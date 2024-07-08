Meletios Verras/iStock via Getty Images

A “Buy” Rating for Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc.

This analysis assigns a "Hold" rating for U.S.-listed shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB), compared to the "Buy" rating in the previous analysis. This company is a San Diego, California-based clinical-stage biotech company seeking to deliver innovative immunology therapeutics.

Since Last Rating of Buy: How AnaptysBio Shares Performed

The share price has grown since the previous "Buy" rating, allowing the investor, aware of the ongoing development of AnaptysBio's immunotherapies, to achieve a 16.42% increase in the stock market value. AnaptysBio shares underperformed the US stock market. Serving as a benchmark for the US stock market, the S&P 500 change was 37.17% over the same period. It must be said that the investors do not aim to beat the stock market with a single stock or a group of stocks, but rather through diversification of investments primarily distributed across industries. AnaptysBio, Inc.'s sector is the biotechnology sector, which can be represented on the U.S. stock market by the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (^NBI). Therefore, if the investor wants to achieve a better return than the US stock market through the biotechnology sector, he can be happy with the fact that AnaptysBio is one of the best-performing companies in the biotech sector, as the following graph shows: AnaptysBio shares gained 26.86%, while NBI recorded a lower growth rate of 10.71% over the past year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The above result is due to the continued progress of AnaptysBio's immunotherapy portfolio, which is welcomed by market participants as it improves the company's profitability outlook, a strong driver of share prices.

AnaptysBio Immunotherapy Portfolio: Update and Objectives

The pipeline of therapies in development includes the following projects on Rosnilimab, ANB032, ANB033, Imsidolimab, Etokimab, and a financial partnership with GSK plc (GSK).

About Rosnilimab

Between the third and final quarter of 2023, the company, as expected, began enrolling these patients:

420 patients in a placebo-controlled study — for Phase 2b trial evaluating Rosnilimab , a PD-1 agonist, as a potential treatment for patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (or “RA”) .

, a PD-1 agonist, as a potential treatment for patients with . 130 patients in a placebo-controlled study – for a Phase 2 trial evaluating Rosnilimab as a potential treatment for patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (or “UC”).

PD-1 (programmed cell death-1) is a molecule whose function is to suppress immune responses and the function is expressed on the lymphocytes that are activated. Lymphocytes are cells in the blood and in various lymphatic organs (lymph nodes, spleen, thymus, etc.) that determine the body's defense and immune response. As a PD-1 agonist, Rosnilimab therefore induces immunosuppression since it stimulates PD-1 function, emerging as a potential treatment for RA and UC.

These patients will receive Rosnilimab subcutaneously (3 doses in RA and 2 doses in UC global patients), and those who have low disease activity based on well-established endpoint measures will have completed a total treatment duration of 6 months (UC patients) to 7 months (RA patients). All of these patients will then be followed for a three-month follow-up period without medication.

Preliminary topline data from the first 12-week treatment period based on the endpoints will be available for RA patients approximately in mid-2025 and for UC patients in the first half of 2026.

About ANB032 and ANB033

In the second quarter of 2023, the company, as expected, began recruiting 160 patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis worldwide to undergo 14 weeks of treatment with its ANB032 three doses subcutaneously to evaluate this BTLA (B and T lymphocyte attenuator) agonist in a phase 2b clinical study. This is a placebo-controlled study. BTLA is not that dissimilar to PD-1 in terms of function and architecture. BTLA is present in most lymphocytes and its function is to induce immunosuppression by inhibiting B and T cell activation and proliferation. Therefore, ANB032 as a BTLA agonist aims to treat the target disease through the induction of an immunosuppression as it stimulates BTLA function. As studies, says this 'Frontiers in Immunology' article, have found that BTLA participates in several pathophysiological processes, including inflammatory diseases, ANB032 has emerged as a potential treatment for atopic dermatitis.

The patients will then be followed for a six-month drug-free follow-up period, and preliminary top-line data from the 14-week treatment period based on well-established endpoints will be available from these patients with atopic dermatitis approx. before the end of 2024.

The portfolio of AnaptysBio, Inc. includes an Investigational New Drug Application [IND] for ANB033 that the company expects to file in the upcoming weeks. ANB033 is an anti-CD122 antagonist antibody being investigated as a potential treatment for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

CD122 is a protein involved in immune responses, but because ANB033 specifically targets the interleukins IL-2 and IL-15 involved in the process and inhibits their signaling, the drug could potentially prolong disease remission for patients. This is because IL-2 and IL-15 support autoimmune memory in the places where the disease shows its signs and symptoms, which tend to return after stopping conventional treatments.

