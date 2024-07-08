OGphoto

In accordance with a subscriber request, I am updating my thesis on one of my long-term value-oriented investments - Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC). This company was one where large parts of my positioned were initiated at very close to the record 10-year low of below $20/share. Thanks to this investment, I have seen a total RoR in less than 13 months of 72% on this investment.

Lincoln National is an L&H operation, or a Life & Health insurance company. It has very solid fundamentals (yes, it does, even if the past years have seen some operational uncertainty). The company is BBB+ rated, has a sub-42% long-term debt to cap, and more than that when it was at its lowest price, it yielded over 8% well-covered. That is when I invested a whole lot of money, so my YoC is over 7% for my entire position in the company.

Even today, LNC is at a 5.76% yield, which is still good for the sector, and trades at what I consider to be a very conservative P/E, of below 6x.

So Lincoln, with all of the overvalued companies currently out there, is actually incredibly attractive as a business and as an investment.

And in this article, I'll provide an update as to why that is.

Updating on Lincoln Financial - I view the upside as "inevitable".

Lincoln Financial, now that I've sold my positions in Munich Re (OTCPK:MURGY) and Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZY) is one of the largest insurance holdings in my entire portfolio, and there is a reason for this.

The core reason for this is that the thesis for LNC really hasn't changed since I followed the company to a "trough" valuation. It's an insurance business that went through a fairly substantial re-evaluation primarily for assumptions for universal life insurance lapse assumptions, this company crashed in a manner not dissimilar to Unum and other finance companies I've invested in over the years. So, I'm fairly experienced when it comes to exactly these types of scenarios.

Going by comparisons, the primary difference between Unum and Lincoln was that I can honestly say that this was not something I expected out of LNC - nor did most of the analysts I follow, discuss with or collaborate with, or the industry experts I speak to.

When it comes to insurance companies, you can bet your damnedest that it's always about the math. Insurance companies, as much as banks and often even more than banks, are unlikely to be flighty in their assumptions. This doesn't make them immune from errors - LNC is a great example of that - but it's also a good example of, In my opinion, what happens when these then actually turn around.

Remember, many analysts went to PTs of $30/share and below when this company went through its "firewalk". I never did, maintaining a relatively high price target just for a longer timeframe. And while the company's turnaround might have taken some longer time than I originally expected, this doesn't change the fact that the turnaround is happening.

So what is the company's current focus?

LNC IR (LNC IR)

All the right things, albeit slowly. The company remains at over 2,6M customers in Retail solutions, and 14M employees covered in its workplace solutions segment, which together make up the company's segments. The company is a market leader in Retail and has at-scale workplace solutions. operators, with over $1T of in-force life coverage and balances at over $153B. The company is also ranked #1 in service for annuities and has a leading distribution network. Here is a strategy update for the various company segments.

LNC IR (LNC IR)

In 2024, the company's focus is to continue to M&A and divest where necessary, and begin the long process of delivering the balance sheet. This is combined with account optimization and general operation efficiencies, as well as continuing to grow in retail solutions, one of the company's core segments.

In the long term, LNC is expected to change how it is operated and how it is run. The 2023, now considered "legacy-mix" was one of 70% annuities. This is expected to go down to around 45% for the long term. What's going up instead is Group coverage, Life, and Retirement - but Group for sure, which is set to double in size. This is while LNC is targeted to maintain a 420%+ RBC, with a lower leverage of 25%, compared to 30% now. Group operations have a far higher growth rate than Annuities and retirement operations.

Remember, LNC is not a newcomer. It has over 118 years of history with 10,000 employees, and while it wouldn't be the first time that a storied company "bites the dust" this is hardly the case for this company - at least not as I see the likelihood.

The 1Q24 is in, and we're moving with swift steps towards 2Q. The company generated a quarterly net income of $1.2B. LNC is profitable, solid, and with an upside. There are continued legal accruals and severance expenses, which are eyebrow-raising in some respects due to the size of them, and which had me following the earnings call, but in the end these are one-offs.

If it wasn't for some one-off impacts, the results would have been stellar. Annuities for 1Q24 reported its highest quarter in 2 years, with 5% growth, Group protection is up, and other operations are going better and better as well. The group segment delivered an increase of over 13% year-over-year, and increased margin by 60 bps.

Lincoln National's road to recovery won't be linear, it won't be quick, and it won't be "easy" as such. However, as we'll see later on, both analysts and the company believe that the worst part and the worst risks in the company are now over. The company executed its wealth management transaction which is set to deliver some positives as well.

