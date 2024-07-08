Alexander_Volkov

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) is a biotechnology company developing mental health therapies for unmet medical needs. Its leading drug candidate is COMP360, a proprietary synthetic version of psilocybin. COMP360 is being tested for treatment-resistant depression [TRD] in phase 3, post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD] with phase 2 completed, and anorexia nervosa [AN] in an ongoing phase 2 trial. CMPS seems relatively undervalued in my valuation analysis, especially after considering its aggregate TAM and research. Hence, I rate CMPS as a “buy” for investors who understand the associated risks.

COMP360: Business Overview

Founded in 2016, COMPASS Pathways is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with additional offices in New York and San Francisco. The company’s objective is to address unmet medical needs in traditional mental health practices, with the underlying assumption that psychedelic drugs might be a better approach sometimes. Psychedelic drugs have regulatory risks beyond the normal FDA approval process itself. There are societal and regulatory challenges to CMPS as well, but so far, CMPS’s trials have shown the potential of their approach. So, while cultural hurdles are embedded in this investment, the upside potential lies in eventually becoming part of the mental health standard of care.

CMPS’s pipeline includes COMP360, a synthetic version of psilocybin. This is a psychedelic compound found in certain mushrooms. COMP360’s mechanism of action [MoA] is through effects on the brain's serotonin 2A receptor [5-HT2A]. After ingestion, psilocybin is converted into psilocin, which binds to these receptors, producing changes in mood, perception, and awareness.

Thus, psilocybin could potentially reset dysfunctional neural circuits related to depression and other mental health conditions. Psilocybin also improves neuroplasticity, disrupting the overactive default mode network [DMN] linked to rumination and depression. If we place the cultural connotations related to psychedelics aside, the science behind this approach does seem sound.

So far, the company has COMP360 in two Phase 3 clinical trials for TRD. It also completed a Phase 2 trial for post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD], showing statistically significant improvements in PTSD symptoms. Moreover, COMP360 is also being tested in Phase 2 trials for anorexia nervosa [AN]. CMPS’s Pivotal Phase 3 trials for TRD are COMP005 and COMP006 (n=255 and n=568, respectively). COMP005 investigates the effects of single-dose monotherapy with a sample size of 255 participants. Top-line data is expected by Q4 2024. On the other hand, COMP006 examines the application of fixed repeat dose monotherapy with 568 participants. We should get COMP006’s top-line data by mid-2025.

If both Pivotal Phase 3 trials corroborate those results, then I believe CMPS would have a clear shot at FDA approval. However, I must highlight that COMP360’s Phase 2 trials on TRD did show some limitations regarding long-term efficacy and severe adverse events [SAEs] at the 25mg dose. Essentially, the 10mg and 1mg doses didn’t have meaningful effects on depression. The 25mg dose helped significantly, but had 7 SAEs after week 3. Still, the MADRS score improvement is notable compared to the baseline, suggesting COMP360's effectiveness might also be dose-dependent.

As for PTSD and AN, COMP360 completed Phase 2 studies for PTSD involving 22 patients with a single 25 mg dose. COMP360 showed a notable 81.8% and 63.6% response rate using the CAPS-5 and SDS scores, respectively. This corroborates that COMP360’s MoA can also potentially work for PTSD, opening a relatively large population, especially among US veterans.

Moreover, CMPS’s preclinical program focuses on new chemical entities metabolized into active drugs inside the body, improving delivery, absorption, bioavailability, and reducing side effects. The company’s Investigator-Initiated Studies [IIS] program focuses on CMPS’s proprietary formulations, including COMP360 psilocybin. This IIS program could yield exploratory data for potential indications for major depressive disorder [MDD], body dysmorphic disorder [BDD], and bipolar disorder II [BD II].

Progress Despite Industry Setbacks

Unfortunately, on June 4, 2024, an FDA advisory committee didn’t endorse Lykos Therapeutics’ application of ecstasy [MDMA] for PTSD. The panel voted 9-2 against the efficacy of MDMA and 10-1 against its benefit-risk factors. There was an incomplete cardiac safety profile for evaluating blood pressure increases during treatment. However, overall, the decision was mostly based on the inherent limitations of the double-blind method used in the trial. Noticeable psychoactive effects made it impossible to keep the study properly blinded. While MDMA treatment is promising for PTSD, the difficulty of maintaining proper blinding in the trials generates limitations in defining its efficacy.