About ANB101 and ANB102

AnaptysBio also acquired the license for ANB101 and ANB102, and for these BDCA2 modulator antibodies, the company would like to submit an IND application sometime in the second half of 2024.

BDCA2 is a plasmacytoid dendritic cell-specific antigen expressed in lymphatic and non-lymphatic tissues and has been observed to be a significant promoter of (innate and adaptive) immune responses. The drug aims to trigger this BDCA-2, whose function, when appropriately modulated, is to block the production of an important pathophysiological factor (interferon α/β) in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus. This is a form of dermatosis, a complex and autoimmune disease, characterized by the appearance of skin inflammations and more or less extensive skin ulcers.

About Imsidolimab and Etokimab

AnaptysBio has also developed two additional cytokine antagonists that will be available for out-licensing this year ahead of potential approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”):

Imsidolimab has met its primary endpoint in 45 patients with a skin disorder associated with a rare autoinflammatory disease called generalized (painful) pustular psoriasis (or "GPP"). The drug was studied as a potential treatment for GPP- patients through a phase 3 trial: Specifically, the drug met the primary endpoint at week 4 based on well-established indices, immediately after a single dose, while remaining safe and tolerable without serious side effects. The company can now submit a Biologics License Application (or "BLA") to the FDA for the immunotherapy for GPP patients and is expected to do so in Q3 2024 .

has met its primary endpoint in 45 patients with a skin disorder associated with a rare autoinflammatory disease called generalized (painful) pustular psoriasis (or "GPP"). The drug was studied as a potential treatment for GPP- patients through a phase 3 trial: Specifically, the drug met the primary endpoint at week 4 based on well-established indices, immediately after a single dose, while remaining safe and tolerable without serious side effects. The company can now submit a Biologics License Application (or "BLA") to the FDA for the immunotherapy for GPP patients and is . Etokimab is being investigated as a potential treatment for patients with respiratory diseases and is ready for phase 2/3 trial to provide further evidence of the treatment's efficacy and safety.

About the Financial Partnership With GSK plc

AnaptysBio has a financial partnership with GSK plc (GSK) (OTCPK:GLAXF) and has licensed several therapeutic antibodies to GSK for use in immuno-oncology. These are Jemperli (dostarlimab) and cobolimab.

Jemperli:

Following previous studies indicating efficacy in improving progression-free survival (“PFS”) in adult patients with endometrial cancer, the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) gave the green light to GSK's application for extended marketing authorization for Jemperli in combination with chemotherapy as a first-in-class treatment for gynecological cancer. The approval has expanded the audience of European patients who can benefit from treatment with Jemperli, and since the end of 2023, those who are also earlier in their journey can participate in the benefit. It must be said that after achieving the PFS milestone, in the endometrial cancer population, GSK's dostarlimab has met another primary endpoint of overall survival in a phase 3 trial. This “gold standard for measuring the effectiveness of a cancer drug” will provide a strong boost for the additional commercial development of GSK's dostarlimab.

Following a successful review in the US, the FDA has also granted an extension of approval for Jemperli with chemotherapy as an earlier treatment option for patients with uterine cancer, and as part of the FDA's Project Orbis initiative, regulators in Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Singapore, and the UK may also grant this approval. The drug was already approved in the US as a second and late treatment method for this form of gynecological cancer.

Sometime in the second half of 2024, GSK expects top-line data from a phase 3 study evaluating Jemperli in combination with another anticancer drug (niraparib) in platinum-based therapy as first-line treatment of specific ovarian cancer called “stage III or IV nonmucinous epithelial ovarian cancer”.

Cobolimab:

JEMPERLI plus cobolimab plus chemotherapy is being evaluated through a pivotal phase 3 study across patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, and the top-line data, scheduled to be published in 2025, will be compared with JEMPERLI plus chemotherapy and with chemotherapy alone.

Financial Situation of AnaptysBio: The Conditions Are Built for a Better Situation

Revenue from the collaboration was $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 5.1 times year-over-year, due to “higher royalties on the sale of Jemperli.”

Research and development expenses increased slightly by 5.7% year-over-year to $37 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher costs for the development of innovative immunotherapies.

General and administrative expenses increased nearly 14% year over year to $12.3 million, primarily due to higher stock compensation costs.

Thus, AnaptysBio suffered a net loss of $43.9 million (or a net loss of $1.64 per share), which was less severe compared to the net loss of $44.3 million in 2023 (or a net loss of $1.58 per share).

