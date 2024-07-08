Strong Buys - The 4 Dividend Gems I Trust With A Third Of My Net Worth

stocknshares

Introduction

I have the privilege to discuss investment ideas with my readers on Seeking Alpha almost on a daily basis - 365 days a year.

As it says in my Seeking Alpha bio:

[...] Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

While we discuss countless topics, like uranium miners and trucking companies, my main goal is always to achieve (at least) three things:

I want to discuss important "big picture" developments that could impact our portfolios. This includes inflation, economic growth, supply chains, energy, and geopolitics. Especially the articles that include more than one company, I want to structure them in a way that they add value - even if people don't like my picks. Essentially, I want this to be a learning experience for all parties involved - including me.

Many years ago, I decided that dividend investing was the way to go. Not only is it fun to buy great companies, but it's also fundamentally proven that buying dividend growers is the best way to potentially beat the market with less risk (see the chart below). Hence, most of my articles focus on long-term investment opportunities.

Nuveen

Although we discuss what feels like countless good investment opportunities, I currently own just 22 single stocks. That's not based on me not having faith in my ability to pick winners but because I like to keep a concentrated portfolio. It puts more emphasis on my best ideas. While I could easily boost my holdings to 50 stocks, I prefer it this way. Besides that, I manage a long watchlist, which often helps me to provide investment ideas in my articles as well as replacement investments if I ever decide to make changes to my portfolio.

Initially, I wanted to make this a full portfolio overview. However, because I just bought LandBridge (LB), a company that went public on June 28, the data provider I use in my files hasn't included the company yet, which is why my charts don't work.

So, I decided to do things differently.

In this article, I'll present my biggest four investments that account for roughly 30% of my entire net worth. This makes me more top-heavy than the S&P 500, whose top 10 holdings had a 37% weighting going into this month - a multi-decade high!

JPMorgan

The exception is that I'm more diversified than the S&P 500's biggest holdings.

Moreover, I'm not just mentioning my picks, but I'll explain why all four are still high-conviction investments and likely to beat the market on a prolonged basis.

Adding to that:

Three of them are new additions this year.

They below to just two sectors: energy and industrials.

Two have a low yield. One has a "medium" yield. One is a high-yield stock.

As we have a lot to discuss, let's start with the biggest one!

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) - 12.8% Weighting

I went into this year with an elevated cash position. TPL is a big reason why that cash position is currently close to zero.

Texas Pacific Land has become my favorite investment due to the wide range of benefits it brings to the table.

For example, it combines real estate and energy, two sectors I like.

Founded in 1888, the company owns roughly 870 thousand surface acres in the Permian Basin, the biggest oil and gas basin in the United States. The Permian produces more than 6 million barrels of oil per day, more than Iraq, Iran, the UAE, Kuwait, and Nigeria. It's the cornerstone of the American energy industry.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

The company owns this land as a result of the bankruptcy of the Texas & Pacific Railway. Formerly structured as a trust, the company now benefits from this land because it makes money from every activity on its land:

Oil and gas production.

Pipelines.

Renewable energy.

Water sales.

Etc.

If anything happens on TPL land, it makes money with minimal costs.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

While it cannot influence the production decisions of the oil companies on its land, it benefits from the attractiveness of the Permian as the only major basin capable of elevated long-term growth.

This comes with 86% 2023 EBITDA margins and a free cash flow margin of 66%. In fact, the company is one of the most efficient companies in the United States.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

On top of that, the company has not a single penny of financial debt and an increasing focus on the fast-growing market that is water.

As I have written in prior articles, I believe water is a massively underappreciated growth opportunity.

Oil companies need water to produce oil, as it is a critical commodity for the fracking process.

The production process of oil and gas produces water as a by-product. Especially in the Delaware Basin (a part of the Permian), water has become an issue. Roughly four barrels of water are produced for each barrel of oil.

TPL sells water and is now spending money on technologies to clean produced water.

If the company is indeed able to clean water to a level that it can be used for operations like agriculture, it could tremendously increase the value of its land.

Moreover, the company could use its technology to support oil drillers in other basins as well, adding a lot of potential growth.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Thanks to this business model, the company has been one of the best-performing stocks on the market, returning 1,460% over the past ten years.

Data by YCharts

Although going forward, the Permian won't see the same growth rates it saw in the past few decades, I'm super bullish on TPL, expecting it to generate substantial returns, supported by elevated oil prices, increasing production from majors like Chevron (CVX) and Exxon (XOM), a massive opportunity in water, and other benefits, like the potential for data centers in the Permian (cheap energy and plenty of cooling water).

The problem is that TPL isn't a good pick for income-focused investors. It currently has a base yield of 0.6%.

