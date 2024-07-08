matdesign24

Introduction

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment of residential mortgages, also known as an mREIT. This space is known for utilizing leverage to grow its investments and create attractive yields for its investors. Back in March, I discussed the upcoming floating rate in the company's Series B preferred shares (CHMI.PB). While the price has risen to slightly above par, I believe the Series B preferred share is still the most attractive income investment between the common and two preferred shares offered by the company.

Cherry Hill First Quarter Financial Results

Cherry Hill’s struggle with higher interest rates continued during the first quarter. The company’s mortgage investments generated the same interest income as they did a year ago, but the borrowing costs for leverage went up by half a million dollars. This led to net interest income falling deeper into the red to $1 million.

Cherry Hill, like other mREITs, is losing money because it invested heavily in lower interest fixed rate mortgages during the pandemic only to see interest rates skyrocket and drive up their interest expense on short-term debt. Fortunately, the company grew its net income from servicing mortgages and sold derivatives for a gain to offset their net interest loss. This led to a net income of $12.7 million, which was more than adequate to cover the preferred dividends.

Earnings Presentation

Despite the success in mortgage servicing, Cherry Hill is growing its investments exclusively in mortgage-backed securities. In the first quarter, the company increased repurchase agreements borrowing by more than $60 million and placed a majority of that borrowing into the investment of mortgage-backed securities. Shareholder equity did slip to $250 million during the first quarter. The increase in leverage should be of concern to common equity shareholders, as rates on almost all the company’s debt are variable and remain elevated.

Earnings Presentation

The Decision to Invest in Mortgages vs. Servicing

Cherry Hill’s decision to take on new leverage and invest further in mortgage-backed securities is a curious decision to me. While the conventional thought is that mortgages would have a higher interest rate and go up in price when rates decline over the next year, Cherry Hill’s asset yield declined notably in the first quarter. The weighted interest expense also went up, which was in part influenced by derivatives, but ultimately the net interest spread fell by 40 basis points.

Earnings Presentation

Comparatively, Cherry Hill’s mortgage servicing assets are performing at a stable pace. The mortgages that Cherry Hill services have FICO scores above 750, delinquency rates of under 1%, and represent almost entirely fixed rate mortgages. The mortgage servicing segment is performing at a relatively stable rate despite the principal balances declining. Cherry Hill should consider increasing its investment in mortgage servicing to make it less dependent on interest rate swings for earnings.

Earnings Presentation

Risks to Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation

Investors should be aware of the overall liquidity risk that affects the mREIT space. These types of companies must continue to generate high returns to cover the income payouts to their investors. As a result, they tend to be highly leveraged on short-term debt with low cash balances. If a liquidity problem were to hit the broader economy, financial counterparties who are lending on a short-term basis to Cherry Hill may not be interested in extending credit, which in turn would create a margin call at the worst possible time. Fortunately, Cherry Hill seems to have stemmed some of this risk by engaging in 35 repo contracts with 14 different counterparties.

Earnings Presentation

The other two risks tend to deal more with the common shares versus the preferred shares, but are worth mentioning. Cherry Hill continues to underperform when it comes to creating book value and a sustainable dividend. The company’s book value per share continues to slide in the face of higher interest rates, and the dividend has been cut once in the past year and has not gotten anywhere near pre-pandemic levels. These issues are keeping me away from the common shares and could affect the value of the preferred shares if they continue to erode.

Earnings Presentation

Earnings Presentation

Why the Series B Shares over the Series A Shares

As mentioned in the previous article, the Series B preferred shares were set to float and have issued their first floating dividend at a forward 12-month yield of greater than 11% or more than 200 basis points higher than the Series A. As it stands, we would need to see five rate cuts for the Series B preferred shares to drop in yield below the Series A. While the Series B is trading at a slight call risk, current economic conditions do not warrant a refinancing of preferred shares as I don’t think Cherry Hill could get a fixed rate far below to the current floating rate. I think the floating rate will be here for at least a couple more years.

Calculation of Floating Yields Based on Rate Changes

Conclusion

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation continues to struggle with higher interest rates. The mortgages being held by the company are at fixed rates lower than the current borrowing rates, and therefore there is a net interest loss. While more stable returns are being achieved by the mortgage servicing side, the company seems disinterested in investing there. The preferred dividends continue to be covered by overall earnings; therefore, I believe income investors can find returns there, with the floating Series B being the most attractive option.