Buying Puts On QQQ

Jul. 08, 2024 10:30 AM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)1 Comment
Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA profile picture
Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA
350 Followers

Summary

  • The current bull market has finally persuaded me to start buying some insurance for the eventual rainy days.
  • The reason I am not buying puts for ATM (At-the-Money) options is it’s psychologically not challenging to go through ~10-20% drawdowns.
  • My general framework is to have puts whenever QQQ trades at above >30x LTM EV/EBIT multiple.

Forex diagrams and stock market rising lines with numbers

ismagilov

I posted on X and Threads yesterday why I started buying some puts on QQQ. Since not all of my readers may be on X and Threads, let me share my thoughts with you as well. I have also edited a

This article was written by

Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA profile picture
Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA
350 Followers
I am an investment analyst doing one deep dive every month. I graduated from Cornell University with my MBA and worked on the buy-side following my graduation. I am also a CFA and FRM charterholder.

Recommended For You

About QQQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QQQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News