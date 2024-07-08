JETS: As 'Revenge Travel' Fades, This ETF's Prospects Do Too

lsannes

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) is in its 10th year of existence, and accumulated assets of more than $1.1 billion, making it the leader in this sub-segment of the transportation sector. It is actively traded, as more than $40 million a day changes hands in this ETF. But there's more to an ETF than tenure and asset size, and so while I follow it as one of many industry-specific access points within the more than 100 ETF I track regularly, it appears to be at best a flat-return story over the next 6-12 months.

I say at best because it has had a strong, decent move higher in price, but that only allowed it to reach the top of a potential trading rant that dates back to 2021. It targets a niche market area, the way I like my ETF holdings to do, and it does not spread itself too thin. But price rules in my world, and right now, the mediocrity of the price pattern overshadows any potential for this industry to, pardon the pun, take flight.

I rate it a hold, which means if I did hold it (I don't) I would not be immediately selling it. I continue to keep it on a long list of targeted potential holdings that get me access to a market area that if nothing else may act as an anti-oil ETF. Just not now. That is the case historically because fuel is the biggest cost to airlines. Well, that and mismanagement, and this industry has had its fair share of that over the decades.

'Revenge travel' era may be ending

The COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly affected every type of business. But it may be fair to say the airline industry suffered more than most. It has taken half of a decade but finally airlines saw passenger numbers and revenue reach pre-pandemic levels.

US domestic travel has surpassed 2019 levels, and has shown signs of recovery and growth. Below, we see a big spike in scheduled passenger air transportation in 2022, as the world fully opened up for travel again. And it remained elevated, but as 2024 has continued, it is finally starting to show more evidence of a peak for this unusual, pandemic-impacted cycle.

Consumers were given a lot of what could have been excess savings, but too much of it (perhaps all) has been spent, not saved at all. That is starting to show up in consumer credit reaccelerating, and sentiment again receding to concerning levels after what appears to be a final surge higher earlier this year.

Although international global travel remains 5.5% below pre-pandemic levels, IATA director general Willie Walsh said that the gap is "rapidly closing", adding that current "economic headwinds are not deterring people from taking to the skies". Amidst the many positive signals for air travel, there still are lingering issues that even the largest of airlines are struggling to fend off. Many airlines around the world remain burdened by debt raised during the pandemic.

These companies have worked hard to reduce their debt stacks and smooth out their debt maturities to provide comfort to investors and shareholders that they are on a more stable track, but across the globe this recovery has been a challenge. My concern is that this was aided by the resumption of strong, even historic demand, but that "moment" is over.

Another threat to this sector is the high labor costs and the inconsistent fuel costs due to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Overall, it's a very tough industry to dissect as the restoration since 2019 is impressive, but other fundamentals lead to cause for concern as the recovery continues.

JETS: a focused set of stocks in a focused industry ETF

When I want to own airline stocks, JETS is a go-to. But I don't currently want to own airline stocks, at least not in basket form via an ETF. JETS is concentrated at the top, with its top 10 of nearly 60 holdings making up nearly 3/5 of assets.

However, the weighting methodology here is worth noting. It is not strictly based on market capitalization. If we look at airline stock by market cap the mix here would be quite different. But in this ETF allocates 10% each to the 4 largest US airlines: United (UAL), Delta (DAL), American Airlines (AAL) and Southwest (LUV). All 3 except for AAL are in the top 4 globally by size, however. But there is no distinction within those top 4 US carriers, they all get an equal weighting at each rebalancing date.

Those top holdings are a mix in terms of how they rate in Seeking Alpha's Quant Factor Grades. DAL, UAL and AAL have done a remarkable job just to remain in business long-term, and their survival has been a modern success story. Southwest was the king of the skies briefly, but their much-publicized issues of late have dropped them down a peg. All 4 of those large JETS holdings are down the past 12 months, while the smaller-weighted Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) is actually up in price over that time. But at a small weighting of only 2%, no stock beyond the US big 4 holdings making up more than 3.5% of JETS, this ETF is likely to move where that foursome does.

The rest of the ETF holdings are almost all within aviation, from manufacturers like Boeing (BA) and air travel booking businesses like with Expedia (EXPE).

JETS does not currently pay a dividend of any size (less than 1%), but the portfolio sells at a microscopic 0.37x trailing sales and a forward Price-Earnings Ratio of 8.3x. And this is after a rally that took the price of JETS from $15 to $21 in just about 6 months. Also, among the holdings, it is meaningful to observe that almost every individual stock with JETS has its own P/E ratio below the market average.

Trends in the global airline industry: making a difference

The global airline industry is doing a lot of things right, after years of seemingly demonstrating how to make an industry little more than tolerable to customer and investors. Here is a graphic showing some of those enhancements.

Air travel is essential to businesses and families globally. Just as in other industries, airlines are tackling different ideas to enhance travel and passenger experience with technology. In the long run, paper and mobile boarding passes will become obsolete as airlines use facial, iris or fingerprint scans to identify passengers.

The airline industry is characterized by data sharing among multiple players across the entire value chain. At every touchpoint of the passengers' journeys, complex data reconciliations happen in the background. However, given airlines' siloed systems for storing data, this data exchange is rarely seamless.

This is one area where blockchain - often referred to as the 'Internet of Trust' - can enable airlines to conduct smoother data sharing and eliminate multiple transaction costs. Though airlines are still struggling to bring their legacy systems up-to-speed, many have rolled out Internet of Things (IOT) initiatives to re-define the passenger experience. Airlines are looking at leveraging IoT for operational areas ranging from baggage management to in-flight entertainment. Every traveler seeks an effortless and smooth travel day from start to finish, and the help of AI and other technology can propel airlines to provide a greater experience as they continue to grow.

JETS: technical chart view is rangebound until proven otherwise

This chart of weekly prices sums up my bottom-line views on the airline sector and my anticipated use of JETS. That's a 4-year trading range I have outlined from top to bottom, with occasional breakouts. But net-net, JETS trades right where it did during March of 2020, when the pandemic was just starting to wreak havoc on the stock market.

Investing is always a challenge of fitting a limited number of ideas into a limited amount of space (capital in one's account) without owning a "collection of investments" where many parts of the portfolio don't provide meaningful impact. So I currently view JETS as one to keep on the watchlist, but not one to own. What would get me to inch up in my seat (but not unbuckle my seatbelt, of course)? A follow through to the downside, and an encouraging bounce off the $15 support level. But even in that case, I don't foresee JETS rising that far up the ranks of my ETF depth chart near-term to prompt me to own it over some of the other niche funds that have more of my attention, some of which I've written about in recent articles, and other which I aim to write about soon.