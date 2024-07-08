yaxxcom

Overview

I previously covered Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) back in March with my article titled: 'Trades At A Premium For A Reason'. I wanted to now update my outlook because this premium has grown to an absurd level! For some context, Hercules Capital operates as a business development company that focuses on making debt investments to venture backed companies within the technology space. Since the time of my last coverage, HTGC has provided a total return greater than 17% compared against the S&P 500's return of approximately 6%. Even on a YTD basis, we can see that HTGC has absolutely crushed it in performance and returned nearly 34% including distributions.

The high-yielding distribution is one of the most appealing parts of HTGC. The dividend yield currently sits at 7.5%. The recent dividend growth that it has experienced makes it an attractive candidate for any income investor's portfolio as it packs a large enough punch to provide a sizeable upfront dividend income stream but also has the ability to quickly compound this stream of income through increases and reinvestment.

If we were talking about a more traditional dividend growth stock, I'd normally have zero issues with some solid price appreciation. However, since HTGC operates as a business development company, the price trades separately from what the underlying net assets may be valued at. This concept allows investors the chance to enter a BDC at a discount to net asset value, gauge how frequently a BDC trades at a premium or discount, and get a better idea of what may be an attractive entry point for a starting position.

Premium Valuation

At the moment, HTGC trades at a massive premium to NAV of over 82%. For reference, HTGC has traded at an average premium to NAV of 44.67% over the last three years. Just to be clear, I do not have a problem with the concept of HTGC trading at a premium. After all, premiums can typically indicate great performance, a successful portfolio of debt investments, and transparent management. I believe all of the above to be true for HTGC, but we are now approaching a premium level that is almost twice as heavy as the average 44.67% it normally trades around.

I think we currently sit at a crossroads that can have two different outcomes at this premium that I will discuss later on in this analysis. On one hand, HTGC's portfolio, management, and consistent performance are clearly contributing factors that can further increase the premium levels going forward. When we consider the fact that we may remain in a 'higher for longer' interest rate environment that may continue to boost net investment income, it isn't too far-fetched to see the premium increasing. On the other hand, interest rate cuts may ultimately decrease net investment income and shrink their growth, which causes the premium to come back down closer to the average.

Before we get into the two scenarios that I see playing out, I wanted to first review the contributing factors that have caused HTGC to reach this high premium in the first place. There are some standout things about this BDC which separate its quality from some peers. Even compared against some random peers in the sector, we can see that HTGC outperforms. Interest rates have drastically changed over the last three years and HTGC has still been able to adapt and outperform. Just for context, all of the below-mentioned BDCs are internally managed.

Portfolio & Strategy

Internally managed business development companies tend to be more favored by investors. This is because there is no formal management fee similar to what would exist for externally managed BDCs. This means that a greater portion of the earnings are retained and greater slices of it are able to be passed along to the shareholders. HTGC only pays its typical operating cost, which helps maximize returns. This excess can be distributed through supplementals or base raises over time, which is what makes this internal structure more preferable.

Their strategy is to focus on middle market companies and typically invest anywhere between $5M and $200M based on the opportunity. Their debt investments at fair value are worth about $3.38B. They typically focus on short-term maturities that have a completion range between 36 months and 48 months throughout their portfolio that has about 127 different portfolio companies.

A major part of HTGC's portfolio is to maximize the diversity throughout its portfolio of debt investments. We can see that their industry exposure remains spread across a variety of different areas of focus. This helps mitigate any sort of concentration risk or vulnerabilities to any one specific sector that may face headwinds. However, something to be aware of is that the portfolio does lean more towards technology based and life science companies.

HTGC Q1 Presentation

Another factor that has helped HTGC more efficiently capitalize in this high-interest rate environment is the fact that 97.3% of investments are made on a floating rate basis. Since the Federal Funds rate currently sits at a decade high, this means that HTGC is able to pull in higher levels of net investment income. This is because the debt their borrowers owe will see higher levels of required interest payments as rates remain elevated. So a higher interest rate is most ideal for business development companies that follow this structure.

Additionally, HTGC's portfolio of investments focus on maintaining a majority of exposure to senior secured debt. We can see below that over 90% of their investments are on this senior secured basis, with the majority being first lien debt. This structure offers a bit of protection and decreases the likelihood of bad investments causing all capital to be lost. Senior secured debt sits at the top of the corporate capital structure, which means that this form of debt holds the absolute highest priority for repayment. So in cases where portfolio companies may be going through a bankruptcy and liquidating assets, this helps ensure that HTGC recovers capital where possible rather than lose 100% of their investment.

