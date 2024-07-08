Frazao Studio Latino/E+ via Getty Images

One of the most iconic companies in the lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment market, has undoubtedly got to be Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). And yet, as of late, the business has shown some unfortunate signs of weakness. Revenue is on the decline and profits and cash flows are following suit. This is not a new thing. Back in October of last year, I actually downgraded the stock from a 'buy' to a 'hold' because of fundamental weakness. Even though I find the company interesting, and even though shares were not exactly expensive, they weren't cheap enough to justify a bullish outlook when you consider the weakening that was occurring.

Fast forward to today, and shares have certainly underperformed the broader market. From the time that article was published until the present moment, the S&P 500 has skyrocketed by 30.2%. Meanwhile, shares of Columbia Sportswear have gone up by only 11.6%. The good news is that management is working on cutting costs and getting its house in order. But the bad news is that weakness is only continuing to build. Given these factors and in light of the underperformance shares have seen, I do think that it's appropriate to keep the firm rated a 'hold' for now.

Some trouble

Fundamentally speaking, things are not going exactly great for Columbia Sportswear or its investors. You might think that this is an over-exaggeration if you were to assess the business based solely on financial results for 2023 relative to 2022. For 2023, revenue came in at $3.49 billion. This was actually up slightly from the $3.46 billion reported for 2022. Unfortunately, on the bottom line, things were a bit worse. Net income dropped from $311.4 million in 2022 to $251.4 million last year. This was in spite of the fact that the business's gross profit margin actually inched up from 49.4% to 49.6%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The biggest increase, then, came from selling, general, and administrative costs jumping from 37.7% of sales to 40.6%. This was largely due to two primary things. First, the company continued to invest in its direct-to-consumer operations. This hit costs to the tune of $46.2 million. Some of this was also attributable to the opening of new stores and temporary clearance locations. In addition to this, the company saw supply chain costs grow by 31%, largely because of elevated inventory levels, rising warehousing costs, greater fulfillment expenses, and a rise in third-party logistics transition-related costs. Other profitability metrics were certainly mixed. Operating cash flow went from negative $25.2 million to positive $636.3 million. On an adjusted basis, however, it fell from $477.9 million to $425.9 million. And lastly, EBITDA took quite a hit, contracting from $547.7 million to $462.3 million.

These results weren't great by any means. But they certainly weren't awful. Weakness, however, has been building in 2024. During the first quarter of the year, management reported revenue of $770 million. That's a whopping 6.2% drop compared to the $820.6 million reported one year earlier. During this time, Columbia Sportswear experienced declining sales across every brand with the exception of Mountain Hardwear. But considering that comprises only 3.8% of revenue, it's virtually immaterial to the firm. The biggest drop, on a dollar basis, came from its hallmark Columbia brand. Revenue there declined by 5.5% from $702.8 million to $663.9 million. Management did state that the company's wholesale operations in the US and Canada, as well as some of its international distributor businesses, were the largest sources of pain for the firm. Footwear demand was particularly challenged, largely because of competitive pressures.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, it wouldn't have been wrong to expect a bloodbath. But fortunately, that is not what occurred. Net income fell modestly from $46.2 million to $42.3 million. Once again, selling, general, and administrative costs proved to be the pain point for the business. Other profitability metrics were somewhat mixed. Operating cash flow did jump from $78 million to $106.8 million. But on an adjusted basis, it pulled back slightly from $82.7 million to $79.7 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company fell from $70.3 million to $59.8 million.

When it comes to 2024 in its entirety, management expects revenue to range between $3.35 billion and $3.42 billion. Adjusted earnings per share, meanwhile, should translate to $291 million at the midpoint of guidance. That would actually be up from the $251.4 million reported one year earlier. Given the volatility that we have seen recently, I don't think it would be terribly wise to rely on projections for 2024, especially considering the fact that we don't have any other guidance from management.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If, instead, we rely on results from 2022 and 2023, we can see how the company is valued as shown in the chart above. On an absolute basis, the firm looks more or less fairly valued relative to cash flows. It looks a bit pricey relative to earnings while looking attractively priced on an EV-to-EBITDA basis. In the table below, I then compared it with five similar firms. On both a price-to-earnings basis and a price-to-operating cash flow basis, Columbia Sportswear ended up being the most expensive of the group. But when it comes to the EV-to-EBITDA approach, three of the five firms were cheaper than it.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Columbia Sportswear 18.8 11.1 8.5 PVH Corp. (PVH) 9.5 6.6 6.3 Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) 12.7 8.7 7.8 Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) 6.4 3.1 13.5 Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) 12.8 9.4 10.2 Carter's, Inc. (CRI) 9.8 4.9 6.4 Click to enlarge

Management is well aware of the pains that the lifestyle company is dealing with. In the first quarter of 2024, management made a reduction in its US corporate personnel. It also has been embarking on a slew of other changes in order to cut costs. These changes include normalizing inventory levels, making certain investments in transforming its supply chain, investing in enterprise technology, and so much more. The goal for this year, after factoring in between $3 million and $4 million in severance and related costs, is to cut overall expenses by between $75 million and $90 million. However, the firm is focused on continuing to make changes beyond this year varied by 2026, management has set a savings target at between $125 million and $150 million on an annual run rate basis. If these savings do come to fruition, and if sales can stabilize, the picture could improve. It also helps that management has been able to run the business with no debt while also having cash and cash equivalents on hand of $787.7 million. That certainly provides a buffer should things get really difficult.

Columbia Sportswear

Takeaway

Operationally speaking, Columbia Sportswear is going through some issues at this point in time. Declining sales and weakness on the bottom line can only be seen as undesirable and unfortunate. On an absolute basis, the stock is not terribly priced, though it is expensive compared to similar firms. Management is making some changes in order to reduce costs. On top of this, the company has a tremendous amount of cash on hand. But until we see these cost-cutting initiatives actually reflect on the bottom line and until sales stabilize, or unless we see the share price drop rather significantly, I think the best thing that I can offer is to keep the business rated a 'hold'.