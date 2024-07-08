Citigroup Q2 Earnings Preview: Extended Gains Seem Possible

Robert Way

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings report this Friday, July 12. As such, I decided to revisit my opinion of the stock, especially given the volatility baked into the banking industry.

C Earnings Estimate (Seeking Alpha)

I covered Citigroup's stock in March when I argued it was an undervalued asset. Although my prediction was somewhat correct, Citigroup's stock has shown moderate gains ever since.

Pearl Gray's Previous Rating (Seeking Alpha)

After further investigation, I discovered critical talking points that led me to believe Citigroup will deliver a robust earnings report on Friday. Moreover, I think Citigroup's stock remains undervalued; here's why.

Citigroup Operational Review: Salient Features

Q1 Review

A good way to set the tone for an outlook of Citigroup's second-quarter results would be to discuss its first-quarter results and the systematic factors that have occurred since the report.

Citigroup delivered $21.1 billion in revenue in Q1, a 200 basis point year-over-year decline. Moreover, the company's earnings-per-share shrank by 21% to $1.58, primarily due to non-core charges such as restructuring costs.

Much of Citigroup's diminishing top-line derived from non-interest activities, which slowed by 6% year-over-year. Among the key influencing factors was a downturn in markets' revenue (via fixed income) and wealth revenue (across the board). Citi recouped some of its downturns via robust net income revenue, which ticked up by 1% year-over-year.

Q1 Earnings (Citigroup)

So, where to from here, folks? Here's my two cents.

As shown in the opening diagram, Citigroup's revenue is forecasted to settle at $20.09 billion, a reduction from last year's Q1 revenue of $21.1 billion. I think the market has already accepted a softer quarter. Nevertheless, the market probably won't accept a below-par quarter. Fortunately, the signs are that Citi might've experienced a solid Q2.

Trading and Loans

Numerous variables suggest that Citigroup's trading and loan activities experienced support in Q2. For example, global equities have sustained their momentum in the past quarter while yield curves have shifted lower, providing an argument that Citigroup's asset base and trading department experienced gains. Sure, lower yields might've dented mortgage returns (due to their negative durations); however, credit spreads have ticked up in the past three months, suggesting the bank's net loan yields might've increased.

U.S. Credit Spreads (St.Louis Fed)

I touched on net interest income above and want to expand on loans, as most of my previous comments were about trading and asset base value. A look at Citi's loan book shows that gross yields and net interest income have increased steadily in the past few quarters. However, I am worried about lower depositary funding, as they might influence the bank's consequent risk tolerance (lower funding might result in lower loan durations). Moreover, U.S. high-yield debt default rates increased to 4.29% in May, a significant difference from the rate of 2.97% recorded in January.

As such, the main talking points become: Will Citigroup's loan loss provisions increase? And will we see a lower net yield on its loan book? I think both are possible. In addition, the same variables could impact Citigroup's credit card and other non-conventional secured debt activities.

Loan Book (Citigroup)

Investment Banking

Citigroup's investment banking unit picked up quite a lot of steam in Q1, gaining by 35% year-over-year to achieve $903 million in quarterly revenue. The bank claims that most of the increase was due to issuances amid improved market sentiment. I think the department's momentum sustained throughout Q2, given the sustained momentum in the public equity and debt markets. However, I flag concerns regarding resilient interest rates, which might've kept M&A volumes low.

IBD (Citigroup)

Wealth & Personal Banking

Wealth management is typically a non-cyclical business, as shown by Citi's low volatility in Q1 wealth management earnings. Nevertheless, the division comprises a chunk of Citi's revenue, posting $1.695 billion in revenue in Q1 alone. I anticipate much of the same in Q2, with a near-negligible increase/decrease in segmental revenue.

Wealth (Citigroup)

Last but not least, Citigroup's personal banking seems well-placed. The segment delivered $2.6 billion in quarterly revenue during Q1. I wouldn't be surprised to see additional growth in Q2 due to Citigroup's comprehensive brand name and continued demand growth for retail services.

Personal Banking (Citigroup)

Costs

Many might have concerns about Citigroup's cost structure after its EPS slid by 21% year-over-year in Q1. I identified a few talking points and concluded that I'm unfazed about its bottom line; here's why.

Restructuring Costs: Citi incurred $258 million in repositioning costs and $251 million in restructuring charges during Q1. Although such costs might re-emerge in Q2, I consider these non-core costs as they are likely temporary.

