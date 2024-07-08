jetcityimage

Summary

Following my coverage of Ashtead Group (OTCPK:ASHTF) in Jan’24 - where I recommended a buy rating as the long-term outlook remained extremely healthy after knowing that ASHTF won 30% of its mega project deal flow - this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I continue to be bullish on ASHTF as its long-term growth outlook remains healthy, supported by expectations for further market consolidation (leading to a better rental rate outlook), more mega project deals (benefiting large players especially), and a strong balance sheet (able to fund equipment purchases if needed).

Investment thesis

In my last update, I had a target price of $91 when it was priced at ~$65. The stock went in my expected direction from late January to late May, suggesting that the market was positive on the ASHTF outlook as well. However, over the past month or so, the share price has fallen back to ~$67, and I believe this is an opportunity for investors to enter.

To start with, the reason why the share price fell. I believe it was due to investors being worried that ASHTF may see more customers go bankrupt, and this makes ASHTF's near-term growth very uncertain. For recap purposes, in the latest earnings, it was made known that one of the customers (part of the mega project deal flow) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection due to a contract dispute with the owner of the project. This resulted in an additional ~$25 million receivables provision in the 4Q24 results. I don’t think this is much of an issue, since management highlighted no risks in terms of other megaprojects from similar issues. Also, management has already included this impact in FY25 US rental revenue guidance. The expected headwind included is around ~100 bps of growth (note the size of the project is ~$10 billion). Given the project is already 60–70% of the way through, I am expecting ASHTF to continue being a participant in it (no reason to back out now).

ASHTF

Looking ahead, I believe the earnings outlook for ASHTF is going to be stronger due to a couple of macro tailwinds. Firstly, the number of megaprojects is expected to increase by 13% in terms of volume and 34% in terms of value over the next 3 years (FY25–FY27) vs. the last 3 years (FY22–FY24). This industry demand is especially bullish for large players like ASHTF (the 2nd largest player behind United Rentals), and I expect this to drive further market consolidation. The reason is that subscale players simply do not have the scale—in terms of equipment fleet, national presence, and financial capacity. From the point of view of the project owner, it is much easier to deal with a few large players (my sense is that they will use all of the top 3 players, as they do not want to risk being overly exposed to one player) than dealing with hundreds of sub-scale players.

ASHTF

ASHTF

The consolidation move would mean that the large players get even larger, which means their competitive advantage (from scale) widens against the smaller players, putting them in an even better position to win mega projects. As such, I have high confidence that ASHTF is in a very good position to continue winning megaproject deals in the coming decades. Aside from being better positioned to win deal opportunities, I also like the fact that the industry will become more rationalized in terms of pricing (rental rates). As the industry (in the US) is very likely going to morph into 2 or 3 players owning ~50% of a growing market, there is little incentive for any of them to undercut each other on price. And I believe this rationalism can be well seen over the past 2 decades since the subprime period, where rental rates have structurally improved. Importantly, rental rates have become less cyclical, which means the quality of ASHTF-free cash flow, in terms of visibility, has gone up.

FRED

The second macro tailwind is the high interest rate environment, which has limited construction companies ability to finance new equipment purchases. In an uncertain environment where no one really knows if rates will go down or up, I believe construction companies will continue to rent their equipment as it will have less financial strain in the near term (better than taking up debt or spending a large amount of CAPEX). Notably, the US construction industry is also facing tight labor issues, and I believe this has forced construction companies to think of ways to maintain a strong balance sheet (and one way is to rent equipment vs. purchasing it). On the other hand, US construction demand has been extremely robust. As per US Census data, total construction spending is well on track to beat 2023’s high. What I can infer from this level of demand is that the demand for equipment remains very healthy, and if construction companies want a lower-cash-outlay option, rental players like ASHTF are going to benefit strongly.

US Census

Another reason why I prefer ASHTF is that it has continued to maintain a strong balance sheet (this is important because ASHTF is likely going to deal with more mega projects moving forward, and it needs cash to fund the purchase of more equipment). As of 4Q24, ASHTF has total cash of $21 million and gross debt of ~$10.7 billion, which translates to a net debt position of $10.5 billion (net debt to EBITDA of 2.2x). This is in line with the recent history of net debt to EBITDA levels of ~2x. On a debt-to-equity basis, ASTHF has a ratio of 1.5x, which is lower than United Rentals ratio of 1.65x.

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for ASHTF based on my model is $92. My model assumptions are that AHT will grow above industry levels at 10% for the foreseeable future as the market continues to consolidate, with the top 3 players gaining share from subscale players, especially with more upcoming mega projects. Scale advantage should translate to modest margin expansion as well, given that ASHTF will be able to better utilize its equipment fleet and that rental rates will become structurally higher. Given all the tailwinds that I am seeing today, I believe the recent multiple trade down from 8.5x just a few months ago to today’s 7.4x is not warranted. I expect ASHTF to trade back to 8.5x over the coming years as the market realizes that the ASTHF growth outlook remains very healthy.

Risk

If there are more customers going bankrupt, it could be a major red flag that there are more customers facing the risk of default, which shows that the high interest rate environment has put more strain on the ASHTF customer base. This could put a lot more volatility into near-term growth performance. In addition, if rates were to increase, it could put a lot more pressure on ASHTF’s balance sheet as it needs to expand its equipment fleet in order to cater for the upcoming wave of mega projects. Failure to maintain a strong balance sheet may put ASHTF at risk of losing market share if they do not have sufficient equipment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for ASHTF is a buy rating. ASHTF benefits from multiple tailwinds including increased number of mega projects, industry consolidation that favors large players, and a robust construction market today. Additionally, ASHTF continues to maintain a strong balance sheet. As such, I believe the recent trade down in share price is an attractive opportunity for investors to enter.

