing functions. Soluble TNF is a pro-inflammatory cytokine that triggers inflammatory responses, recruits immune cells to the infection sites, and causes fever. This action mechanism relates to inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. TmTNF mediates cell-to-cell communication, essential for immune cell activation, tissue repair, and anti-inflammatory responses. Its role is neuroprotective, and dysregulation contributes to neurodegenerative conditions. As for INMB's NK priming platform, this improves NK cells' ability to spot and kill abnormal cells. NK priming transforms resting NK cells into functional, memory-like NK cells seeking abnormal cells.

Furthermore, the company's DN-TNF drug candidate, XPro, was evaluated for early Alzheimer's disease [EAD] in Phase 2 clinical trials. XPro's Phase 1 trials for Treatment-Resistant Depression are planned, with Phase 2 expected by 2H2024. As for INMB's NK priming platform, INKmune is indicated for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer [mCRPC] in Phases 1 and 2. INKmune is also in the preclinical stages for other solid tumors. Also, mCRPC open-label data is planned for 2H 2024 or early 2025, with data for other solid tumors expected by 2025.

Refocusing on R&D: INMB's Development Updates

On April 30, 2024, INMB announced XPro results from treating two Alzheimer's patients as part of a compassionate use program. Patients seemingly stabilized their cognitive decline, which is theoretically a huge accomplishment for Alzheimer's research. With that in mind, INMB noted that it completed Phase 2 trial enrollment, expecting top-line data after six months. This is undoubtedly a positive report, and the market's reaction was favorable, increasing INMB's stock price by around 5%.

Additionally, INMB's latest earnings call disclosed the completion of cohort 1 and the initialization of cohort 2 for INKmune for mCRPC. Full enrollment is planned by the end of Q3 2024, and Phase 2 enrollment completion by Q2 2025. Executives expect results by yearend 2025.

However, the company is at a stage where reaching clinical goals cost-effectively is key, so they're also focused on keeping SG&A expenses controlled. This is important as it seems they'll likely not cut R&D expenses going forward, and any cuts will probably be on the SG&A side, ensuring its research progress doesn't delay. It's also worth mentioning that INMB is using UK and Australian programs that support R&D by conducting clinical trials in these regions. This should reduce costs and synergize with existing healthcare infrastructure in these countries. Since INMB limited the open-label extension of its trials, it should further save expenses.

Betting on XPro: Valuation Analysis

The company trades at a $154.9 million market cap from a valuation perspective, making it a microcap biotech. On March 31, 2024, its balance sheet held $26.0 million in cash and equivalents against $7.5 million in financial debt. However, on May 1, 2024, INMB filed a mixed-shelf offering to raise an extra $250.0 million. This type of offering allows INMB to sell shares at its discretion, in this case, up to $250.0 million. Unfortunately, this doesn't tell us how much it has diluted shareholders so far, so we have to wait until a future update to understand its financing and dilutive effects.

Nevertheless, the filing assumed an $11.84 price per share with 19.7 million shares outstanding. This can help us understand why the stock has consistently declined since then. When the mix shelf was filed, those figures implied an INMB market cap of $234.0 million. Assuming INMB issues all those shares, its cash would increase by $250.0 million, and its valuation would grow to $484.0 million. However, since it would have to issue 21.1 million shares in the process, it would increase the shares outstanding to 40.9 million, implying an adjusted price per share of $5.72. This means shareholders can be diluted by approximately 51.7%. Today's share price is $7.83, indicating a 33.8% decline since the SEC filing.

Such a decline suggests that INMB has already issued some shares from its filing. In any case, it will likely continue to fund its operations by issuing shares as needed until its research progresses enough to make a proper equity offering with institutional investors. I estimate its latest quarterly cash burn was $7.5 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. The $1.8 million in stock-based compensation and $1.4 million increase in accounts payable helped, as cash burn would have been significantly higher otherwise. By Q1 2024, INMB's TTM cash burn was $18.3 million. Therefore, I believe Q1 2024 had a noticeable uptick in cash burn.

Nevertheless, the latest quarterly cash burn implies a yearly cash burn of $30.0 million. Since it has $26.0 million in cash and up to $250.0 million through additional share issuance, its cash runway could range between 0.9 to 9.2 years. The bottom line of that theoretical exercise is that 1) INMB should have enough resources to fund its research for the foreseeable future, and 2) significant further dilution is almost guaranteed. However, I think this financing dynamic and lack of meaningful revenues limits traditional P/B or P/S valuation approaches.

I believe XPro for AD is undoubtedly the company's main value driver. Particularly, it's promising that after Phase 1, Patient 2 continued using the drug under SAS and has reported no cognitive decline since then. There's a video of him speaking about his experience with the drug, and from his description, it almost sounds like the closest thing to a cure for AD so far. Naturally, we must take such anecdotal evidence with a grain of salt. However, INMB could be a great investment if such claims are validated in XPro Phase 2's topline data around Q4 2024 to early 2025. AD is a rapidly progressing disease, and unfortunately, there's no cure for it or even a highly effective treatment to slow down its effects.

Hence, I imagine successful Phase 2 trials would prompt INMB to apply for Breakthrough Therapy Designation with the FDA. This would significantly improve XPro's approval prospects, timeline, and INMB's stock price by extension. Since such a meaningful catalyst is expected around yearend 2024 or early 2025, I have to lean bullish on INMB. For context, the AD therapeutics market is forecasted to reach $8.2 billion by 2032. INMB's market cap of $154.9 million is undoubtedly tiny by comparison, and XPro would be a first-in-class drug with seemingly unprecedented effectiveness. So there's huge upside potential, assuming topline results are as good as the anecdotal evidence implies. However, this is a highly speculative "buy" rating for investors who understand the risks embedded.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

It's important to highlight that my speculative "buy" rating on INMB mostly hinges on Patient 2's anecdotal claims regarding XPro's effectiveness. Otherwise, I see no significant differentiator between INMB and countless promising AD biotechs that eventually fail because AD is a remarkably complex disease. Moreover, INMB's ongoing dilution and relatively small market cap mean that the share price will continue to face significant headwinds until Phase 2's topline data. Plus, even though the top-line data itself is somewhat favorable but isn't as fantastic as Patient 2's claims, there could still be downsides for the stock.

After all, without outstanding top-line results, it's difficult to request a special FDA designation that expedites approval. Without such a special designation, Phase 3 trials would probably take longer, reducing the present value of future cash flows from XPro. Nevertheless, it's difficult to be bearish on INMB at such a depressed valuation after a 33.8% correction. Since Phase 2 enrollment will be completed by mid-2024, we should get top-line results in 6 months, and it's a catalyst that I believe justifies the risks I've discussed here.

Speculative "Buy": Conclusion

Overall, INMB is probably among the most promising biotech companies I've covered addressing AD. This is a notably difficult disease with relatively rapid progression in just a few years, so XPro would meet a critically unaddressed need. If top-line results for its Phase 2 trials corroborate their anecdotal evidence, then INMB could quickly become a leader in AD therapeutics. Moreover, XPro's action mechanisms could be extended to similar inflammatory diseases, potentially creating additional value verticals for the company. In my view, it all hinges on the upcoming top-line data, which, according to the company, should come out around late 2024 to early 2025. Hence, despite the inherently speculative nature of this "buy" thesis, I think INMB could make a fine investment for those who understand the inherent biotech risks embedded.