Headcount Reduction: Citi reduced its headcount by 7,000 in Q1. The reduction probably paid dividends during Q2.

Softer Labor Market: The U.S. unemployment rate is rising, and, therefore, wage demands are being softened. I think this could benefit Citigroup.

Although I'm positive about most of Citigroup's costs, it suffered a $2.4 billion credit loss during Q1, mainly due to net credit losses. As mentioned earlier, credit spreads and high-yield default rates rose in the last few months. Thus, I won't be surprised to see higher credit allowances and provisions in Citi's Q2 report.

Input Costs (Citigroup)

Risk Metrics

It was announced last month that Citi plans to increase its dividend by 5.7% due to higher-than-expected capital risk buffers. According to a recent article by Seeking Alpha, "Effective Oct. 1, 2024, Citi's Indicative stress capital buffer requirement is 4.1%, down 20 basis points from the current 4.3%." The article added, "Similarly, the company's preliminary standardized common equity tier 1 capital ratio regulatory requirement is 12.1%, down 20 bps from the current 12.3%."

Those familiar with risk management will know there's a discrepancy between economic capital as a risky buffer and regulatory risk requirements (Link here to Basel III's headline metrics). However, I think Citi's regulatory ratios are good, providing its stock with a good risk-return tradeoff. What's my premise? I base my claim on an isolated view of the metrics, the bank's good short-term liquidity (LCR), and my observation that the markets were less volatile in the recent months than in the quarters before (link to VIX as a partial premise).

Risk Metrics (Citigroup)

Earnings History

Previous results show that Citigroup has strolled past 11 of its past 12 quarterly revenue estimates. Although a simple observation, earnings momentum often leads to excess stock returns, meaning Citi's past results could play a role on Friday and beyond.

Past Revenue Surprises (Seeking Alpha)

Furthermore, Citi's past earnings-per-share results show a similar trajectory, with its EPS exceeding estimates on nine out of 12 occasions. As with its revenue, I see this as a positive sign.

Past EPS Surprises (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation and Dividends

Continuous Residual Income Model

I decided to use a continuous residual income model to value Citigroup's stock, as the model emphasizes a company's book value and accounts for cyclical dividends. For those unfamiliar with the model, here's a link to explain.

My model deems Citigroup undervalued and assigns a fair price target of around $100 per share. Although it is not a guaranteed methodology, the RI model is widely respected by financial analysts and often delivers reliable price targets. As such, I have confidence in my price target.

Author's Work

Herewith are the model's critical input variables.

I used Seeking Alpha's database to gather dividend and earnings-per-share estimates. However, the values were normalized for the terminal year.

The CAPM, aka the cost of equity risk premium (of 7.31%), was drawn from Alpha Spread's platform.

The sustainable growth rate was computed as ROE x Dividend Retention Ratio = 3.5% x 61.7% = 2.159% = 2.2% rounded.

I used a persistence factor of 0.5 to account for Citigroup's substantial presence in the banking industry. However, I avoided a higher figure because the stock's cyclical traits probably warrant diminishing persistence.

Lastly, I used Citigroup's opening price on July 8th and its concurrent price-to-book value to create a baseline book value.

Again, as mentioned before, if you'd like to understand how the aforementioned variables fit into the model, kindly visit the link I embedded earlier in this section.

Dividend Yield and Safety

According to Seeking Alpha's database, Citigroup has paid dividends for eleven consecutive years. Moreover, Citigroup has a dividend coverage ratio of 2.72x and a five-year average yield on cost of 2.97%, illustrating that it has a degree of dividend safety and income-based benefits. However, I think the stock's volatility and Citi's cyclical business operations void much of its dividend benefits. As such, I don't think it's a pure dividend play. Instead, I believe Citigroup is a cyclical value opportunity.

C Dividend (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

I assessed Citigroup's stock and identified a few risk factors. First, I think Citi's trading segment is unpredictable due to its inherent volatility. Additionally, we might see higher credit charges in the firm's second-quarter report amid rising U.S. credit spreads and high-yield default rates.

Despite my concerns, numerous reasons suggest that Citigroup remains a cyclical value opportunity. For example, the bank's investment banking and personal banking units have experienced solid performance. Moreover, Citi has a reputation for beating earnings estimates, which is encouraging to see ahead of its July 12th earnings release. Lastly, my residual income valuation model deems the stock undervalued with a fair value of around $100 per share.

Considering the above analysis, I firmly believe that Citigroup's stock presents a compelling opportunity.