Ford May Find Strength In Pro As It Faces Macro Headwinds

Jul. 08, 2024 8:45 AM ETFord Motor Company (F) StockQS, EVGO, CCI
Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • Ford faces headwinds in lower volumes and pricing for ICE vehicles, as well as pressure on Model e going into Q2’24.
  • Ford Pro shows resilience with growth in revenue and services for contractors, potentially offsetting some of the declines in other segments.
  • Despite challenges, Ford is focusing on reentering the EV space with more affordable models as battery technology advances.

Ford F150 Lightning Electric Truck

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ford (NYSE:F) is facing certain headwinds as we turn the page for q2’24 at the end of July going into the second half of the fiscal year. Management faces the challenge of lower volumes

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
2.72K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About F Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on F

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
F
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News