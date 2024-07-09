Jamie Dimon Predicts Higher Inflation: Our Response

Dragon Claws

Co-produced by Austin Rogers

Jamie Dimon is worried. The CEO of America's largest bank, JPMorgan Chase (JPM), is worried about geopolitical risks. He's worried about modest-income consumers. He's worried about government deficit spending.

And, perhaps worst of all, he's worried about stagflation.

This is the term for weak real economic growth combined with high inflation -- prices going up, but the standard of living staying flat or even declining.

As the CPI has stagnated in recent months, the US Department of Commerce recently announced Q1 2024 real GDP growth of 1.6% annualized, a steep drop from Q4 2023's 3.4% number.

This certainly looks like the beginnings of stagflation at first glance!

"I worry that it looks more like the '70s than we've seen before," Dimon said at a recent event.

Jamie Dimon isn't the only one worried about this scenario. In March, analysts from Bank of America wrote in a note that the US economy appears to be "flipping from goldilocks to stagflation," by which they mean real GDP growth under 2% combined with CPI inflation in the 3-4% territory.

This scenario, if persistent, would probably be bad for real estate investment trusts ("REITs") (VNQ).

Historically, economic backdrops in which GDP growth is falling while interest rates are rising have been the worst environments for REITs.

Cohen & Steers

On the other hand, an economic scenario characterized by falling growth and falling interest rates is great for REITs because most of them have multi-year leases that keep generating the same rental revenue regardless of the weakening economy.

The best scenario for REITs is one with both rising growth and falling interest rates.

While the market certainly seems to be pricing in stagflation based on how poorly REITs have performed over the last few years, we think the chances of either falling growth/falling yields or rising growth/falling yields playing out over the next few years are higher than the market thinks.

That makes REITs an interesting space to explore for value opportunities right now.

Let's dive in.

Three Big Reasons This Isn't The 1970s

The first reason why today's economic situation is very different than the 1970s is that US employment remains very strong.

In the '70s, as Baby Boomers reached working age en masse, there was significant slack in the labor market. The unemployment rate spent virtually the entire decade above 4% and averaged 6.2%. A weak labor market during that decade caused unemployment insurance and welfare rolls to surge, which further fueled inflation.

Today's labor market situation is very different. Unemployment has spent over 2 years under 4% and is showing few signs of budging meaningfully higher anytime soon.

Data by YCharts

Likewise, the labor force participation rate among prime-aged workers (25 to 54) is near its highest point in decades and has exceeded its pre-pandemic level.

Could this strong labor market weaken in the months and years ahead? Sure. But in terms of both demographics and labor market fundamentals, today's situation is simply very different than that of the '70s.

The second reason today's economic backdrop is unlike the stagflation of the 1970s concerns energy. The US is simply far less reliant on foreign supplies of oil & gas today than the country was in the '70s.

Half a century ago, the US proved incapable of meaningfully increasing our own oil & gas production. But since the fracking revolution began in the early 2010s, US production has absolutely soared.

Data by YCharts

Half a century ago, the US was overwhelmingly a net importer. Today, the country is a net exporter.

In the 1970s, the oil shortage and OPEC embargo didn't just cause high prices at the pump. It led to widespread shortages, which put further upward pressure on prices while stunting economic growth.

With crude prices above $80, US producers likely won't curtail production or capex growth anytime soon. This should not only prevent gasoline prices from running away, but also prevent the damaging shortages suffered in the '70s.

And by the way, US households spend only about half their share of income on gasoline today as they did half a century ago. That makes oil's effect on consumer inflation lower today than it was then.

Several economic studies support this. For example, a 2012 study put out by the Cleveland Fed found that while oil partially helps explain short-term movements in the CPI, it has no predictive power over future changes in the CPI.

A 2018 Fed study likewise found that, from 1990 through 1H 2017, while the oil price was significantly correlated to the PPI (producer prices), it was only very weakly correlated to the CPI.