But overall, the worries that seem to be on people's minds are related to annuity sales trends, hedging programs, and other factors that aren't directly indicative of any sort of fundamental danger or collapse - and remember, LNC was initially down because of exactly that danger of fundamental collapse, at least this was the perceived danger here.

With regards to RBC, the company's Osaic transaction will be material in the deleveraging journey. The company has also raised $350M in senior debt - but after those two moves, the company's focus will be on delivering. One thing to keep an eye on is the 2027 pref stocks - as these are material in terms of cost of capital - so expect the company to focus on paying these down.

But overall, no significant items with a massive potential impact - which to me means that the "base case" still works here, and is as follows.

Lincoln National - An upside of over 15% annualized, still conservative at over a 5% yield

So, the valuation for Lincoln National is a positive one here. Lincoln is still only trading at 5.5x P/E despite a 2023 EPS growth of 200% adjusted (a reversal from negative) (See the graph from F.A.S.T Graphs below) and 15% in 2024, followed by an estimated growth of 27% in 2025E and another 11% in 2026E. If these estimates materialize, LNC will once again be an $8.45/share adjusted EPS company, and this is compared to a dividend of $1.8/share, which even on the basis of today's earnings is more than well-covered. So that 5.5% (or over 8% for me), that's very secure here, and there are no indications that this is going to be cut.

So what sort of upside remains now that we're over $31/share?

As any good legal professional, I will say that "it depends". Lincoln has typically, over time, traded between an average P/E of 7-10x P/e, like most insurance businesses. If we use the lower-end 7-8x P/E to estimate where the company could go here, we still get a $65/share price or above, which would entail a total RoR of 120% in addition to what you have already potentially made from investing here, or 37.75% per year.

LNC Upside (LNC Upside)

I consider this very likely - and that is the reason I continue to hold, and why I am at over 2.5% in both my personal and my commercial/corporate account for this business. Let's say that you want to use the 20-year average, which would be closer to 9x P/E, that would then turn 37% into 46% per year, or a total RoR of 160% until 2026E, in addition to what you have potentially already made.

And if these estimates are likely, why would the company go down, given that earnings are actually set to grow, not to decline?

There is a lot to be said for still investing in LNC here. However, analysts (other analysts) do not share my positive view on the company in the least. 10 analysts follow the company (Paywalled TIKR.com Link) and out of those 10, only 1 is at a "BUY" or "Outperform" rating, with most still at "HOLD". However, the average target is up from $26/share, which it was a year ago, and now stands at about $31/share.

I maintain my price target, which I have held for a long time, of at least $55/share. I believe that as things stand, my PT is actually starting to look very conservative, and I may actually end up raising it if the company delivers some more on the positive side in 2Q or 3Q of this year.

When it comes to undervalued insurance companies facing a hard time, I consider myself at least able to understand the basics in order to formulate a working thesis for an upside here. This is the fourth company where such a reversal is something I expect, and where I consider it quite likely.

Risks for LNC are definitely not "Gone". Macro risks for any insurance company this size are not small, and the fact that LNC has a 41-50% negative forecast "hit" rate, i.e. missing by more than 10-20% on a 1-2 year basis, means that even though growth assumptions are most definitely positive here, the potential for any negative impact here is non-trivial. A negative earnings impact could send this company into another tailspin, though I would say that at this time, LNC is better-prepared for such an event than prior due to a different mix. As an L&H heavy operation, the company also has non-trivial exposure to healthcare and similar-oriented claims, and it should not have escaped anyone's attention that this is an industry with a high amount of ups and downs - COVID-19 was just one example of this. Calling LNC anything approaching low-risk would be wrong - but I do claim that it's one of the better-rated and still low-leveraged insurance companies around, with a portfolio the size to make it through here.

For 2Q24 and after 1Q24, and now in July of 2024, I consider this company to be a "BUY" with the following thesis.

Thesis

Lincoln National has previously taken a harsh hit in terms of valuation after issues with its GUL/VUL block assumptions, resulting in an RBC hit that has temporarily pushed it below 400%. However, I expect the company to be able to push this above 400% in 2023-2024E, and through a combined block sale/transaction and improved business returns, recover its valuation and trajectory. This process is currently ongoing, and in my view, it's actually going very well.

This makes LNC, even on a conservative basis, a potential investment that could return over 100% even on a 5-6x P/E in the next few years. That is why I continue to invest here, lowering my cost basis in my personal portfolio, and establishing a very already-profitable position in my corporate investment portfolio.

I view LNC as a "BUY" - and my PT is at least $55/share. This price target remains at this particular time and has remained for over a year at this point.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

LNC still fulfills all of my fundamental criteria for investment.