The company reports that the balance sheet, net of non-recurring items, showed cash, equivalents plus short-term investments of $370.1 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $47.8 million compared to $417.9 million as of December 31, 2023. This decrease was due to liquidity used in operating activities as well as a one-time non-operating cash payment during the quarter. Now, continuing this trend, the company can afford the luxury of reiterating cash runway through the end of 2026, and therefore the balance sheet remains sufficiently liquid to continue the projects for the next few years, at which point a solution will need to be found. However, we must also consider that the outlook for cash flows from collaboration and royalties is very rosy, judging by the progress that the asset portfolio is making. In addition, should external capital intervention be required, the cost of money after 2026 is likely to be significantly lower than today, assuming the Fed starts cutting interest rates this year.

The Stock Valuation: Hold for Now, and Look for the Dips

Based on comparison to certain technical indicators, ANAB stock prices are not low at current levels, but that doesn't mean they can't continue higher with optimistic expectations firmly into a pipeline of immunotherapies on track to deliver significant milestones.

At the time of writing, shares were trading at $24.75 apiece, giving a market cap of $676.14 million and a 52-week range of $13.36 to $27.50.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares are trading above each line of the MA Ribbon, and much closer to the upper limit than the lower limit of the 52-week range, but the 14-day relative strength indicator of 54.97 says there is still room for the share price to rise.

This analysis believes that the share price is poised to trade higher and continues to outperform the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (^NBI). AnaptysBio and NBI are bound by a positive correlation presented by the graph below: these assets ANAB and NBI tend to move in the same direction, although this does not mean that they deliver similar returns. Performance has nothing to do with the analysis of the positive correlation, which is illustrated by the yellow color area curve almost always above zero in the past 12 months.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, the positive link to the direction that US-listed biotech stocks take over time is a useful tool, in this case, to project possible dips in the stock price of ANAB for raising shares of ANAB.

In line with the industry, ANAB has formed two dips: around the end of November 2023 and around the end of April 2024.

First Stock Price Dip in Late November 2023:

That's according to statistics by Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, who pointed out in late November of last year that in the year the Federal Reserve ended its policy of raising interest rates to curb inflation, small-cap stocks had significantly underperformed the overall market, with the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) up 3% versus more than 21% gain for the S&P 500 (SPY) in 2023.

That's because small-cap stocks, of which there are many in the biotech industry - and AnaptysBio is a biotech stock with a market cap between $250 million and $2.5 billion - are considered growth-oriented stocks. When the Fed keeps interest rates high to prepare the economy for a drop in inflation, investors discount these companies' future earnings at a higher discount rate, resulting in a lower present value. The comparison between the potential intrinsic value of the small-cap biotech stocks and their market value – where the first term turns out to be significantly devalued compared to the second term – inevitably introduces downside risks into the market of these stocks, which negatively affects the share price.

Sam Stovall suggested they were “dealing with an extremely large reduced relative P/E for small caps,” at that time at a “37% discount to the relative P/E average over the past 20 plus years.”

It is highly likely that in the wake of Fed participants' reiteration of a cautious policy approach (when inflation was well above the long-term target of 2%), indicated in the minutes from the October 31-November 1 2023 FOMC meeting, strategists with an eye on small-cap valuations saw possible rate cuts only “by the third quarter of 2024”, in line with Sam Stovall. This was in contrast to those who, with an open vision of the entire market, instead believed that six rate cuts of 25 basis points each for a total of 150 basis points reduction by the Fed were possible by the end of 2024. Those who contributed to Societe Generale's U.S. Equity Strategy 2024 Outlook report were too optimistic with their projections on Fed rate cuts, while the facts increasingly speak in favor of strategists focused on small-cap stocks.

The Fed's cautious stance on possible rate cuts put pressure on small-cap stocks and allowed investors to nibble on small caps, including ANAB's small-cap biotech shares, which could be bought on a dip in late November 2023.

Second Stock Price Dip in late April 2024:

Due to the same factors, investors were able to take advantage of a share price dip and increase holdings of AnaptysBio at the end of April 2024, when “average investors faced significant losses for the first time in six months”, said the SentimenTrader on X (formerly Twitter) as reported by Carla Mozee, SA News Editor at Seeking Alpha. US-listed shares were hit hard by skyrocketing bond yields (10-Year US Treasuries) (2-Year US Treasuries) “on diminishing prospects of numerous rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.”

Possible Stock Price Dip Ahead

A disinflation process that is too slow is leading several Fed officials to predict only one rate cut instead of three, and later rather than earlier. Indeed, a further rise in interest rates cannot be ruled out. Then, investors interested in ANAB may want to wait for the formation of another stock price decline, as market participants who once again prefer not to align with the Fed policymakers' recommendations may be wrong again in their prediction of a first-rate cut operated by the Fed in September.