But more importantly, it’s an industry-wide regulatory setback for psychedelic medicines, and CMPS’s stock has also declined in tandem. Nevertheless, the FDA panel issued a non-binding recommendation, and we should get a final decision by August 11, 2024. If Lykos Therapeutics’ drug is approved, MDMA will be the first commercially FDA-approved psychedelic-assisted therapy. This would be a huge milestone for the sector and would likely pave the way for future similar psychedelic drug approvals, such as COMP360. I believe this suggests CMPS’s investment thesis will remain intrinsically tied to its peers' successes and failures, at least until a psychedelic drug is finally approved. Once that happens, I believe the embedded “psychedelic discount” would disappear on all stocks like CMPS.

In that sense, it’s worth noting that CMPS’s approach through multiple Phase 3 trials for TRD is the way to go. It’s particularly key for CMPS to ensure study designs address blinding challenges and safety profiles and provide plenty of data for statistical robustness. During CMPS’s latest earnings call, executives announced new collaborations with Journey Clinical and Mindful Health Solutions. Current partnerships are with Reliant Medical Group, Greenbrook TMS, and Hackensack Meridian Health. These alliances should help with COMP360’s delivery model research, ensuring it's patient-friendly because mental health drugs have special considerations. Also, CMPS mentioned that it is preparing reimbursement policies using CPT III tracking codes for services and procedures.

In fact, on June 26, 2024, the company also announced Lori Englebert as its Chief Commercial Officer. So, it seems CMPS is gearing up to commercialize its product, likely implying, they’re also optimistic about their odds of getting FDA approval. With solid clinical progress and a network of strategic collaborations, CMPS is positioned to transform the standard of care for conditions with unmet medical needs, such as TRD and PTSD.

Relatively Undervalued: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, CMPS trades at a $424.0 million market cap after a 17.0% decline since the FDA rejected Lykos Therapeutics' MDMA application. Its balance sheet holds $262.9 million in cash and equivalents against $29.1 million in long-term debt. CMPS remains pre-revenues, so I think the best valuation approach is through its book value of $259.2 million. This implies a 1.6 P/B ratio, which appears relatively cheap compared to its sector’s median 2.3 P/B multiple. I suspect the discount is related to the industry-wide uncertainty caused by the FDA’s MDMA rejection.

Nevertheless, I estimate CMPS’s latest quarterly cash burn was $20.8 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. This means its yearly cash burn is approximately $83.2 million, indicating a cash runway of 3.1 years. This runway should be enough to fund its research beyond COMP360’s ongoing trials on TRD that end in Q4 2024 and 2025 and might even be enough to sustain COMP360's initial commercialization efforts if approved.

Since TRD’s market is estimated to grow to $4.9 billion by 2032, it would unlock significant revenue potential for CMPS. Plus, this is just one of COMP360’s several potential indications. The PTSD and AN markets are also forecasted to grow to $1.4 billion by 2030 and $1.8 billion by 2031, respectively. Hence, I calculate CMPS’s aggregate TAM at $8.1 billion.

Furthermore, CMPS would tap into these markets with a relatively well-differentiated drug candidate compared to the current SoC. Thus, the company’s valuation seems undervalued by comparison, especially since it has several late-stage candidates with promising results. Hence, I rate CMPS as a “buy” for long-term investors interested in psychedelic biotechnology companies.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Nevertheless, my buy thesis hinges on CMPS’s ultimately getting FDA approval for COMP360. This is an inherent biotech risk, but it’s particularly notable in the case of psychedelic drug candidates. Until the first approval for this type of medicine, I believe industry-wide regulatory uncertainty will remain. Additionally, the TRD, PTSD, and AN markets already have medications available with well-tested effects. Naturally, CMPS’s approach is entirely different and could theoretically be superior, but this is not guaranteed.

Moreover, patients themselves might sometimes have reservations against using psychedelics due to idiosyncratic personal considerations, which might limit COMP360’s market adoption. Plus, since COMP360 is essentially psilocybin, some patients might opt for other versions of the same compound, potentially reducing COMP360’s competitive moat. Still, despite these risks, I think CMPS’s current valuation and upcoming catalysts in Q4 and early 2025 present a compelling investment profile that justifies these risks.

Speculative “Buy”: Conclusion

Overall, I think CMPS is a promising biotech in the emerging psychedelic market for mental health. In particular, COMP360’s research for TRD seems to be the most advanced so far. If ongoing pivotal trials corroborate its effectiveness and safety, CMPS would be perfectly positioned to apply for FDA approval. While inherent biotech and regulatory risks are embedded, CMPS’s upside potential and relatively cheap valuation justify an investment. Hence, I rate the stock a “buy” for investors aware of the embedded uncertainties.