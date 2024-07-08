JETS: As 'Revenge Travel' Fades, This ETF's Prospects Do Too

Jul. 08, 2024 8:33 AM ETU.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)UAL, DAL, LUV, BA, AAL
Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
4.91K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. Global Jets ETF is a leader in transportation sector with over $1.1 billion in assets and $40 million in daily trades.
  • I expect JETS to have at best modest return potential over the next 6-12 months, with the chart pattern mediocre, and the fading of so-called post-pandemic "revenge travel."
  • The airline industry shows signs of recovery post-pandemic, but lingering issues like high labor costs and inconsistent fuel costs remain.

jet with gear down

lsannes

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) is in its 10th year of existence, and accumulated assets of more than $1.1 billion, making it the leader in this sub-segment of the transportation sector. It is actively traded, as more than $40 million a day changes

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
4.91K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!Husband of existing SA author The ETF Investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JETS ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JETS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JETS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News