However, it uses special dividends. Last month, it announced a $10 per share special dividend, which is 1.3% of the current price and brings the total annualized yield to roughly 2.0%.

Another "problem" is that TPL shares started to fly the moment the news broke that it would become a part of the S&P 400. That's not a problem for existing investors but for new investors.

Currently trading at a blended P/FCFE (free cash flow to equity) of 39.3x and a normalized P/FCFE ratio of 31.2x, the company has an implied fair price target of roughly $820, 10% above its current price. This incorporates expectations of $26.23 in 2026E FCFE using the FactSet data below.

FAST Graphs

Personally, I expect the stock to return at least 10-15% in the years ahead - despite its recent surge.

All things considered, TPL isn't just my largest position but also a holding of all family accounts that I advise.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) - 6.0% Weighting

Going into this year, Lockheed was my largest investment. At one point, it had a weighting of more than 8%.

America's largest pure-play defense company is one of four defense holdings in my portfolio.

I own so much defense for a number of reasons:

They come with anti-cyclical demand.

They have wide-moat business models supported by dominant positions in the defense supply chain.

They are driven by innovation.

They are great sources for consistent dividend growth.

Although I cannot make the case that Lockheed is a better stock than my other three defense companies, it's a stock I called a "compelling investment" with the "ability to maintain elevated long-term shareholder returns" in a recent in-depth article.

Especially in times of global geopolitical uncertainty, the focus has shifted to modernizing NATO capabilities, which bodes very well for Lockheed Martin.

As reported in the company's 1Q24 earnings call, the FY25 budget request continues to support major programs like the F-35, CH-53K, and UH-60M, along with advanced munitions programs such as JASSM, LRASM, PrSM, Javelin, GMLRS, and PAC-3. Essentially, all of these are advanced aviation and missile programs. Especially the PAC-3 program is fascinating (to me), as it's the world's most advanced air defense missile.

Lockheed Martin

Moreover, while the giant continues to run into trouble regarding F-35 updates, even the F-16 program is still strong, with elevated demand from nations like Bahrain, Slovakia, and Turkey.

The company also keeps a close eye on shareholder returns, as it is known for both buybacks and consistent dividend growth.

Over the past ten years, the company has bought back roughly a quarter of its shares.

Data by YCharts

It has also hiked its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Currently yielding 2.7%, the dividend comes with a 44% payout ratio and a five-year CAGR Of 7.7%.

Data by YCharts

This has helped the company to beat the S&P 500 over the past ten years, returning 279% - despite a wide range of supply and demand challenges since the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, as I wrote in my prior article, I see a 13% upside to its fair price target of $520 - using a 17.7x multiple that fits the mid-single-digit annual EPS growth outlook from analysts.

That said, at current prices, I'm adding to LMT.

However, I'm adding more aggressively to RTX Corp. (RTX) and L3Harris (LHX), which are two giants I have highlighted in a number of articles in the past. Although they are not as large as my LMT position, I think they have an edge over LMT in terms of growth and valuation, which is something I wanted to mention.

Antero Midstream (AM) - 5.7% Weighting

This is another company I did not own when we celebrated the New Year on January 1, 2024.

I bought the company with proceeds from my Duke Energy (DUK) sale - and new cash - as I wanted to reduce my utilities exposure and increase my energy midstream exposure.

As most readers may know, Antero Midstream is a frequent "guest" in my articles. The most recent article that included AM was published on July 5, when I went with the title "Hedge Funds Are Overrated: 3 Highly Attractive Dividend Stocks To Buy."

Yielding 6.1%, Antero Midstream is one of my highest-yielding stocks. The company, which DOES NOT issue a K-1 form, owns the midstream assets of Antero Resources (AR), one of the most efficient and largest natural gas producers in North America.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company's assets are in the Marcellus Shale, the biggest natural gas basin in the United States.

Antero Midstream

In this region, it owns more than 630 miles of pipelines and 4.5 billion cubic feet of daily compression capacity - on top of 380 miles of water pipelines.

While the company's stock price did not do well before the pandemic, it now has a mix of fantastic tailwinds, including unprecedented natural gas demand, supported by drivers like artificial intelligence/data centers.

It also benefits from Antero Resources' unique characteristics:

AR has more than 20 years of premium drilling inventory.

It is the fifth-largest natural gas producer in the U.S.

75% of its natural gas is sold to the LNG (liquified natural gas) Fairway.

It is breakeven at $2.25 Henry Hub, one of the lowest numbers in the entire industry.

In other words, the company has pricing benefits that allow it to produce even in a scenario where some peers are forced to cut output due to low prices.

