Volatile, expensive markets are a stock-picker's market, and times like these call for active investing. I continue to favor picking shares of out-of-spotlight value plays, but also selling them off when the time is right: and that time has come for Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), the beleaguered local deals site.

Year to date, shares of Groupon have jumped nearly 20%, nearly on par with the broader market and a relief after years of underperformance. The company has achieved a minor recovery in results, particularly in North America - where it's rolling out a new strategy of regionalization and assigning sales reps to ensure appealing offers are available in the different areas of the U.S. Yet we do have to ask ourselves: is Groupon still worth holding on to?

I last wrote a bullish article on Groupon earlier this year, in April, when the stock was still trading at just over $10 per share. Since then, the stock has posted strong Q1 results (with a warning on Q2, which we'll dive into next) which has caused the stock to skyrocket more than ~30% over the past month. I had originally cited a price target of $16 for the stock, which it briefly crossed in mid-May. I'm happy to let go of my position now anywhere above $14 for a sizable gain, and I'm downgrading Groupon back down to neutral on a watch-and-wait stance.

In a nutshell: while I'm encouraged by the stock's performance in North America and the ongoing efforts to segment the U.S. regions to improve performance, international continues to be a drag for Groupon, while a Q2 performance issue highlights the fact that Groupon is still very much a small-cap company with limited resources that can, from time to time, shoot itself in the foot so to speak. And with the recent rally, there's no longer as much of a valuation cover to justify a long position on Groupon that encompasses all these risks.

If you bought Groupon earlier in the year while it was low, take the opportunity to lock in your gains now.

Looking ahead to Q2, we may not see the strength we saw in Q1

Looking in isolation at just Groupon's Q1 results, you'd think that the stock was back on track.

Groupon revenue trends (Groupon Q1 earnings deck)

As shown in the chart above, after years of stagnation, Groupon finally returns to revenue growth, up 1% y/y to $123.1 million, which handily beat Wall Street's expectations of $117.5 million. This is a major win for the company after several years of sustained decline.

But of course, we can't look at the rearview in Q1 in isolation. Looking ahead to Q2 and beyond, there are two key risks to be mindful of.

The first is continued decay in Groupon's international segment. Groupon continued to bleed active customers in international markets, down to just 5.9 million as of the end of Q1: which is a loss of 1.4 million customers y/y (-19% y/y) and a loss of 300k customers sequentially from Q4.

Groupon segment results (Groupon Q1 earnings deck)

International revenue of $29.0 million also declined -11% y/y, which was one point worse than -10% y/y in Q4. Despite strength in North America, where recent sales initiatives like regionalized sales reps seem to be working, it's likely that international will continue to be a drag for Groupon.

The second, and more universal risk for Groupon, was a performance-based issue that the company recently uncovered, that impacted April and May results (both in Q2).

The company is in the process of overhauling and integrating its technology stack, and was also planning a front-end website overhaul this year (which it has since pushed back to Q4). In the process, it found that anti-fraud software it had implemented was preventing many legitimate customers from completing their baskets.

Groupon performance issues (Groupon Q1 earnings deck)

The company has, needless to say, made this issue their number-one priority to fix. And yet, it is still postulating as to the impacts of this outage. Per CEO Dusan Senkypl's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Starting in mid-March, we started to experience an unexpected drop in performance as we saw a pullback in our conversion funnel despite minimal change to traffic trends. This has impacted our April results and continued into early May. The drop in performance happened around the same time we were ramping-up our new frontend, which initially led us to suspect our new front-end was causing the performance change. Under further investigation, we diagnosed the conversion issues were mainly related to two separate short-term technical issues. First, as part of our efforts to modernize our technology stack, we launched a new 3rd party tool that identifies potentially fraudulent transactions on our platform, replacing an old internal tool that was very manual, inefficient and delivered a poor customer experience. Every month, our customers were sending us thousands of complaints about unfulfilled orders, which at the root were caused by lengthy order processing times linked to fraud verification. Our new process evaluates transaction risk in an instant, resulting in a much improved customer experience. Overtime, we expect our upgraded fraud platform will lead to better conversion. Unfortunately, due initial learning curves specific to our business, the new process initially hurt us more than it is helped us. We have been working hard to close the gap and have almost achieved performance parity with the old solution in the last few days."

This is a worrying circumstance that A) speaks to the relative unsophistication of Groupon's backend operations, as a small-cap company and B) could have longer ramifications than early May as the company expected.

This is also the reason that Groupon's guidance for Q2 calls for a significant deceleration to a revenue decline range of -10% to -5%, which is incredibly disappointing after the company has just returned to growth:

Groupon outlook (Groupon Q1 earnings deck)

Valuation and key takeaways

In spite of the expected Q2 downside from the site performance issue, Groupon has held its full-year guidance: and yet, with the recent rally since Q1 results were posted, a lot of Groupon's valuation safety net has eroded, in my view.

At current share prices near $14.50, Groupon trades at a market cap of $569.8 million. After we net off the $233.5 million of cash and $226.9 million of debt on Groupon's latest balance sheet, its resulting enterprise value is $563.2 million. Against the $90 million midpoint of Groupon's adjusted EBITDA guidance range for this year, the stock trades at 6.3x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA.

Of course, Groupon is still quite cheap: but with unknown deceleration risks stemming from its Q2 performance issue and continued drags in the international segment, Groupon is no longer a bet I feel that safe about. Take gains here and move back to the sidelines.