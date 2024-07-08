S&P 500 Rises As Bad News Shifts Investor Focus To 2024-Q3

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.96K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 had a strong week to start the calendar quarter for 2024-Q3.
  • The GDPNow tool's forecast for real GDP growth rate in 2024-Q2 has more than halved over the past two weeks.
  • The CME Group's FedWatch Tool forecasts the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% until 18 September.

Digitally Generated Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Based Computer Software and Coding Display

cemagraphics

The S&P 500 (SPX) had a strong week to start the calendar quarter for 2024-Q3. The index climbed nearly two percent from the previous week's close to end the trading week at 5,567.19, a new record high.

Unfortunately, it

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.96K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News