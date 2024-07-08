Tatiana Volgutova/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) is a story of high growth, being one of the first brands to bet on the sale of freeze-dried candies, which, according to management, have a high demand which the company practically cannot keep up with and can be seen reflected in the very high growth of its sales (and potential for this to continue).

If the company manages to establish its products and not remain just another fad, then it could be a highly profitable investment.

A Different Type of Sweet

Freeze-dried sweets can be considered healthier than traditional sweets in some ways. For example, since they have a very low water content, it often contain fewer additives such as artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, compared to traditional sweets. And it is also important to consider that the crunchy texture and concentrated flavor usually helps satisfy the craving for something sweet in a smaller portion, contributing to eating less candy.

SOWG Investor Presentation

This doesn't mean that it's a "healthy" product. In fact, reading the nutrition facts, I realized that 28 grams of the product contain 40% of the daily value of sugar to consume, while some traditional Nerds sweets contain 42% of the daily value in 30 grams.

In short, it may have fewer additives and usually makes you feel full of sweets sooner, but nutritionally it isn't much better. I think this is a relevant point for the thesis and to evaluate the target consumer.

SOWG Nutrition Facts (Target)

Explosive Growth, But How Sustainable?

Between Q1 2023 and Q1 2024, SOWG had extraordinary growth, going from $200,000 in sales in one quarter to more than $11 million just one year later. Furthermore, in the third quarter of 2023 it began to be profitable and currently has an EBIT margin of around 8%, so this year aims to be the first profitable year in the company's short life.

Data by YCharts

As a result of profitability and through the issuance of shares, the company has reached almost $7 million in balance, while total debt is around $12 million. This results in net debt of $5 million, compared to $2 million of EBITDA the company generated in the last twelve months.

It's a controllable debt and SOWG could issue more shares to raise cash (I wouldn't like it very much) or that profitable growth generates more free cash flow to pay the debt.

Data by YCharts

This high growth seems to be attributed to a strong demand for freeze-dried candies, according to recent words from the CEO:

Brendan (the CFO) has been instrumental in helping us advance our strategic growth initiatives in support of the high market demand for freeze dried candy ... Our first and foremost priority continues to be expanding our production capacity in support of customer demand. Claudia Goldfarb - Co-founder and CEO. Extract from Q1 2024 Earnings Call.

Currently, 48% of production is located in the two plants owned by the company, located in Irving and Dallas, Texas. The remaining 52% is co-manufactured in Colombia and China, which results in a fast and asset-light way to scale production quickly, and while I wouldn't be surprised if in the future the company seeks to own as close to 100% of production capacity, in the short term it seems an effective measure to satisfy demand.

SOWG Investor Presentation

The exposure of Sow Good products used to be in small candy distributors such as Redstone Foods or Nassau Candy, but with the arrival of Five Below as a client in 2023, the brand's exposure increased dramatically. I actually tried Sow Good sweets for the first time while shopping at Five Blow, specifically, when you're in line to pay, there are about 8 SKUs (stock-keeping units) of Sow Good products and although next to it there was another brand of freeze-dried candies (don't remember the name), Sow Good's packaging clearly stood out, but I have to admit that I was kind of biased by knowing the company's stock.

Five Below has been joined by other distributors that I would consider top tier, such as Albertsons, Ross, Target or Circle K. This should be helpful for the growth of Sow Good and all this without taking into account the possibility of e-commerce as a channel distribution, which currently represents only 2% of sales and is an interesting channel to exploit.

SOWG Investor Presentation

One point that I consider a risk that must be taken into account is the fashion factor and to what extent freeze-dried candies can be implemented as candy for regular consumption. Due to its price, an initial barrier is already planted for this, for example, taking Target prices to make a fairer comparison, we obtain the following price per ounce results:

Jolly Rancher: $0.25/ounce.

$0.25/ounce. Nerds: $0.52/ounce.

$0.52/ounce. Skittles: $0.64/ounce.

$0.64/ounce. Tru Fru (freeze-dried strawberries): $1.28/ounce.

(freeze-dried strawberries): $1.28/ounce. Sow Good (freeze-dried candy): $1.43 to $3.99/ounce.

(freeze-dried candy): $1.43 to $3.99/ounce. Crazy Candy (freeze-dried candy): $1.54 to $2.50/ounce.

