Introduction

Novartis (NVS) is still in the process of closing its deal with MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR), a German biopharmaceutical company developing mid- to late-stage oncology drugs. Recall that the two reached an agreement worth EUR 2.7 billion in February. The transaction was expected to be completed by July. This appears to remain the case. However, the last few weeks have brought some doubt.

STAT's Report on MorphoSys: Safety Concerns or Statistical Noise?

Most notably, in April, a STAT article titled "New, serious safety risk related to MorphoSys' cancer drug complicates, potentially threatens Novartis acquisition" raised mild and temporary concerns among investors about the deal's ability to close. The article cited "six AML transformation safety events reported among 212 patients in the pelabresib arm" versus just two in the placebo group in the ongoing Phase 3 study in myelofibrosis [MF]. Many acquisition agreements, particularly useful in biotechnology due to the inherent uncertainty of clinical-stage drugs, include a material adverse change, or MAC, clause that allows the acquiring company to withdraw if the target company's business experiences significant adverse changes. It could be argued that serious safety concerns about MorphoSys' lead drug, pelabresib, could prompt Novartis to invoke the MAC clause.

It's important to add some context to these STAT speculations. The transformation of MF into AML is not an uncommon occurrence. In fact, according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, "about 12 percent of patients with MF will transform to AML." Although a discrepancy of six versus two may merit closer observation, it is almost silly to assume it's related to anything but chance. As such, in my view, the STAT article was largely speculative and borderline sensational. Indeed, MorphoSys went out of its way to describe the report as "factually wrong."

Pelabresib and Tulmimetostat Add Significant Value to Novartis' Oncology Portfolio

Moving on, in late May, MorphoSys presented updated MF data at ASCO. As of August 31, 2023, pelabresib ("PELA") added to a common MF drug, ruxolitinib ("RUX"), "significantly and durably reduced splenomegaly, with a trend toward reduced TSS, and improved anemia and BMF at Wk 24 compared with PBO+RUX in JAKi treatment-naïve pts with MF, addressing key hallmarks of MF." So, it appears the data reinforces Novartis' reasoned interest in pelabresib, as pelabresib appears to be a practice-changing drug for JAK inhibitor treatment-naïve patients with MF.

Moreover, MorphoSys continues to advance tulmimetostat, an EZH1/EZH2 inhibitor, through Phase 1/2 trials for various solid tumors and lymphomas. Tulmimetostat should not be overlooked, as the compound could add substantial value to Novartis' oncology portfolio. So, this deal clearly aligns with Novartis' strategy of pursuing "bolt-on" acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Novartis Finalizes MorphoSys Acquisition

As of now, the deal is all but done. Novartis successfully met all conditions for the acquisition of MorphoSys after securing >65% acceptance from MorphoSys' shareholders and receiving U.S. antitrust clearance. In June, the two signed a delisting agreement, as 91% of the total MorphoSys share capital is now owned by Novartis. The remaining 9% of MorphoSys' shareholders will be "merged" into Novartis for a yet-undetermined price.

MorphoSys shareholders can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that the transaction is likely to close. After nearly two years of trading in the single digits, MorphoSys' progress in MF and a 50%+ acquisition premium finally paid off for investors. This can also serve as a reminder to biotechnology investors to avoid much of the noise that goes on in the background.

Conclusion

Despite temporary concerns raised by speculative reports, the robust clinical data for MorphoSys' MF drug, pelabresib, was ultimately what mattered. With pelabresib off the grocery shelves, checked out, and on its way home, Novartis has strengthened its position in oncology, and MorphoSys' investors have been rewarded for their patience. As for an investment recommendation for MorphoSys, it remains "hold" while there are still seconds on the clock. Its stock is not expected to experience any volatility or be subject to any speculation in the days leading to its delisting.