This bodes well for AM, as it is unlikely to encounter falling throughput in an environment of low natural gas prices (like the current one).

On top of that, AM has reduced its leverage from 3.8x EBITDA in 4Q22 to currently 3.1x EBITDA.

Its goal is to return to growing the dividend and accelerating buybacks once it hits its 3.0x leverage target. That could happen at the end of this year.

Antero Midstream

Moreover, the company is consistently looking for acquisitions to consistently expand its capabilities. Looking at the chart below, we see recent acquisitions will allow the company to boost its compression capacity to almost 5,000 MMcf/d, providing low-to-mid-single digital long-term growth in per-share operating cash flow (excluding the positive impact of potential buybacks).

Antero Midstream

Adding to that, as I wrote in the July 5 article, analysts expect more than $700 million in 2025 free cash flow. This would translate to a 10% free cash flow yield, providing protection for its 6.1% yield, room for debt reduction, and a lot of opportunities for dividend growth and buybacks.

Data by YCharts

I also believe that AM is significantly undervalued.

Trading at just 8.8x operating cash flow, a return to its normalized 10.4x multiple could result in a $19 stock price, 30% above its current price.

FAST Graphs

When adding its 6.1% yield, I expect AM to deliver consistent double-digit annual returns, making it one of my favorite investments in this challenging market.

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) - 5.4% Weighting

This is the third stock I added this year.

As most of my readers will know, I have covered ODFL for many years before I finally decided to use the current stock price decline to become one of its many shareholders.

Like Antero Midstream, Old Dominion Freight Line is one of the companies I discuss on a frequent basis, including in an in-depth article on July 2, with a title that included "One Of My Favorite Dividend Growth Stocks Could Take Off."

Interestingly enough, one of the reasons why I did not buy ODFL in the past is that I was too careful. I just couldn't get myself to buy a trucking company.

While I knew ODFL was doing something right, I kept underestimating just how powerful the ODFL business model is.

See, ODFL isn't a "normal" trucking company. It is not a truckload company that shifts one freight for a customer from point A to point B.

ODFL is a less-than-truckload ("LTL") company. This means its trailers are filled with pallets from multiple individual shippers who are paying for space based on the dimensional space of their goods.

A2Z Market Research

Successful LTL shipping relies on building an effective network of service centers to efficiently collect loads, sort them, and ship them to their destination.

The company owns more than 90% of its service centers and has always put an emphasis on customer service. This has allowed it to grow its market share from 3% in 2022 to 12% in 2023.

During this period, annual revenue growth averaged 11.8% - almost entirely organic.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Because of its superior service, the company can charge a better price, as we can see in the competitive value map below.

This is a huge benefit in an industry where most operators are barely profitable. ODFL isn't just profitable, but it also has an operating ratio in the low 70% range. That's super efficient, as a lot of trucking companies have operating ratios in the high 90% range. An OR measures what percentage of revenues is spent on operating costs. The lower, the better.

Old Dominion Freight Line

It also has a business model with $500 million in net cash (more cash than debt), which could rise to $1.5 billion by the end of 2026.

Moreover, although its 0.6% dividend yield may be bad news for income-focused investors, it comes with a payout ratio of just 15.2% and a five-year CAGR of 36%!

The company has hiked its dividend every single year since deciding to become a quarterly dividend payer.

Data by YCharts

It's also one of the few trucking companies capable of significant buybacks, as the giant has bought back 16% of its shares over the past ten years.

Hence, although ODFL may be one of my most cyclical stocks, I believe buying it this year will turn out to be a decision I won't regret.

FAST Graphs

While I bought the stock above its long-term average, I think the company could see a strong rebound if current green shoots turn into a stronger uptrend.

As I discussed in my in-depth article, trucking capacities have been reduced consistently, allowing pricing to rebound.

Logistics Managers' Index

Although I cannot make the case that cyclical demand is bottoming, if it were to happen in the months ahead, trucking could see a number of fundamental tailwinds, making it one of my favorite cyclical dividend growers.

Takeaway

In this article, I've shared my four biggest investments, which account for roughly 30% of my net worth.

Each of these stocks - Texas Pacific Land, Lockheed Martin, Antero Midstream, and Old Dominion Freight Line - has unique characteristics that make them high-conviction picks.

From TPL's attractive land assets in the Permian Basin to ODFL's market dominance in LTL shipping, these investments cover critical sectors like energy, defense, and transportation.

Despite big differences in yields and growth expectations, they all align with my strategy of dividend growth and potential long-term market outperformance.

Essentially, investing in these companies reflects my commitment to a concentrated portfolio, maximizing returns with an attractive risk profile.