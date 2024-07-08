teekid

Property and casualty insurers aren’t necessarily the first place investors go for market-beating returns, but there are certainly big winners in the space if you are choosy. One such long-term winner is Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR), which reports earnings next week. Ahead of the earnings report, let’s take a look at why I think the bias is up into and after the report.

Consolidation almost over?

That’s the key question right now, as PGR has basically not moved since the middle of March. We had a huge uptrend that culminated in what has become a four-month consolidation where pretty much nothing has happened. What that has done, however, is reset momentum and given the bulls some additional firepower to drive the stock higher should the earnings report next week warrant it.

StockCharts

The rectangular consolidation has boundaries at about $201 and $217, and whichever direction we see a breakout, the move afterwards could be sizable. I’ve highlighted the PPO moving steadily higher recently, as well as the accumulation/distribution line. The former measures momentum, while the latter measures buying during the trading day. When the A/D line is moving higher, it means the stock is, on average, being bought more than it’s being sold throughout the day. In other words, accumulation.

Where things get really interesting is on the weekly chart.

StockCharts

We’ve had yet another successful 20-week exponential moving average test, and we can see PGR has outperformed its peers by more than 40% just since the beginning of 2022. It is my view, based on this evidence, that PGR’s consolidation is going to resolve higher, but the earnings report next week stands to likely be the driver of the next move.

One more note on PGR is on the seasonality front, which is quite positive for the next two months.

Seeking Alpha

July is fractionally positive, but August is the best month of the year for PGR. I would not be surprised, therefore, given this and technical picture, that we would see an upside breakout and rally into/through August before we see some cooling off. Of course, we are not guaranteed anything, but these tendencies certainly make it tempting to own PGR into this period.

Multiproduct adoption driving profits

As we go into the earnings report early next week, let’s take a look at how Progressive is focusing its energy, as that will help inform the success of the earnings report for this period. There are two ways to look at volume for Progressive, and those are the number of customers, and the number of products each customer uses. Let’s start with the former.

Investor presentation

Over the past decade, the company has managed to nearly double its penetration, with an estimated ~10% of households using PGR in 2014, and more than 18% today. This isn’t absolute gains in customers; it’s net market share gain, which is extremely powerful. We want to see this continue through net customer acquisitions during the quarter that’s being reported on Tuesday next week.

Now, let’s take a look at how many of those customers are using more than one product, which provides certain leverage benefits to PGR, which in turn drives margins higher.

Investor presentation

Over time, households with at least two PGR products continues to rise, driving not only additional revenue, but leverage to SG&A. Acquiring customers is difficult and expensive, so once they’ve been acquired, being able to leverage them for multiple products is the Holy Grail of insurance from a profitability perspective.

There’s not just a benefit to margins, but longevity is improved as well.

Investor presentation

Progressive sees huge benefits to loyalty when a customer adds a second product, and even more when they add a third. This is why this metric is so important, and I’ll be wanting to see evidence during the earnings report that this is continuing.

Obviously, we also want to know what loss rates are looking like, and policy pricing power. Insurance companies, particularly for auto, have had immense pricing power for the past couple of years. However, recent evidence suggests that may not be the case much longer. Progressive’s commentary on pricing has the potential to move the stock, to put it mildly. We also know the past couple of months have seen negative net written premium growth, and the bottom line is that we need to see that turn around. Will we see that on Tuesday? That’s a key question.

I think the setup into the earnings report favors the bulls, but as with any earnings report, we don’t know what will be said, and therefore owning the stock carries some risk.

Other considerations

From a balance sheet perspective, Progressive looks quite good. Below is trailing-twelve-months EBIT over interest expense.

TIKR

This ratio has soared to ~28 recently, so there is no concern from a balance sheet perspective.

Next up is revenue growth and operating margins, which is obviously what we’re all interested in when the company reports next week.

TIKR

There’s a very clear correlation between these two, with both being driven by customer acquisition, but also multiproduct adoption rates. Whether these continue to rise is yet to be seen in the earnings report, so again, looking for indications of continued growth on Tuesday. The other wildcard that impacts both of these, as I mentioned above, is pricing power, so that’s critical to get a read on.

Seeking Alpha

Analysts are quite bullish on Progressive, with mid-teens top-line growth for the foreseeable future, but less on the earnings front. We’re looking at strong earnings growth this year but below-trend growth for the next couple of years. I suspect pricing power is the main driver of these relatively low estimates, as customer acquisition and utilization has not been an issue for Progressive.

Finally, let’s take a look at the valuation heading into the report.

TIKR

We can see in the past three years, the average forward P/E has been ~21X, and we’re at ~20X right now. Is the stock cheap? Probably not. Is it expensive? Definitely not. From a valuation perspective, I think we’re leaning slightly bullish, but that’s about it. It’s not a screaming buy by any means, but it’s good enough to support what I see as an otherwise setup.

If we wrap this up, I like the chart on both the daily and weekly timeframes, as well as the bullish seasonal period we’re in. I also like the company’s ability to take share and add multiproduct customers. The issue for now is whether or not Progressive can fight what appears to be a deflationary environment in P&C pricing. If we get some positive clues on this on Tuesday, I see the stock breaking out to new highs. If we don’t, well, you know.

Overall, I’m leaning bullish on Progressive, and I’m initiating with a buy rating ahead of earnings.