It seems clear that if you're looking for candies, traditional are more affordable than freeze-dried ones, so unless the crunchy texture is something non-negotiable for you, you would probably go for the traditional option since Sow Good currently offers flavors that are similar to traditional candies such as Skittles, Peach Rings or Gummy Bears.

Google Trends

High Skin in the Game

The company is founded and managed by Ira and Claudia Goldfarb, a couple that owns 17% of the shares. In addition, brothers Lyle and Bradley Berman together own another 15% of the shares and serve as independent directors, resulting in more than 30% of the shares controlled by two families.

This results in a somewhat curious situation, since on the one hand, it assures us that there's a very high skin in the game and both founders and directors will seek the benefit of the company at all times. But, on the other hand, it's also subject to family dramas. Imagine that the Goldfarb couple has an unfortunate divorce (I don't wish it on them), this could bring destabilization to the company and I don't know to what extent it could hinder decision-making. Considering that the company is currently expanding and still very small, these types of problems have greater potential impact than if they happen to, let's say, Microsoft, which can almost run itself.

SimplyWall.St

I think it's a good sign that SOWG insiders have been buying heavily and there haven't been any selling in the last year. This indicates that the people working on day-to-day operational decisions see a positive path ahead and believe they will achieve their goals.

It's not totally decisive in my decision-making, but it's good to see it in a company.

SimplyWall.St

Valuation

It's not an easy task to project the growth of a company that grew 90% and 20% QoQ in the last two quarters respectively, to say the least. So I'll take into account the expectations of the 3 analysts currently covering the company.

By FY2024 they expect SOWG to generate close to $65 million in revenue and that during FY2025 this figure would reach $100 million. While it's really high growth, the company has shown that it's indeed growing at that rate and that there's demand to continue doing so, in addition, the expansion to new stores should be the fuel for this.

Seeking Alpha

Subsequently, I have noticed that companies like Tootsie Roll (TR) and Mondelez (MDLZ) have similar margins to SOWG and their profit margins are usually around 12%. If the company does things well, that is the profitability target that I'd have in mind.

Seeking Alpha

That said, in order to be more conservative, I estimate that by 2025 revenue would reach $70 million (vs. $100 million expected by analysts) and from there growth should naturally slow down a bit. At the same time, the net margin would reach the 12% I mentioned previously within 5 years (in the last three quarters this has averaged 8%, it isn't unrealistic), therefore, SOWG would generate $19 million in profit or $3.45 EPS if we consider the current shares outstanding of 5.5 million.

Assuming a P/E of 20 times, the price per share would be approximately $70, that is, a 3x from the current price and an annualized return of 25%. This P/E seems reasonable considering that within five years the company, hypothetically, would still continue to grow and that currently the P/E of TR is 23 times, MDLZ is 21, Nestle is 20 and HSY is 19, all with growth of low-single digit. So, it seems that 20 times would be average.

Author's Compilation

It goes without saying that, for this to happen, the product must continue with the success it has shown so far; otherwise the growth would be lower and consequently the potential return as well.

The Bottom Line

I see many lights and shadows in the thesis.

On the one hand , I like that the product has proven to have traction at Five Below and large storefronts like Albertsons or Circle K are joining in. Additionally, the e-commerce opportunity would allow the product to be moved to more places. Also, the fact of being one of the first serious competitors in the freeze-dried candies segment gives it the first-mover advantage, and it seems to me that the brand image has enough to become a flagship in the industry.

, I like that the product has proven to have traction at Five Below and large storefronts like Albertsons or Circle K are joining in. Additionally, the e-commerce opportunity would allow the product to be moved to more places. Also, the fact of being one of the first serious competitors in the freeze-dried candies segment gives it the first-mover advantage, and it seems to me that the brand image has enough to become a flagship in the industry. On the other hand, I'm worried about the strong competition it will have from traditional sweets. From the price and consumer preferences, to the potential risk that large brands decide to enter the freeze-dried market, as Hershey's is already doing. All this without mentioning the risk that 30% of the company is controlled by two families that could have their internal problems at any point.

In conclusion, it's a company with an extraordinary potential internal rate of return and growth, but where one will have to trust the management and believe in the quality of the product. If you do, then it looks like a clear buying opportunity, if you don't, it's probably best to stay away.