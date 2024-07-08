GPIQ: So Far So Good In This New Fund

acilo

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) is a covered call fund that was created late last year in response to rising popularity of similar funds such as JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) and JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ). So far the fund seems to be performing nicely both in terms of creating income and seeing its NAV (and share price) appreciate nicely which makes it one of the top performing covered call funds out there.

I originally covered this fund and its sister fund GPIX (GPIX) when these funds were first launched last year in an article titled GPIQ And GPIX: Goldman Sachs' Response To JEPI And JEPQ. I still feel the same way about this ETF as the last time. It can be a good way to supplement your income if you are into covered call funds but you should keep your position size relatively small especially considering current valuations of technology stocks.

This covered call fund is focused on the Nasdaq index (QQQ) which makes it comparable to other Nasdaq-based covered call funds such as JEPQ and Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) but there is one thing that sets this one apart from others. While other covered call funds typically write covered calls against 100% of their position, this fund writes calls against only a portion of its positions ranging from 25% to 75% depending on how bullish or bearish the fund's management feels at the time as well as volatility levels. So far, the fund seems to have sold covered calls at a level of 50% or so for most of its short existence.

It just happens that Nasdaq is up 45% since the creation of this fund less than a year ago which is one of the strongest performances in Nasdaq's history. Interestingly enough, this fund seems to have captured most of this upside since it's been up 35.45% in total returns (including dividend distributions) during the same period. JEPQ had a similar performance that fell only slightly behind at 33.06% while QYLD was far behind at 18.71%. You may be wondering how it is that GPIQ and JEPQ had similar performances and both captured about same amount of Nasdaq's upside if JEPQ sold covered calls against 100% of its positions while GPIQ sold covered calls against only 25% to 75% of its positions (averaging 50%) and this would be a valid question. The most likely answer is where each fund sets their covered call strike prices at. JEPQ typically sets its strike prices 2-3% above the current price and adjusts its positions on weekly basis whereas GPIQ seems to set its strike prices exactly at the money and rarely adjust its positions so while GPIQ captures more upside on the 50% of the portion of its portfolio where it didn't write covered calls against, it captures less upside on the other 50% where it wrote covered calls against so it all evens out at the end.

Here is another graph where we compare the performance of GPIQ against other similar funds that follow a closer strategy which is writing covered calls against only a portion of its portfolio. Two similar funds that come to mind are Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) and Global X Nasdaq 100® Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) which I covered in past articles before. When being compared to those two funds, GPIQ's performance seems to be only slightly better since QQQX returned 32.88% and QYLG returned 31.42% during the same period. Of these funds GPIQ and QQQX are actively managed whereas QYLG is passively managed and it looks like active management added a slight edge to these two funds at this time.

When I first covered this fund last year, one of the biggest questions I had was regarding the dividend distributions. At the time the fund didn't publish a target yield and we didn't know what kind of distribution policy it would follow. Of course there is the rule that ETFs have to distribute at least 90% of their trading profits (which includes selling option contracts) if they don't want to get taxed heavily on their income and most ETFs would rather distribute their trading income than get taxed but we didn't know what kind of trading income could come from the fund's varying strategy of selling covered calls at different levels. So far the fund has made 8 dividend distributions and these distributions seem to not deviate much from a range of 37 to 42 cents per share. If we take the average distribution of 40 cents and multiply it by 12 we get $4.80 which gives us an annual distribution yield of 10% against its current share price of $48.

This raises another question though. How can this fund afford to pay a 10% yield while only selling covered calls against 50% of its positions when its peers JEPQ and QYLD pay a similar yield while selling covered calls against 100% of their positions? In fact, we have QYLG which I mentioned above as another fund which sells covered calls against 50% of their position but only pays a distribution yield of 5.3% which is about half of this fund's distribution?

When we look at QQQ call options a month out at a strike price of today's price (also known as at-the-money calls) we see that they are worth about $10.80 which is a yield of 2.17% which gives you an annual yield of 26% but when you cut if by half (since the fund writes calls against 50% of its positions) you get 13% which should cover a 10% yield.

Still, if the fund falls short of covering its distributions from covered calls, it can also use a portion of its capital gains for this purpose. This kind of makes sense to me because when the market is rising volatility (measured by VIX) goes down which means covered call funds will be able to generate less income since their income comes from harvesting volatility but this also means that the fund's holdings will appreciate more in price so it can dip into capital gains to cover its dividends. When the market is going down, volatility will increase and cover dividends so the fund won't have to dip into capital gains to cover its distributions. You should be just ready for the idea that some of the distributions could come from capital gains (from the other 50% of the fund not covered by selling calls) on top of covered call profits.

One thing to keep in mind is that Nasdaq is currently approaching valuations it hasn't seen in a very long time. When we look at the Magnificent Seven stocks which are responsible for most of QQQ's performance and weight, their P/E ratios range from 31 to 73 with average being 49. Nasdaq's own P/E touched 40 for the first time since 2000 last week but it's still nowhere near 2000's peak P/E of 85. Still, many people wonder how much more upside Nasdaq can give investors and whether they can rely on multiple expansion alone for further gains. The market looks a bit bloated and overextended and Nasdaq looks even more so than the average market so this could be one reason not to go all in for the time being.

If Nasdaq starts having a sideway or range-bound performance this fund might be fine since it sells covered calls but if the index were to have a deep correction or pullback, the fund might drop almost as much as the index would especially if the drop came fast and sharp. This is something all investors should keep in mind as a possibility.

This fund would probably work best if it was coupled with other covered call funds such as JEPQ and FEPI (FEPI) so that you get exposure to different strategies and methods of generating income using covered calls.