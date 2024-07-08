AnaptysBio: Interesting Prospects, But Wait For The Dip (Rating Downgrade)

Jul. 08, 2024 8:55 AM ETAnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Stock
Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.53K Followers

Summary

  • AnaptysBio, Inc. receives a "Hold" rating for its U.S.-listed shares. It shows a 16.42% increase in stock market value since the last "Buy" rating.
  • AnaptysBio's immunotherapy portfolio includes promising projects such as Rosnilimab, ANB032, ANB033, Imsidolimab, and Etokimab, with positive progress and the potential to develop into a profitable source of income.
  • Financial partnership with GSK plc also bodes favorably with AnaptysBio's hopes for additional growth, despite a net loss in the first quarter of 2024.
  • As in the past, the apparent continuation of Fed tightening for a longer period than market participants expect will create downward pressure. This analysis concludes that there are good reasons to believe that another sharp price drop is on the horizon.

Antibodies attacking cancer cells

Meletios Verras/iStock via Getty Images

A “Buy” Rating for Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc.

This analysis assigns a "Hold" rating for U.S.-listed shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB), compared to the "Buy" rating in the previous analysis. This company

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.53K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ANAB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ANAB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ANAB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News