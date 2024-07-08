DIVZ: 2.87% Yield And Improved Fundamentals For This Actively Managed Dividend ETF

Jul. 08, 2024 7:06 AM ETOpal Dividend Income ETF (DIVZ)SCHD, LVHD, SPHD, FDV
The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.04K Followers

Summary

  • DIVZ is an actively managed fund designed to deliver an above-average dividend yield with less volatility than broad market funds. I estimate its forward yield at 2.87%, which pays monthly.
  • Since my review one year ago, DIVZ's fundamentals relative to other dividend funds have improved. It's now much more balanced on growth, value, and volatility, though quality remains an issue.
  • Adding three semiconductor stocks boosts DIVZ's growth potential, and although it has a negative impact on dividend yield, I believe it's in the best interests of shareholders.
  • DIVZ could improve its dividend yield by reducing its 0.65% expense ratio, which is among the highest in its category. Along with its weak quality, I'm hesitant to rate it a buy.
  • Still, DIVZ is back on my watchlist and is one of the more exciting dividend funds to watch these days. It deserves its solid "hold" rating.

Hand putting virtual quality assurance and arrow which print screen on wooden cube for quality enhancement of guarantee product and ISO service concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Investment Thesis

I last reviewed the Opal Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) on May 5, 2023, describing how its high-conviction approach to dividend investing might appeal to the most conservative income investors. In my initial reviews, I questioned its managers' dedication

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.04K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, SCHD, FDVV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DIVZ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DIVZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIVZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News