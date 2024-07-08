Kirkikis

Above: The appearance of the Paramount gates have populated many articles on the deal these past months. They reflect the single most desirable asset Skydance will get if the current deal on the table survives a 45 day "Go Shop" window.

Premise: You'd think, given all the so-called financial talent thrown at crafting a fair deal for in Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA), that the endgame would be a hefty toss under the bus that many holders suspected from day one. But then you would have been delusional about the true objectives of Queen Shari. Her fits and starts never went beyond a final deal filling her near empty royal treasury. And all common holders, eat cake.

Above: Guess how many holders are underwater as this deal (may) close.

The deal, now only subject to a final papal blessing by the board, quite simply is this: Shari gets $1.75b, for her 77% share of NAI, and an infusion of $1b in cash to cushion the threadbare balance sheet. Common holders get the crumbs off a cake at $15 a share, for half their PARA Class B. She also gets to remove the NAI debt load of $14.5b off her own back and dump it into her successor's knapsack.

In an embarrassing added clause that is most eloquent in whispering "yes, we know it's a chancy DOJ legal threat," Shari gets immunity from litigation that may arise driven by common holders that they have been given a royal screwing by Shari and the executive committee of PARA. If you'd like to place a bet as to what percentage of PARA common holders are now underwater at $15, note its trading range in '23 and '24 below.

Add the 50% of Class B withheld, which at any time post PARA deal, can be dropped, bought back or just held to keep in a musty corner of the corporate safe. Clearly there will be holders who might come out clean, others who may avoid the bus trip. But I am inclined to believe the majority faces tread marks on their backs.

They are victims of dawdling, lame promises, reversals about the earnings releases showing a bright new tomorrow if no deal was finalized. At the same time, Shari was carrying on talks centered on a sale which to some resembled a façade of a Potemkin Village. To others who came in cheap with smart options plays or frequent dips, $15 for half their holdings might qualify as a win. For anyone else, it's problematical given the time, effort and money wasted on a deal.

But those who bought anywhere near these prices or even above, start scrubbing the tread marks off your back and turn in your shares.

PARA stock prices for '23-'24:

July '23: $16.24

Dec '24: $16.88

Feb '24: $14.68

Price at writing after latest deal announced: $11.81 up a bit. If Class B holders get angry enough, watch the gathering flock of $1,000 an hour legal eagles begin to swoop down on the leaky boats from their aeries. I turned to my go-to legal associate, who has turned in near 45 years of corporate law. His quick opinion on the prospects for legal action apply only to the grounds in our chat:

There are a load of grounds. The problem will be for the complaining litigants to specifically define the value of the proposed deal against what they could command on the market. It would have to be proven realistic prices against peers and given the state of the sector-not easy.

But the clause that beats all for cynicism is the one that opens a "Go Shop" 45-day window for PARA to identify other credible buyers. This translates to, we already know possible buyers and they lost out. Forget them. Not so fast. What the 45 day "Go Shop" window will flush out is either second thoughts among the likes of Sony, Bronfman or Steve Paul or even brush out newbies. This obviously is in the deal to provide protective armor against lawsuits.

No matter what or who, Dad Larry Ellison's bottomless pit of cash ($157b) probably seals the last act anyway. The immediate problem is what happens to the company:

A second round push by Apollo Sony during the 45-day window may be too late, but the case is far more compelling for holders who will get a post deal upside in a deal transforming Sony's cross entertainment holdings. This alone supports a new Sony bid

The Sony factor

Yes, we get it, the Sony deal is yesterday's news. But it is undeniable that if it were made and concluded another run at PARA, it would mean a lot more for holders and a phenomenal cross entertainment opening for Sony.

This huge value added for a Sony/Paramount deal was explored in detail by MIDA reporter Ben Woods in a May 4th article. His take laid out real-world facts and prospects that should act as a catalyst for the Sony guys to get back to the negotiating table before the 45-day window is slammed shut.

Under the combined flag we'd see Sony's PlayStation geniuses have these among other PARA properties to work on: Nickelodeon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob, Comedy Central, MTV and the rich sports deals so CBS among many other big tie legacy IP possibilities in filmed entertainment. Not to even talk about the golden cash cows like Godfather, Mission Impossible, Transformers, Indiana Jones, Forrest Gump, Iron M Top Gun. Plus their sequels and dozens of other blockbusters.

