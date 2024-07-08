Broadstone Net Lease: An Attractive Yield For Income Investors

Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Broadstone Net Lease is a diversified REIT with attractive yield and valuation, primarily focused on industrial properties.
  • BNL has high occupancy and collection rates; they've been mostly beating analyst expectations, but growth is expected to be rather flat going forward.
  • Despite a lack of growth in the near term, this REIT delivers a solid yield to compensate for that while they work to adjust the portfolio back to consistent growth.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Cash Builder Opportunities. Learn More »

Heap of pink piggy banks on wooden blocks written with the alphabet REIT. Illustration of the concept of real estate investment trust

Dragon Claws

Written by Nick Ackerman

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is a diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), providing investors exposure to a diversified tenant list operating in various industries. This REIT continues to sport an attractive yield and trades at

Interested in more income ideas?

Check out Cash Builder Opportunities, where we provide ideas about high-quality and reliable dividend growth ideas. These investments are designed to build growing income for investors. A special focus on investments that are leaders within their industry to provide stability and long-term wealth creation. Along with this, the service provides ideas for writing options to build investors' income even further.

Join us today to have access to our portfolio, watchlist and live chat. Members get the first look at all publications and even exclusive articles not posted elsewhere.

This article was written by

Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
4.38K Followers

Cash Builder Opportunities (aka Nick Ackerman) is a former fiduciary and a registered financial advisor with 14 years of investing experience.

He is the leader of the investing group Cash Builder Opportunities, where his specific focus is on closed-end funds, dividend growth stocks, and option writing as an attractive way to achieve income. He shares model portfolios and research to help investors make better decisions, via his Investing Group’s active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BNL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BNL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BNL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BNL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News