Even more recent research from a 2023 study by the Centre for Economic Policy Research corroborates this view, finding that a rise in oil prices has only a one-time effect in the two months after the increase before making no further discernible contributions to the CPI.

The third major reason why today's economic situation is very different than the stagflation of the 1970s relates to true, real-time inflation. The primary reason why CPI and PCE inflation metrics remain above the Fed's 2% target today is the lagging shelter component, which trails real-time rent changes by about a year.

If you substitute this lagged shelter component for private-sector, real-time housing price indices, then headline and core CPI would have been below 2% for the better part of a year.

WisdomTree

So, while CPI excluding shelter has been drifting back upward in recent months due to the price of oil and car insurance, overall inflation, properly measured, is by no means problematically high.

This is very different than the truly stubborn and structural inflation of the 1970s.

REITs Are Better Positioned Than You Think

Given the fact that the real estate sector is down ~30% from its record high, you would think that REITs are terribly positioned to handle elevated interest rates for however long they last.

That is incorrect -- again, for three reasons.

First off, unlike private commercial real estate investors that typically operate with 60-70% loan-to-value ratios, REITs' weighted average debt-to-market value sits at around 35%. In other words, REITs are about half as leveraged as their private market peers.

Second, as of the end of 2023, slightly over 90% of REITs' debt was fixed-rate, meaning that fluctuations in interest rates have no immediate effect on that portion of their debt.

And third, REITs took the opportunity during the ultra-low interest rate period to lock in long-term debt, pushing their weighted average term to maturity up to almost 7.5 years as of late 2021. At the end of 2023, the weighted average term to maturity still stood at 6.3 years.

NAREIT

And while weighted average interest rates on REIT debt have crept up above 4%, it should be noted that debt costs are not much higher for the average REIT than they were during the 2016-2019 period.

Some REITs are far better positioned than this average.

Take, for example, freestanding retail net lease REIT Agree Realty (ADC).

While ADC's weighted average debt term to maturity stood at "only" a little over 6 years as of the end of 2023, the REIT has no material debt maturities until 2028.

ADC April Presentation

Moreover, as of the end of 2023, ADC's weighted average cost of debt stood at a mere 3.76%.

Lastly, total debt to enterprise value of around 30% as of Q1 2024 is even lower than the average of 35% for the REIT sector.

Moreover, ADC's best-in-class tenant roster includes 69% of rent derived from investment-grade tenants, making its rental revenue remarkably stable and predictable.

ADC is highly resilient to today's temporarily elevated interest rates and should continue to steadily grow until rates are more favorable again.

Another extremely well-positioned REIT is Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), the leading owner/developer of Class A life science campuses in the US. Not only does ARE boast an impressive tenant roster, including a who's who of biotech giants, but its locations and property quality are unparalleled.

And while ARE's total debt to enterprise value is slightly higher than the REIT average at about 43%, the balance sheet is extraordinarily strong and well-positioned.

ARE's BBB+ credit rating gives it an edge in cost of capital, exemplified by its weighted average interest rate of 3.86%. And nearly 99% of total debt is fixed-rate right now, with a weighted average debt term of 13.4 years.

ARE Q1 2024 Presentation

ARE is also well-positioned to withstand elevated interest rates for however long they last. Its cash flow keeps growing at a steady pace as if it weren't impacted at all.

And besides, valuation also plays an important role here. REITs are today already priced for the worst outcome, trading at their lowest valuations in a decade relative to stocks. This should provide a margin of safety even in the unlikely event of stagflation.

Bottom Line

Stagflation does not look likely to take hold this year.

Given the data above, there appears to be a pretty good chance that the economic backdrop for the remainder of 2024 is characterized by either falling growth/falling interest rates or reaccelerating growth/falling interest rates. We think the former is more likely, and REITs have historically performed just fine in weakening growth and falling yield environments.

The REIT sector as a whole is prepared to weather the current high interest rate environment for however long it lasts. As we showed, some individual REITs, like ADC and ARE, are even better positioned than the average REIT.

If and when interest rates begin to decline again, REITs should enjoy a very strong rally.