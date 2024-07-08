Disney: Still Missing The Magic

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.06K Followers

Summary

  • Disney's shift towards a direct-to-consumer model is risky during an economic downturn, with revenue growth lagging behind competitors like Netflix.
  • Concerns over Disney's overvalued share price, plateauing business growth, and reliance on cost-cutting measures indicate a potential downward trend.
  • Despite new content releases and entertainment experiences, competition remains strong and economic conditions may impact Disney's future success.

Disney Logo On Shop Window

RinoCdZ

Investment Thesis

In my last article on the house of mouse, I rated Disney (NYSE:DIS) as a hold given what I believe to be as foundational issues with Disney+ streaming strategy. However, their recent performance has led me to change

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.06K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIS
--
DIS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News