Add the legacy of IP PARA brings to the Sony studio and Sony's IP, limited but powerful in a single thrust into filmed entertainment as arms dealers. They'd be feeding TV. Theaters, streaming under the Sony/Paramount brand, and you have created a superior competitor miles ahead and above a Skydance deal.

Right now, PARA has announced 78 movies scheduled for release in the next two to three years, including blue chip box office performers. Under a Sony/PARA financial flag, most could make it to the screen. Add to their potential haul, PlayStation games and merchandise and licensing to theme parks. What you would have is a good bet on a deal that could bring the stock to new highs ahead. A reason to hold PARA past a deal phase.

In the end, all holders walk away happy and there's no birthday party for lawyers and bankers that shareholders would have to pay for.

A Skydance/PARA studio: An iffy ending

A merged Skydance/Paramount studio brings much good PARA IP to the party. But what about Skydance? Hard to see. Yes, they've had a hand in Mission Impossible and Top Gun: Maverick and a sprinkle of decent action flicks and TV.

But the depth of still viable IP found in the old gold mines of PARA is what will give the new, merged studio the heft to advance its film and streaming businesses.

In brief, Skydance does need PARA far more than PARA needs Skydance. Think of PARA without Skydance, and think of Skydance without Para. If PARA was operating with a fat and deep release schedule thanks to a rich corporate daddy, the earnings would take a nice ride.

What about Paramount+ under Skydance?

It will disappear into the woodwork either with a JV competitor needing IP, or sold to be integrated by one of the usual IP hungry suspects, (Amazon, Apple). But Skydance entering the dangerous waters of streaming scares us, and we believe they are smart enough to recognize a field of battle strewn with dead and dying bodies awaiting rescue by the great powers. Enter once again the real asset Skydance brings: Mr. Larry Ellison and his bankroll.

What about linear TV

It will fester. The Ellisons are mesmerized by owning a legacy studio name in movies, and eventually may unload all the businesses left. I got the immediate sense of this when they made their first bid and kept their intentions fuzzy about all other verticals.

It was the smart move. All we want is the studio, they noted: the place to make movies and the realty that went with it.

Linear TV: 2023 PARA ranking: Indie Wire

IndieWire surveyed the viewership of 153 linear channels for the calendar year 2023.

We won't bore you with a recitation of the exhausting table of 153. Here's the numbers that count for anyone acquiring Para.

Out of 153 channels by viewership in 2023 PARA ranked #37 with average viewership of 318,000. Number one was NBC with 3.975m viewers. So Para, under Skydance, has a veritable mountain to climb to justify its continued presence in linear. Or alternatively, abandon the sector, sell off some of its programming or undergo experimental efforts to bring it further up the scale of a wounded animal.

Streaming: FlixPatrol lists Netflix as number one with 269m subs, Disney # 3 with 153m and PARA #7 with 71m. This is a good starting point for a moneybags company willing to do daily battle into the next decade in an effort to even climb two or three rankings. For PARA alone, a non-starter regardless of its strong IP. Under Skydance we have no advantages in such a climb unless Mr. Larry dumps a billion or so into the effort. It could happen, but that prospect deserves no premium in any deal.

Conclusion

The Skydance deal has value for the studio, its library and IP. Overall, we continue to think that the best prospects offered by the bidders to date, lies with the Apollo/Sony PARA deal which is priced at a total $26 a share with perhaps a slight nudge to around $27.50 to $28.50.

It takes care of Shari, rewards the ever patient Class B holders, gives the time and needed financial heft for PARA post deal to really make a surge in streaming and unload marginal businesses. The DOJ legal threats can be accommodated by Apollo taking such pieces as may tempt the DOJ and leaving the rest to Sony. We have a proven result. Sony bought Columbia Pictures in 1989 and still owns it.

A combined Sony/PARA studio makes great financial and operating sense. And getting Sony into the streaming business via Paramount+ adds what is missing now: money.

A $26 number for all to share reflects a far fairer distribution than the final Skydance offer.

At the end, it is fair to conclude that Sony, with $26 on the table, made the best offer, but it apparently fell short of crowning Shari's take with her own concept of letting the Class B holders eat their cake and like it.