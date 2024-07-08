Compass Pathways: Buy It For Its Promising Psychedelic Mental Health Therapies

Jul. 08, 2024 10:11 AM ETCOMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Stock
Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.29K Followers

Summary

  • COMPASS Pathways' lead drug, COMP360, is a synthetic psilocybin in Phase 3 trials for TRD and Phase 2 for PTSD and AN.
  • The company addresses unmet mental health needs through psychedelic therapies.
  • COMP360 showed promising results in Phase 2 trials for PTSD, with significant improvements in depression symptoms.
  • Industry-wide regulatory uncertainties persist, highlighted by the FDA's recent decision against MDMA for PTSD.
  • I believe CMPS is undervalued. Its substantial aggregate TAM and strategic collaborations bode well for potential FDA approval and commercialization.

The Mexican magic mushroom is a psilocybe cubensis, whose main active elements are psilocybin and psilocin - Mexican Psilocybe Cubensis. An adult mushroom raining spores

Alexander_Volkov

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) is a biotechnology company developing mental health therapies for unmet medical needs. Its leading drug candidate is COMP360, a proprietary synthetic version of psilocybin. COMP360 is being tested for treatment-resistant depression [TRD] in phase 3, post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD] with phase

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.29K Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CMPS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMPS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMPS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News