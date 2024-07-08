ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy Q2 2024 Commentary

spawns/iStock via Getty Images

By Dmitry Khaykin & Deepon Nag

Market a Tale of Two Cities - One Is a Little Packed

Market Overview

U.S. equities continued to be a tale of two cities, as enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and new weight loss drugs drove an increasing concentration of "winners" while slowing economic indicators weighed on the broader market. Against this backdrop, the Russell 1000 Value Index trailed its growth counterpart in the quarter, returning -2.17% to the Russell 1000 Growth Index's 8.34% return. Value stocks took a defensive turn in the quarter, with utilities and consumer staples leading as the market rotated out of more cyclical sectors toward companies with more stable earnings, and as some utilities began to get credit for their role in powering the data centers on which AI relies. More economically sensitive and commodity-linked sectors, such as materials and energy, trailed due to rising disinflation and cracks in industrial and consumer activity, which also weighed on consumer discretionary stocks.

Against this backdrop the Strategy modestly trailed the benchmark, despite well-balanced contributions from our communication services, health care and financials holdings. In communication services, Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) remains an online advertising leader, with AI tailwinds starting to ramp up while Google Search is trending above expectations. AI overviews are not yet moving the needle, but query volume and conversion rates are picking up.

Bank of America (BAC) led financials holdings, delivering a good quarter with a top-line driven net revenue beat, before adjusting for loss provisions. The sequential increase in net interest income was a positive surprise, bucking the trend from peers thus far in 2024, and is supportive of management's prior commentary of an inflection in 2024, especially as it came two quarters ahead of schedule. The beat, coupled with a higher-for-longer outlook on interest rates, should continue to drive estimates higher.

McKesson (MCK), a drug distributor, raised its EPS guidance to reflect mid-double-digits growth for the coming fiscal year. The company is benefiting from a stable competitive environment, as well as large share gains such as its recent partnership with UnitedHealth's OptumCare business. McKesson is also a beneficiary of the growth of GLP-1 medications for diabetes and obesity, with revenues from GLP-1s making up a sizable portion of recent growth in its U.S. pharmaceutical segment (albeit at relatively low profitability). We continue to see the company as a durable compounder, with limited sensitivity to the broader macro economy, and which we believe warrants a higher valuation.

"Drug distributors are also beneficiaries of the growth of GLP-1 medications, with limited sensitivity to the broader macro economy also a plus."

Main contributors also included Air Products and Chemicals (APD), which signed a 15-year agreement to supply TotalEnergies' (TTE) European refineries with 70,000 tons of green hydrogen a year starting in 2030. The hydrogen will avoid around 700,000 tons of CO₂ each year and help TotalEnergies reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 40% by 2030 compared to 2015. The deal represents an important step as APD begins to execute on a large backlog of major hydrogen projects that can provide commercial scale green hydrogen to decarbonize heavy industry. It also accounts for one-third of the initial capacity of APD's Neom project, so other transactions, with TotalEnergies or other parties, appear likely. If future deals have similar economics, they will continue to support double-digit returns for the Neom project. We added to our position during the period.

The massive ramp up in spending on AI spending has crowded out spending in other technology verticals such as software and traditional enterprise infrastructure. This has also driven a market where "AI winners" have enjoyed strong multiple expansion, while perceived "AI losers" have been severely punished.

One example of a perceived AI loser temporarily cast aside was the Strategy's top detractor for the quarter, Intel (INTC), whose shares declined as it put out financial targets for 2027 that were below Wall Street expectations, and also noted that demand for its core PC and server chips remained depressed. We take a contrarian view of Intel and do not think it will be an AI loser, but rather see underappreciated opportunity as AI PCs ramp over the next few quarters in enterprises, where Intel has a stronghold. We also believe that the company's technology roadmap remains intact, which we believe will lead to a stabilization in market share in its core PC and server markets. Both markets remain depressed, but we believe that aging infrastructure and the ongoing growth of IT workloads will lead to a cyclical recovery in both markets, which should benefit shares.

