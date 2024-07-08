Matveev_Aleksandr

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) plans on acquiring Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) in an all-cash deal for $5.5D per share. The deal has conditions though and could see Desktop Metal shareholders receive as little as $4.07 per share. There isn't much in the deal for Desktop Metal shareholders, unless they believe that the company is on a path to bankruptcy. The acquisition would help provide Nano Dimension with scale, but the strategic logic is questionable, and Nano Dimension’s losses will remain large after the deal is complete.

If the deal goes through, it could also be negative for Stratasys (SSYS), as the company is still considering Nano Dimension’s $16.5 per share cash offer. While a deal with Desktop Metal wouldn’t necessarily eliminate the possibility of a deal with Stratasys, it will make it harder for Nano Dimension from a financial perspective.

Nano Dimension’s Internal Struggles

Nano Dimension’s recent actions probably need to be viewed in light of the ongoing fight for control of the company. Given that Nano Dimension's market capitalization is significantly less than its net cash position, Murchinson (one of the company's largest shareholders) has been trying to distribute cash to shareholders for the better part of a year so that it can realize the value of this discrepancy.

At the end of June, Murchinson sent an open letter to Nano Dimension shareholders criticizing the actions of the company’s management team. Murchinson remains committed to replacing Nano Dimension’s board and CEO, although Nano Dimension has previously taken actions to try and prevent this, including repurchasing shares.

Subsequent to Murchinson's open letter, Nano Dimension preannounced its second quarter results, with the company generating $14.8 million revenue, roughly flat YoY. Nano Dimension also announced its intent to acquire Desktop Metal at the same time. The company's enterprise value is still around negative $220 million, placing a high hurdle on pursuing acquisitions as an alternative to share repurchases though.

Desktop Metal Acquisition

Nano Dimension has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Desktop Metal in an all-cash transaction for $5.50 per share. The purchase price will be adjusted down based on:

Estimated transaction expenses totaling $11 million (maximum of $15.75 million)

A $20 million secured loan facility to provide Desktop Metal with liquidity if the closing of the transaction extends into 2025

Taking into account these considerations, the acquisition price could be as low as $4.07 per share. Given that the acquisition price represents a small premium to Desktop Metal's current share price, and still has significant downside risk with no upside, it is unclear why this would appeal to Desktop Metal shareholders.

As I have written previously, Desktop Metal's business has been under significant pressure due to ongoing losses and a dwindling cash position. The company has been considering strategic options for its photopolymer technologies, which would help to reduce losses and provide liquidity. Desktop Metal has also engaged in a significant cost cutting program, which has reduced losses. While Desktop Metal's margins have been improving, its gross margins remain low, making it difficult for the company to reach breakeven. At the end of Q1, Desktop Metal had roughly $66 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. The company also had around $83 million inventory and $35 million accounts receivable, providing it with something like a 1-2 year runway.

Assuming the Nano Dimension acquisition goes through, the combined company would have generated $246 million revenue in 2023, 28% of which was recurring. It would also have an installed machine base of over 8,000 systems. Nano Dimension is anticipating in excess of $30 million in run-rate synergies over the next few years, in addition to the cost savings previously announced by each company. Even if these synergies are realized, GAAP losses are still likely to be in excess of $100 million a year, although cash burn may be closer to $50 million.

I question whether there will be any real synergies from the transaction though, beyond just removing some duplicated overhead expenses. Nano Dimension is focused on electronics and currently has a small customer and installed printer base, whereas Desktop Metal is focused on production applications using metals. The company also has a number of polymer technologies which are focused on dental applications. An argument could be made that Desktop Metal’s relatively large installed base will enable Nano Dimension to make better use of its DeepCube AI software. I don't have high expectations for this part of Nano Dimension's business though. The primary benefit for Nano Dimension is the scale that Desktop Metal would provide.

Stratasys Acquisition

This deal is also important for Stratasys as it could impact its negotiations with Nano Dimension. Nano Dimension has previously indicated that it is pursuing a number of large transactions, meaning it would likely still want to acquire Stratasys. The company's ability to do so is now less clear though. Stratasys' stock did not react to the announcement but is also not really reflecting a possibility of any deal occurring.

Nano Dimension would still have a reasonably large cash position after the Desktop Metal transaction (~$550 million after Q2, dependent on share repurchases), but it will need a chunk of this to cover losses in coming years.

Nano Dimension could make an offer with a combination of cash and equity, but this may be less appealing to Stratasys. Nano Dimension could also lower its offer given where Stratasys' share price is currently sitting. Nano Dimension could also take on debt, but it will already have a reasonably large debt position through the Desktop Metal acquisition.

If Nano Dimension can complete both deals it will be reasonably well-positioned going forward as competition would be meaning fully reduced and Nano Dimension would likely have a viable path to profitability.

Figure 1: Stratasys Share Price Performance (source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

I tend to think that this deal is questionable for all parties, with Nano Dimension probably the only potential winner. Interestingly, Nano Dimension's and Desktop Metal's stock both reacted positively to the announcement. Desktop Metal is entering a transaction which provides no upside and still involves significant downside, all while its share price is hovering near historic lows. The deal signals that Desktop Metal is open to an acquisition though and could be designed to foster interest.

Nano Dimension needs acquisitions which provide it with a viable path to breakeven. While Desktop Metal has scale, it has its own cash burn problems that may not be easy to resolve. The deal probably helps to keep Nano Dimension investors happy in the short term though and could pressure Stratasys into making a decision. I don't think Stratasys is desperate for a deal, but Nano Dimension will now have less purchasing power, and if Nano Dimension's bid falls through, Stratasys' share price will lose support. Given the situation, I feel like there is a high probability of the deal falling through and recent share price movements reversing.