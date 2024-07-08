urbazon/E+ via Getty Images

Despite a stilted macroeconomy, one sector appears to be holding up incredibly strong: travel. Airlines continue to report soaring profitability, hotel occupancy rates remain high, and online travel agencies ("OTAs") like Booking (BKNG) are also raking in tremendous growth and profits.

But as the U.S. stock markets continue to rally to expensive heights, I've continued to rotate more and more of my portfolio to value-oriented plays and to international stocks to diversify and protect against potential macro-based downside: and Despegar (NYSE:DESP), the Argentina-based OTA that is one of the largest travel agencies in South and Central America, caught my eye. Year to date, the stock - which is dual-listed on the NYSE and reports its results in U.S. Dollars: has risen more than 40%.

I've dipped my toes into Despegar, and I am initiating the stock at a buy rating. The company presents a very compelling valuation argument amid tremendous growth rates. However, the big story of the year for Despegar is FX headwinds, particularly as the value of its home currency, the Argentine peso, has collapsed against its reporting currency, the U.S. dollar. And though the Mexican peso has been a relative outlier to dollar strength for most of the year, a recent reversal in USD-MXN trends with recent hawkish Fed statements have pushed the peso to reverse course, opening up more FX risk for Despegar.

All in all, I believe Despegar is an attractive "growth at a reasonable price" proposition, but this is a stock that is more sensitive to highly volatile FX rates than U.S. names.

Tremendous growth in Latin America

For investors who are unfamiliar with Despegar, the company is essentially the equivalent of Expedia (EXPE) or Booking.com in Latin America. Like its U.S. counterparts, the company derives its revenue from transacting users' bookings on hotels, flights, and packages.

It's not just domestically that travel has taken off: Latin America has also seen tremendous growth in travel, and Despegar's core metrics show that in abundance.

Despegar key metrics (Despegar Q1 earnings deck)

As shown in the chart above, in Despegar's most recent quarter, its install base (reported as a number of mobile devices on the app) increased 37% y/y. Furthermore, the company addresses a tremendous and large market opportunity, not just in Latin America but globally.

As shown in the chart below, the company believes that the global travel market is worth $2.2 trillion, with $150 billion of that centered in Latin America: which means that Despegar's current revenue base, expected at just north of $800 million this year (growing at a mid-teens clip on an as-reported basis) is less than 1% penetrated into this overall market.

Despegar TAM (Despegar Q1 earnings deck)

The company's geographic mix is very important, especially as we dive into the rate story next:

Despegar performance by market (Despegar Q1 earnings deck)

Nearly half of its bookings comes from Brazil, which generated $580 million in gross bookings in the first quarter, up 27% y/y on an as-reported basis (21% constant currency). Its next largest market is Mexico, which contributed $275 million (21% of overall bookings) in Q1, which also benefited from FX in Q1.

Here's further context from CFO Amit Singh's remarks on the recent Q1 earnings call on the performance drivers for Brazil and Mexico:

With that backdrop, let's take a closer look at our regional performance, starting with our main market, Brazil. As Damian noted on our previous earnings call, there has been a clear trend toward consumers prioritizing spending on services and experiences. The shift in spending, along with our focus on delivering value through affordable package offerings and attractive financing options that continue resonating with our customers, is creating robust growth opportunities across our focus markets. Capitalizing on this favorable trend, we achieved impressive year-over-year growth in gross bookings in Brazil. During the quarter, our bookings there climbed 27% year-over-year or a 21% year-over-year increase on an FX-neutral basis, reaching $580 million. This outstanding performance was primarily driven by ongoing strength in package and hotel sales, a direct result of our strategic commercial initiative. Additionally, as we gain more market share, we further solidify our industry-leading position in Brazil. Shifting our attention to Mexico, Despegar's second-largest market, we are also pleased with our strong first quarter performance there, nearly replicating our growth in Brazil. Gross bookings in Mexico grew a significant 26% year-on-year on a reported basis or 15% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, reaching $275 million for the quarter. This robust growth trajectory can be primarily attributed to the continuous increase in international package and hotel transactions and strengthening air travel sales. Mirroring the success achieved in Brazil, Mexico's robust non-air growth underscores the continued efficacy of our core commercial strategies, which are driving more diversified and profitable revenue streams."

The rest of Latin America, meanwhile, generated $472 million of gross bookings: up 74% on a constant-currency basis, but down -8% on an as-reported basis: with the collapse of the Argentine and Chilean pesos against the dollar as the primary culprits there.

Needless to say, the constant-currency growth rates across all three major markets (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America) are quite impressive: but as Despegar reports in U.S. dollars, we have to watch out for the translation impact and currency swings.

Beware a reversal of Brazilian Real and Mexican Peso trends

Year to date, note, as mentioned above, that FX has been a positive for Brazil and Mexico. Note in particular that the Mexican peso has been a relative outlier to USD strength this year, with the U.S. dollar actually falling against the peso for most of the year to date.

That trend, however, has shifted in the month of June as more fears have emerged of a hawkish Fed.

The dollar has rallied against both the real and particularly against the peso, as shown in the two charts below (courtesy of Yahoo Finance):

USD to BRL (Yahoo Finance) USD to MXN (Yahoo Finance)

With no hedging program in place, I fear particularly that the recent strength of the Peso will cut into strong growth in Brazil and Mexico. Long term, of course, it's the local-market performance (constant currency growth) that drives Despegar's success, but short-term shocks may still weigh if Despegar has to revise its USD-based outlook due to currency trends.

Valuation and key takeaways

Despite the inherent FX risk that will likely always be a factor for Despegar (unless it chooses to implement a more robust hedging strategy), I believe Despegar is cheap enough, especially when compared to U.S. rivals, to merit a long position.

Even after this year's rally, at $13 per share, Despegar trades at a market cap of $867.8 million. After we net off the $181.5 million of cash and $30.5 million of debt on Despegar's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $716.8 million.

Despegar guidance (Despegar Q1 earnings deck)

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year FY24, the company has guided to "at least $155 million" of adjusted EBITDA, up 34% y/y. Again, we'll point out that recent FX trends may put this outlook at risk (but then again, FX markets are as volatile as the stock markets, and dovish Fed comments may reverse the recent June dollar strength again), but if we take this outlook at face value, Despegar trades at just 4.6x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA.

Data by YCharts

We note that this is cheaper than both of its main U.S. counterparts, even Expedia, which the market is punishing right for underperformance in its Vrbo segment.

To me, stellar constant-currency bookings performance across all of its key markets, the "tiger economy" potential of Latin America and its $150 billion travel TAM, and an undemanding valuation help me to justify the latent FX risk here. Buy here, but watch the FX markets as well as this stock closely.