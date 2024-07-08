Looming ESRS To Heighten Focus On Company Disclosure

Jul. 08, 2024 11:10 AM ET
Summary

  • In 2025, the first group of companies will start disclosing according to the European Sustainability Reporting Standards for the financial year 2024.
  • Between 2026 and 2029 the reporting scope will gradually expand to all large companies, listed SMEs and EU branches and subsidiaries of non-EU companies.
  • The first set of sector-agnostic ESRS were adopted by the European Commission on 31 July 2023 and came into force on 25 December 2023.

Originally published on June 26, 2024

By Maureen Schuller, Coco Zhang, & Nadège Tillier

Europe’s sustainability reporting requirements

In 2025, the first group of companies will start disclosing according to the European Sustainability Reporting Standards