Also, short interest at 26.50% has risen quite a lot to signal increased bearish sentiment in the stock, so a decline could be just around the corner.

The Risk of Investing in AnaptysBio’s Stock

At the moment, the dynamics of AnaptysBio are such that the activities burn money, as the collaboration with GSK still generates fewer than the resources the pipeline of treatments under development now is absorbing. This reflects an ongoing reduction in monetary resources (short-term investments of $370.1 million on March 31, 2024, compared to $417.9 million on December 31, 2023), allowing AnaptysBio to continue through 2026 until it reverses the negative trend. The balance sheet also has a total debt of $327.6 million, but this is largely represented by – in the order of 95% of the total – liabilities related to the sale of future royalties primarily on the commercial sale of GSK's Jemperli, thus implying not cash outflows for interest expenses.

Let's see what the company is working on to turn the tide and transform a cash-burning entity into a positive cash flow business. First of all, the recent trends in revenue are already very promising in this regard. The company's revenue growth is progressing, with a notable 114.78% year-on-year increase on a 12-month trailing basis and 422.49% year-on-year increase in quarterly revenue as of Q1 2024.

But this traction is poised to pick up going forward. Driven by the EMA, FDA approvals, and the FDA's Project Orbis initiative, for extended use of GSK's Jemperli among gynecological cancer patients in the EU, US, and other key markets globally, the strong upward positivity in the company's financial performance is well positioned to receive another boost.

On top of this, there is important news in the AnaptysBio portfolio related to Rosnilimab, the flagship product, the crown jewel on which the market has placed many hopes. This news is very important as it helps to significantly reduce the investment risk.

As seen earlier Rosnilimab is currently undergoing a Phase 2 clinical trial in which researchers are collecting data on its effectiveness in treating RA (data expected in mid-2025, and well before the whole year of 2026, when the money burn is estimated to have eaten up resources), while treatment safety is being monitored on an ongoing basis.

The risk of ANAB's rheumatoid arthritis product failing has been significantly reduced following the following events:

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is moving forward with PD-1 agonist GS-0151 in “phase Ib trials” for rheumatoid arthritis after acquiring its owner/developer, privately held British biotech company Mirobio Ltd., for $405 million. “This decision is seen by analysts at Leerink Partners LLC as a positive for other operators" (including ANAB), "working with the exciting mechanism,” reported bioworld.com.

Eli Lilly (LLY) published preliminary data from its Phase II program evaluating the PD-1 agonist “Peresolimab”, a pipeline drug that competes with ANAB's Rosnilimab. In announcing the data on May 18, 2023, Eli Lilly said that the primary efficacy objective was met in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, providing “the first clinical evidence that stimulating the endogenous PD-1 inhibitory pathway could be an effective approach to treat rheumatologic disease.”

Gilead's “Mirobio PD-1 agonist GS-0151 phase Ib trial” buyout and the promising efficacy endpoint of Eli Lilly's PD-1 agonist in rheumatoid arthritis are causing a sigh of relief in the market, which now looks with greater confidence in the effectiveness of Rosnilimab's mechanism of action as a potential treatment for rheumatoid arthritis.

TD Cowen analysts at TD Securities forecast peak US sales of $1.5 billion for Rosnilimab alone as a treatment for RA.

The prospects for the future sales of Rosnilimab in the US are certainly very good when you put together the following information:

According to analysts at ResearchAndMarkets, “the US has the largest patient pool for rheumatoid arthritis and at the same time represents the largest market for the treatment of this disease”, which is seen to continue trending upward over the next decade in line with the expected rise in the top seven rheumatoid arthritis -markets from $27.5 billion in 2023 up to $33.8 million in 2032.

As current treatments are still far from the generally expected symptom relief in a large proportion of RA patients, the potential of treatments like ANAB’s Rosnilimab to improve the quality of life of RA patients is incredible. A significant proportion of RA patients do not respond to current treatments: Up to forty percent of RA patients treated fail to achieve the 20 percent response rate specified by the American College of Rheumatology (“ACR20”), the primary endpoint required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Conclusion

US-listed biotech stock AnaptysBio, Inc. is trading high compared to certain technical indicators, but there are solid facts that a price drop may be imminent and offers an opportunity to add to the shares.

This stock is likely to trade significantly higher in the coming months as its portfolio of innovative immunotherapies has various upside catalysts ready to unlock potential.

Therefore, for the time being, investors may wish to continue holding shares and be in wait-and-see mode before a dip eventually emerges.