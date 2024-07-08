Flashpop/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I am positive about Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG). My summarized thesis is that WMG's competitive position in the industry, supported by its scale and content advantage, will enable it to continue growing alongside the industry steadily. Valuation is not very demanding either at the current 21x forward P/E, which is at a major discount to where Universal Media Group is trading today.

WMG is one of the largest music label company in the world, which owns several record labels, and operates a global music publishing business, Warner Chappell Music. WMG generates revenue primarily through the sale of recorded music (in both physical and digital form), services provided to artists (such as sponsorship, merchandising, promotion, and brand management), and licensing and royalty fees paid for the use of music that WMG has ownership rights to. WMG reports in two segments: (1) recorded music [RM], which is 82% of FY23 revenue; and (2) music publishing [MP], which is 18% of FY23 revenue.

The RM segment basically discovers and develops (trains up) recording artists, which includes all the related activities such as marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by these artists. The product (music) is sold to various distributors in the value chain, such as retailers (both physical and digital partners) and streaming service providers like Spotify, YouTube Music, etc. The MP segment generates royalties from the use of musical compositions (of those that WMG helped to promote, market, and administer). This business unit is done through Warner Chappell Music, a global music publishing company.

Industry growth is structurally stronger ahead

The music industry has structurally changed for the better over the past few decades. Historically, total physical sales represented the majority, and because of the music piracy problem back then (due to the rise of internet adoption), physical sales plummeted. Because of the large mix, this decline dragged down the entire industry's sales from nearly $22 billion to ~$15 billion in 2015. Streaming services reached a tipping point in 2015, and the industry has been steadily growing since then. Streaming is gradually replacing physical media, downloads, and radio as the preferred medium for listening to media online for multiple reasons, such as easy accessibility (a few taps on the mobile phone vs. going through the entire purchase journey for physical CDs), and lower cost (small fee a month to access a wide catalog of music). I believe this shift is structural and is a major growth tailwind for WMG in the future.

Consumer adoption of streaming music is clearly depicted in the chart above, where global recorded music revenue derived from streaming grew from $2.6 billion in 2015 to $19.3 billion in 2023. For comparison, $19.3 billion was what the entire industry was worth in 2003, and this datapoint really shows that streaming services have significantly expanded the addressable market. While streaming growth has slowed, I believe there is still a substantial runway for continued growth in the coming years. I believe there are two main drivers here: increased accessibility to the internet and streaming service penetration. Despite two decades of growing internet adoption, there is still a third of the world’s population that does not have internet access. If we look at countries with the least penetration, they are typically the developing countries, and I expect the penetration rate to continue increasing over time as the GDP of these developing countries grows.

Currently, there are over 700 million music streaming subscribers, which is about 14% of total smartphones (this is a 300bps improvement since 2021, according to IFPI). While it is true that 100% penetration is not plausible, if we use the US as the benchmark, which has ~82.1 million paid subscribers and ~300 million smart phone users, this implies a penetration rate of ~27%, which is close to a double of the global level of 14%. This suggests massive room to grow ahead for WMG.

Strong competitive advantage

In my opinion, WMG is definitely well positioned to grow alongside the industry because of its competitive advantages. Firstly, WMG has a significant scale advantage over subscale label companies, and this comes in two forms. One is the sheer amount of financial resources that WMG can deploy to ensure its developing artists receive sufficient marketing, promotional coverage, musical talent trainings, etc. Signing new artists is like investing in a start-up with no historical performance to gauge its performance. A lot has to do with the “potential” the artist has, and by that, it naturally means that a large portion of artists will not become commercial successes. Therefore, with scale, WMG is able to take a portfolio approach to managing risk, and the odds of discovering the next superstar artist. To give a sense of WMG’s scale, the business spent close to $2 billion in artist and repertoire costs, which is 33% of its total revenue, and this figure has grown from $1.3 billion in FY17.

The second form of scale advantage, and arguably the most important form moving forward, is the amount of data WMG has. With a large database of what works and what doesn’t work, WMG has an edge over peers when it comes to sourcing and analyzing massive amounts of music data to figure out what consumers prefer and discover new artists. Through this, WMG is able to better allocate A&R funds more efficiently.

Secondly, from the artist's point of view, distribution is probably the most important aspect when it comes to monetizing their music, and this is where WMG stands to win against subscale players. Being a famous record label with a long-term operating history, WMG has established itself as one of the major players in the industry with global commercial relationships. This enabled WMG to establish deep relationships with key distribution channels (with advertising agencies, TV studios, radio stations, etc.) that can help influence the branding and promotion of their artists’ music. This basically forms a virtuous cycle where WMG scale enables it to attract artists, which enables it to provide distribution channels with content that their audience prefers, which makes these distribution channels prefer working with WMG, and this increases WMG's value proposition to artists.

Lastly, WMG has a content advantage because of its catalog music, which currently accounts for approximately two-thirds of music industry revenue. WMG's long operating history has resulted in it owning a strong portfolio of catalog music that has more than 1 million musical compositions across a vast array of genres, time periods, and geographies. Given the demand for catalog music, I believe WMG can continue monetizing it over the coming years, giving it more financial resources to reinvest in the business. Smaller players that are new to the industry will not have access to this portfolio of musical compositions.

Mentioned in the 3Q23 earnings call: They mine the catalog incredibly well, and we have 1 million -- more than 1 million songs that we're focusing on monetizing, and that takes some machine to do. And they're incredible operators, and their results are really speaking for themselves.

I believe WMG is worth 32% more than the current share price. My target price is based on FY26's $989 million in net income and a forward revenue multiple of 21x.

Earnings bridge: As a leading player, WMG should grow minimally in line with industry standards. As per Goldman Sachs estimates, the industry is expected to grow at a high single-digit percentage level through 2030. Assuming 8% growth, I expect WMG to generate $7.6 billion in revenue. As of 1H24, WMG generated an adj. net margin of ~13%, and I am assuming that as the run rate ahead.

Valuation justification: I attached the current multiple of 21x forward PE to WMG to derive my target share price. However, I should note that WMG used to trade in line with Universal Music Group historically, but the valuation gap has widened to a 23% discount today (WMG at 21x vs. UMG at 27x). Given that both companies benefit from the same growth tailwind and have similar competitive advantages, I believe they should trade in line with each other over time. Assuming WMG trades up to 27x, the upside will be much more attractive.

Streaming has been the major source of growth, and the bulk of growth has been driven by developed countries. The risk is that the next leg of growth from developing countries does not materialize or takes longer to materialize. This could result in periods of slow growth. If the competition between labels for artists increases more than expected, WMG may need to invest more in artist and repertoire costs, which pressures earnings growth.

My positive view on WMG is because of its competitive position in the industry, which enables it to continue growing alongside the music industry's growth. WMG has multiple competitive advantages, including a large scale, strong distribution abilities, and a vast catalog of music. At the current valuation, WMG trades at a discount to its closest peer, which I believe offers investors an optionality for additional upside if this valuation gap closes.