Also among detractors, CVS Health (CVS) is coping with a prolonged uptick in the utilization of medical services by its Medicare Advantage clients, which has coincided with government pressure on payer reimbursements. In this environment, CVS severely mispriced its Medicare Advantage book in an attempt to gain share, which has led to large losses in its insurance business. While we believe it will take some time to recover profitability in the segment, the short cycle nature of managed care insurance along with the company's focus on "margins over members" gives us confidence that it will be able to grow earnings over the next few years. With the stock trading at a very low multiple, we believe the market is capitalizing these losses in perpetuity, which we view as overly pessimistic and which should set the stock up for strong returns over the medium term.

Our industrials holdings weighed on relative performance as we are more exposed to transports such as "less than truckload" provider XPO and parcel delivery company United Parcel Service (UPS), which are struggling with weak volumes during the post-COVID freight recession. With industry volumes down to pre-COVID levels and strong pricing power in the LTL space in particular, we believe that the next upcycle will prove to be very strong for earnings. As a result, we added to XPO in the quarter while reducing our position in UPS on concerns that industry capacity remains excessive. Meanwhile, we have less exposure to electrical equipment stocks, which have been rewarded by views that they will benefit from the buildout of AI data centers.

A similar utilities profile was a relative headwind, where we own regulated utilities, which have less near-term benefit from rising demand from AI data centers, while the merchant power companies led on AI and data center fervor.

Portfolio Positioning

Portfolio adjustments were modest during the quarter as we maintain our thesis on most of our holdings despite near-term sentiment.

We continued to build out our position in Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), which we initiated late in the first quarter. Nestle is a large global manufacturer of foods and beverages with a high-quality portfolio of brands across many categories. It is especially strong in pet care, coffee and nutritional beverages, which are all advantaged categories enjoying superior growth. Recently, Nestle stumbled with an enterprise resource planning (ERP) transition in its health science division, resulting in missed orders and a period of out of stocks in some of its U.S. vitamins, minerals and supplements. This drove negative revisions in guidance, and (along with overall sector sentiment) caused the stock to sell off to levels not seen since 2019. Our research shows that the disruptions from the ERP transition are temporary, and Nestle's brand portfolio should offer consistent mid-single-digit revenue growth, which should merit a re-rating back to a premium multiple versus the lower-growth food and beverage group. Following the selloff, the stock is trading at an attractive valuation.

The only outright sell was Charter Communications (CHTR), which we had reduced to a marginal position, and which we sold amid ongoing competitive threats to its broadband business from fixed wireless and fiber.

Outlook

We are aware of potential volatility from several quarters - the U.S. presidential election, interest rate uncertainty, economic slowing - but look at the portfolio with a bottom-up perspective focused on the strength of the franchises we own and their competitive positioning, which we believe will provide strong stable returns through any macroeconomic environment. We also believe that the divergence in valuations between perceived AI winners and losers has created a number of attractive opportunities where high-quality companies are being underappreciated.

Portfolio Highlights

The ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Value Index benchmark during the second quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had negative contributions from nine of the 11 sectors in which it was invested for the quarter. The IT, industrials and health care sectors detracted the most, while the utilities sector was the main contributor.

On a relative basis, overall stock selection detracted from performance. In particular, stock selection in the IT and industrials sectors weighed on relative returns. Conversely, stock selection in the communication services and health care sector were beneficial.

On an individual stock basis, the largest contributors were Alphabet, Sempra (SRE), McKesson, Motorola Solutions (MSI) and Bank of America. Positions in Intel, CVS Health, ConocoPhillips (COP), Sherwin-Williams (SHW) and Travelers (TRV) were the main detractors.

Dmitry Khaykin, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

Deepon Nag, Portfolio Manager

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Copyright © 2024 ClearBridge Investments. All opinions and data included in this commentary are as of the publication date and are subject to change. The opinions and views expressed herein are of the author and may differ from other portfolio managers or the firm as a whole, and are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. This information should not be used as the sole basis to make any investment decision. The statistics have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy and completeness of this information cannot be guaranteed. Neither ClearBridge Investments, LLC nor its information providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Performance source: Internal. Benchmark source: Russell Investments. Frank Russell Company ("Russell") is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell® is a trademark of Frank Russell Company. Neither Russell nor its licensors accept any liability for any errors or omissions in the Russell Indexes and/or Russell ratings or underlying data and no party may rely on any Russell Indexes and/or Russell ratings and/or underlying data contained in this communication. No further distribution of Russell Data is permitted without Russell's express written consent. Russell does not promote, sponsor or endorse the content of this communication. Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.