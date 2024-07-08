John M Lund Photography Inc

In December 2023, we downgraded Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to a Sell as the firm was flying high once again on hopes of a business revival. We then reiterated a "Sell" rating on the stock as the news of the "auspicious" merger with Windstream hit the wires.

But we think the slow realization here will be that the REIT status will make an exit. With that, the dividend is likely to go to zero as well. We don't have the finer details on Windstream's financials, but they are not going for this because their business is booming, and they want to share the largesse with UNIT shareholders. We continue to rate UNIT a Sell.

Source: The Circle Of Capital Markets

Overall, the two ratings have worked out better than what we would have expected.

Seeking Alpha

We now go over why we are upgrading the stock and also go over some viable alternatives for those willing to bet those miles and miles of fiber have some value.

Reasons For Upgrade

Stocks occasionally go to zero in a straight line. But it is a fairly rare event. Usually, those are cases associated with an unfortunate catastrophe or related liabilities to such an event. Fraud revelations can also create such a quick trip to egg land. Outside that, there is an ebb and flow in capital markets. Extremes should always be viewed with skepticism. For UNIT, the extreme here is the price relative to the 200-day moving average. The stock now trades a stunning 44% below it. We have seen lower numbers twice in its public history.

Data by YCharts

But both those points produced a lot of pain for the bears within 1 year. You have to add the carrying costs and the dividends to those cases to truly understand the problems with being short that late in the game.

The second aspect here is that the equity is now a complete call option on the company survival. Since the company first spouted out of Windstream in 2016, the enterprise value has stayed relatively steady around $6.5 billion. You can see that in the orange line below.

Data by YCharts

The market capitalization has been a different story. It started off near $5.0 billion and is now near $666 million. The devil here is in the detail that the company has produced zero real growth and replaced its equity with debt over time in the pursuit of a viable model. This all is awful for long-term investors. But it is also fairly dangerous for those shorting this low down. If the market decides that UNIT is worth just 10% more, the enterprise value would adjust to around $7.0 billion. But that would mean the equity would double.

This is of course not our base case. But we always focus every article from the perspective of risk-management. The risk here is more problematic for bears. We are hence moving this to a "Hold" from a "Sell/Short Sell".

How To Play It

If you took our Sell rating to heart and shorted this company down, this would certainly be a good point to consider covering. You made more in the last 7 months than what UNIT shareholders will ever make, from the date of the spin-off.

But is there a bull case to be made here? When the news broke on May 3, 2024, about UNIT and Windstream saying a stylish rendition of "till capital markets do us part", we did not have time to actually look at all the details on Windstream business. We did know that the deal would be bad for UNIT shareholders, and we got you that information as quickly as possible. Having contemplated this a bit more and parsed through more takes on this, we are slightly less pessimistic. The Windstream business has the potential to stabilize in 3-4 years. The general consensus in the analyst community is that revenue declines continue at around 3% rates and then stabilize as Windstream shifts away from enterprise revenues. From a UNIT shareholder perspective, the effective price being paid for the business has reduced a bit as the currency (UNIT shares) have declined. Of course, the debt being taken over remains constant. We would have had a slightly more bullish take here if we did not see potential issues from tax leakage. UNIT will move out of its REIT status and taxes will take a bite down the line. So any value creation will have to face a higher hurdle rate.

The best way to play it here, if you are bullish, is to simply bet on survival. Buy the bonds.

With the two firms becoming one, at least Windstream won't be threatening that they will renegotiate rent payments. Mind you, we are suggesting these as an alternative to those wanting to go long UNIT. That should not be construed as a bullish endorsement. We are only suggesting that these actually offer a better risk-reward. There are 3 bonds that come to mind here. The first one is the secured set of bonds maturing on April 15, 2028.

IB July 8 2024

These are "secured" by the assets and hence have a yield to maturity of "only" 10.4% at midpoint. A very similar one is the February 15, 2028 bond. These have a very high coupon, so the yield and yield to maturity are almost identical, near 10.5%.

IB July 8, 2024

Next up would be the unsecured bonds maturing in 2030. Since they are after the secure bonds, they yield a lot more.

IB July 8 2024

Investors must keep in mind that the equity comes after both these are paid off. So realistically, you should only buy the stock if you are expecting at least 25% annualized returns for the next 6 years.

Verdict

Kipling spoke about being indifferent to both triumph and disaster. He was likely not referring to trading UNIT shares, but the principle applies. Here, being indifferent means that one should not let the emotions of the past 7 months cloud one's judgment. The time to be really negative was in December 2023. Here things are a bit more balanced. Upside and downside risks exist in the price, and bears should not push their luck. The 17% yield on unsecured bonds is still the best bet for those who think those fiber assets hold any value.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.