HTGC Q1 Presentation

Financials

The most recent Q1 earnings were reported at the beginning of May and I thought the results were strong due to net investment income landing at $0.50 per share. Total investment income amounted to $121.6M, which represents a year-over-year increase of 15.7%. Although slightly missing expectations, I see that HTGC continues to capitalize on the higher interest rate environment. This is proven when looking at the earnings history. Interest rates were at near zero levels following the initial pandemic cut, and we can see Q1 of 2021 only brought in net investment income per share of $0.30.

Seeking Alpha

The emphasis on floating rate loans has undoubtedly helped HTGC succeed here, but the continually investments in deals has also helped the growth remain consistent. Q1 saw gross debt and equity commitments amount to $956M, which is a record for all Q1 reports. 56% of this new commitment amount was allocated towards investments in the life science sector as management becomes more optimistic on the tech sector looking forward. This capital was allocated to 24 different portfolio companies, 9 of which are investments into completely new portfolio companies.

This growth into new investments was also accompanied with a growing amount of unfunded commitments, now totaling $483.4M. This is an increase from the prior quarter's total of $335M and may be a sign that management is becoming more defensive in nature. The accumulation of unfunded commitments could mean they expect an influx of additional deals to hit the market soon, and they are awaiting for the most opportune time to capitalize. Management has been very transparent in their approach and how they are remaining defensive and fully aware that the current favorable environment may begin shifting soon. Over the last earnings call, we received confirmation of this.

We continue to manage our business and balance sheet defensively while maintaining maximum flexibility to shift to offense quickly and aggressively if deal quality warrants it, as we did in Q1. This includes continuing to enhance our liquidity position, maintaining low leverage, tightening our credit screens for new underwritings, and maintaining our higher than normal first-lien exposure, which remained relatively flat at 88.4% in Q1. - Scott Bluestein, CEO & CIO

HTGC Q1 Presentation

Liquidity also remains strong, with cash and equivalents totaling out to $50M. Even though this was a decrease over the prior quarter's balance of $98M, total assets did increase to about $3.7B. Debt sits a bit higher at the moment, but this is because HTGC has shoveled more funds into new deals, as previously mentioned.

Outcome # 1 - Increased Borrowing Activity

With interest rates having a large impact on business development companies as a whole, any future cuts could have an impact on the business. The Fed has left rates unchanged as of their latest meeting, and it seems like the consensus is that they are awaiting more economic data to roll in around inflation, consumer spending, and the labor market. However, I believe that we are starting to see the shifting tide here that may incentive these interest rate cuts.

For instance, the unemployment rate now sits at 4.1% as of the end of June and has consistently trending upward over the last year. Historically, the unemployment rate typically increases after reaching the 4% mark. Additionally, inflation levels have continued to tick downward over the last two months and slowly approaches the 3% level. If inflation continues to cool down over the next several months, the combination of these two things may be enough to incentivize the start of interest rate cuts as a way to stimulate the economy.

There are two possible outcomes here, and I think that the first outcome of interest rate cuts would be increased borrowing activity. As the conditions for acquiring and servicing debt become more affordable, we may see a higher level of borrowers reveal themselves. As a result, HTGC may be able to continue growing their portfolio as they are able to source more deals and expand their reach even further. Data already shows us that the higher interest rates have squeezed borrowers and slowed the rate at which people are seeking funding.

Lower interest rates would directly correlate to lower interest payments and debt servicing fees that borrowers may have to pay. We've already discussed how HTGC's level of unfunded commitments continue to grow over time. They may start to aggressively allocate this excess towards new deals, and it may fuel exponential growth of their portfolio at fair value, which in turn would justify the significant premium that the price currently trades at.

This period of higher interest rates has caused market sentiment to remain more conservative in nature. There is a lot less growth initiatives taking place right now simply because t's more expensive to take on that risk. Since HTGC focuses on tech related companies, lower rates may be a huge driver of growth and unlock potential for large upside growth in price and distributions.

Outcome # 2 - Shrinking Earnings

On the other end of the spectrum, perhaps the interest rate cuts would shrink the earnings that HTGC brings in. While it would make the environment around borrowing more ideal, there still may not be a lot of attractive opportunities in the market got HTGC to continue expanding. As a result, net investment income would ultimately shrink if HTGC wasn't able to efficiently offset the less in NII per share with new commitments.

