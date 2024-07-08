Dragon Claws

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is a diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), providing investors exposure to a diversified tenant list operating in various industries. This REIT continues to sport an attractive yield and trades at a relatively attractive valuation, making it a potentially enticing choice for income-oriented investors.

The largest exposure to this REIT is the industrial space by a rather large margin. This is then followed by restaurants, healthcare and retail. They also have some smaller exposure to office space, which is likely an area that most investors would rather avoid at this time. They have been putting most of their investment capital in industrials to get it up to such a large allocation of their portfolio.

They own 759 properties with 200 tenants in 53 different industries. They are sprawled out across 44 U.S. states and 4 Canadian provinces for some added geographic diversification. Occupancy remains high at 99.2% of their properties, as does a collection of base rents, coming in at 99% collected.

In terms of total size, it is a relatively small operation here. For some perspective, W. P. Carey (WPC) is another, more well-known diversified REIT-maybe not as diversified as they spun off their office segment-but plenty diversified enough. In terms of enterprise value, WPC is about 4x larger than BNL.

Valuation and Earnings Outlook

Being smaller doesn't mean BNL isn't attractive; in fact, some may prefer the smaller size as it could become a buyout candidate for a larger peer. Further, it continues to appear to be an attractive valuation of 10.67x P/FFO. For some perspective, WPC currently trades at a P/FFO of 11.55x. Another peer, Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)-which comes in with an enterprise value closer to BNL at $6.52 billion-currently trades at a 14.71x P/FFO.

So, on that basis, BNL is looking relatively better than its peers. However, to be fair, analysts are still expecting EPRT to have some attractive growth in earnings in the future. BNL and WPC are both expected to see FFO decline for 2024 by -2.49% and -3.12%. If analysts are right, EPRT is expected to grow FFO by 7.48% in the current fiscal year.

Fortunately, BNL has been able to beat analysts' estimates generally, beating FFO expectations in 8 out of the last 12 quarters. So, the decline in FFO might be more limited than initially expected. That would also bode well, as BNL's FFO is anticipated to be essentially flat over the coming years, with 2025 showing some growth, but analysts also expect another declining year in 2026.

A lot can happen from now until then, so that's always subject to change, of course. In fact, it has changed since our last update, as analysts were expecting both FY 2024 and 2025 to see FFO come in at $1.55. For 2026, analysts were expecting FFO of $1.48, meaning that expectations there have actually come up a bit.

This lack of growth is something BNL is trying to work on. They are looking to reduce their healthcare exposure to below 10% of their annual base rent. It currently makes up 13.4% of their ABR.

In the last quarter, they disposed of 37 of these assets, as discussed in the latest earnings call.

With the capital, talent, and experience we have at BNL, we are primed to drive long-term value creation and earnings growth. I am extremely proud of what our team has accomplished so far this year, including the sale of 37 clinically-oriented healthcare assets in connection with our healthcare portfolio simplification strategy, generating gross proceeds of $251.7 million. The closing of these 37 assets along with an additional disposition completed after quarter end, accounts for approximately 50% of the assets we have identified as part of our healthcare simplification strategy and we remain in various stages of marketing and negotiation on an additional 20% of our clinical assets that we anticipate concluding later in 2024. The remainder will likely take additional time to achieve optimal disposition outcomes.

Performance And Debt

Since our last update, shares have slipped lower but, on a total return basis, were able to eke out a bit of a gain.

That isn't that unsurprising because REITs have continued to face pressure as we headed into 2024 with rate cuts being pushed back further and the expectation of seeing fewer and fewer cuts. As of writing, YTD 2024, the real estate sector is the only negative sector.

Higher rates can make it more difficult for potential growth when the cost of borrowing increases. Given that REITs pay out a large portion of their earnings, one of the only ways to grow is through borrowings or issuing shares. With that, it can help explain why analysts were cutting their earning expectations from when we last looked at this REIT in December. This was also another point highlighted in the latest earnings call, where management noted they didn't want to go into riskier properties just for the sake of trying to boost growth:

In this higher for longer environment where financial conditions are less conducive to the type of interest rate fueled growth that the net lease sector had grown accustomed to in the post GFC world, net lease rates will need to focus on operational expertise and finding creative ways to generate deal flow and accretive growth. In a historically low transaction environment like this, we could choose to run up the risk spectrum in exchange for yield. But I don't believe that would be prudent due to potential credit risk and our view of the continuing risk reward and balance on higher cap rate deals.

At that time, they had a net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 4.9x. That is not really high for a REIT, though for other companies in different industries, that could otherwise be a concern. This has been stable since our last update, or actually came down a touch to 4.8x net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre. In fact, the pro format net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre comes in at 4.6x.

That was a continuation of the trend of seeing a lower leverage multiple over the last year. They also see a healthy debt maturity schedule, with no immediate material maturity this year or next, either.

That can put them in a better position to be more patient for rate cuts to potentially come, as the Fed has indicated are likely to happen in the next year or two with their latest projections.

Attractive Yield For Income Investors

When talking about REITs and raising capital through borrowings or issuing shares, this brings up that the share prices being depressed means issuing shares can also be less lucrative. When risk-free rates are yielding ~5% or higher in some cases, some investors don't see income-oriented REITs such as BNL as attractive. Therefore, the higher yield is a reflection of income investors moving out of riskier investments and looking for safer alternatives.

However, despite the lackluster growth that they've been able to deliver and the already 7.34% yield, they have increased the dividend in the latest announcement. Albeit a small increase of 1.8%, going from $0.285 to $0.29, but an increase nonetheless. They have been increasing their dividend every six months, so if that trend continues, investors could expect another increase later this year.

In terms of coverage, the latest AFFO for the last two quarters came in at $0.36. That would work out to an AFFO payout ratio of 80.6%. FFO came in a touch higher in the latest quarter at $0.37, which would nudge the payout ratio down to about 78.4%. Based on the $1.48 FFO expectations, the payout ratio should look much similar going forward at 78.4% based on FFO. Even if there is another $0.005 bump in the Q4 payout, that won't alter the payout ratio materially. This does mean that the attractive yield currently is quite well supported, even if there are limited growth expectations for this name.

Conclusion

BNL continues to offer investors an enticing yield that has some growth potential. The management team is trying to focus on adjusting their portfolio to return back to growth. However, that does take some time and the higher for longer rate environment isn't too helpful to that mission. For now, the ~7.3% yield is attractive compensation to be paid while waiting for a brighter future. With the payout ratio not looking too stretched for the REIT space, it doesn't seem that a dividend cut will be needed either.