HTGC Q1 Presentation

HTGC's management has been transparent enough to provide a basis point movement estimate on how these changing rates would affect net income. We can see that a -100 basis point change would shrink earnings by about $0.13 per share. A smaller cut of -75 basis points would result in a drop of $0.10 per share. The good news is that even with a drop of $0.10 per share, the distribution would still be covered. For the investors that value income, this is great news. However, a drop in NII could certainly translate to a drop in net asset value and share price as well.

Ultimately, we can only hypothesize on what the impact will look like, and it all depends on HTGC's ability to offset the drop in net investment income with new commitment growth. HTGC does look admittedly prepared for this, so I do not remain worried about the continued success of this BDC. However, I am downgrading my rating to a Hold just because I would like to see how this ultimately plays out over the next several quarters. I do not plan to sell my position, but I also do not plan to increase my share count. I will remain reinvesting my distributions until we can measure these changes.

Risk Profile

Higher interest rates have been a big topic of discussion, but it doesn't stop there. Even though higher rates could bring in higher income for shareholders, it can also put additional strain on portfolio companies that are performing subpar. However, this has not been the case and HTGC's portfolio of debt investments still remain solid. The non-accrual rate remains healthy and currently sits at 1.2% of cost and 0.1% of the portfolio's fair value.

Non-accruals are an important metric because this measures the rate of companies that are no longer able to keep up with the required debt service and stop paying due to underperformance. Just for reference, here are some non-accrual rates for peer BDCs.

Main Street Capital (MAIN): 0.5% non-accrual rate at fair value.

Capital southwest (CSWC): 2.3% non-accrual rate at fair value.

Ares Capital (ARCC): 1.7% non-accrual rate at fair value.

This non-accrual rate can be attributed to the high quality underwriting that HTGC implements when screening potential investments. They use an internal numerical grading scale from 1 through 5, where 1 is the highest rated investment and a rating of 5 is the worst rated investment.

HTGC Q1 Presentation

We can see that as of the latest Q1 earnings, approximately 23.4% of their portfolio sits at a rating of 1 and 44.6% of their portfolio is graded at a 2. This means that the majority of the portfolio is performing better or as expected. 29.2% of their portfolio is rated as a 3, which means that performance has aligned with expectations but they are maintaining a closer eye on these investments.

Dividend

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 7.5%. In addition to this base distribution, HTGC has also announced a supplemental distribution of $0.08 per share. As previously mentioned, net investment income for the quarter landed at $0.50 per share. This means that NII per share covers the base distribution by a comfortable 125%. Even when including the supplemental, the total distribution is covered by NII by 104%. This leaves some excess capital leftover that can be reinvested back into the growth of their portfolio to fuel larger distributions in the future.

Despite the starting yield already sitting so high, HTGC has been able to reward shareholders with consecutively increasing base distributions. Over the last five-year time frame, the dividend has been increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.06%. On a smaller time frame of only three years, the dividend has increased at a CAGR of 7.7%. Most importantly, over the last decade, the dividend has been increased at a CAGR of 3.08%, which indicates that HTGC is able to adapt to changing interest rate environments and still reward shareholders.

This sort of growth helps reinforce the idea that HTGC can remain a great option for long-term compounding growth of dividend income through all market cycles. To better display this, I ran a back test with Portfolio Visualizer to show what kind of income growth would have come from an initial $10,000 investment. This graph assumes that all dividends received were reinvested back into HTGC, as well as a fixed monthly contribution of $500 every single month through the entire holding period.

Portfolio Visualizer

In 2015, your annual dividend income would have amounted to $1,141. Fast forwarding to the full year of 2023 shows us that your dividend income would have now grown to $15,902. However, it's worth noting that the distributions received from HTGC are classified as ordinary dividends, as opposed to the qualified dividends that you'd get from traditional dividend growth stocks. Therefore, the income received from HTGC may have less favorable tax consequences. This could be offset when held in a tax advantaged account, but this depends on your own personal situation and use case.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I am rating HTGC as a hold at the moment due to the significant premium to NAV and the fact that I believe interest rate cuts may be on the horizon. It's likely that NII will ultimately decrease because of the lower interest rates, but it's all dependent on whether or not HTGC can offset this impact through efficient capitalization on new deals. I do not plan to sell my position, but I would like to avoid adding to my share count at such a significant premium at the moment in case the price falls, and I can enter at a more reasonable price range. In the meantime, I will remain on the sidelines and do not have any worries on current performance as the distribution remains well covered and net investment income will still cover the distribution even in a -75 basis point cut of interest rates.