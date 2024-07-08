Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Based in Greeley, Colorado, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) stands as one of the world's largest poultry producers, operating across the US, UK, Mexico, and continental Europe. The company's portfolio encompasses a broad spectrum of the poultry production 'value chain', with assets positioned at multiple points including breeding, hatching, feed manufacturing, and processing.

Founded in 1946, the company has an extensive track record of supplying the world's poultry demand. Revenues in '14 were $8.5 billion on ~$ billion of operating income. This was ~$11 billion by FY'18 on pre-tax income of $500 million, and it did $17 billion in sales last year on ~$830 million of operating earnings. Whichever way you look at it - that's a lot of chicken.

The global chicken market is projected to grow CAGR ~5-6% in the next 8 years to $151 billion, and consensus projects ~2-3% revenue CAGR for PCC in the next 3 years. Industry economics appear robust and this level of growth appears sustainable in my view.

Figure 1.

Research and Markets

PPC stock is +38% this YTD, and thus I wanted to check the following to observe if PPC was an investment-grade company that warrants allocation with a 1-3 years horizon, namely 1) what's behind the repricing [fundamentals, competitive advantage period, multiples, both?], 2) how sustainable is this, and will it translate into further capital appreciation, and 3) what's the company worth?

Despite multiple tailwinds that are supportive of near-term poultry demand, I am initiating a hold rating for PPC due to 1) insufficient strength in return on capital drivers [instead, earnings + asset growth rely on commodity-like economics of capacity + shortages], 2) the company's cyclical earnings cycle that means it cannot throw off cash to shareholders to unlock value [often, capital requirements see 100% of earnings retained, but only ~20-30% reinvested], and 3) valuations seem fair at current range. Net-net, rate hold.

Observable business characteristics

The company's unpredictable cash flows are determined by the combination of 1) the commodity-type industry it operates in and 2) lack of impulse from its operating value drivers.

I begin by discussing PCC's operating return on capital drivers:

Operating profits are highly cyclical due to the commodity-like economics of the industry, where the end product [various forms of poultry, excluding eggs] is non-distinguishable in any consumer-important way, like appearance, or taste. Cost is usually the differentiating factor or consumer advantage, achieved by 1) production advantages, or 2) pricing advantages. This includes volumes. Recent tailwinds due to beef shortages [chicken is a highly substitutable protein for beef in times of shortage, and/or high prices of beef] will normalize in due course and are not sustainable value drivers in my view. For instance, the USDA reported in February that US beef inventories were "...2% lower than the same time in 2023 [to 87.2 million. It's the lowest inventory since 1951. Just four years ago, there were almost 95 million cattle in the U.S.". It also suggests that "consumers could see record high beef prices toward the end of the year and into 2025." In Q1 FY'21, PCC's net sales of $4.4 billion were underpinned by a gross profit of $383.9 million. It pulled this to $621 million in adj. EBITDA and earnings of $0.73/share. Consensus projects $1.27/share in Q2 FY'24 then to normalize to ~$1/share by Q3. There have been 5 revisions to PCC's earnings in the last 3 months, all higher. Further revisions are likely based on this data, in my view.

The only way to outshine in such a commodity-like industry is to enjoy production or pricing advantages - this means higher operating profits versus peers, along with higher capital efficiencies. PPC sells below industry averages [gross margin 7.6% < 28% average] and looks to have lower operating costs (Figure 2), but vs. the median this isn't the case [4.7% vs. 7.2%] despite higher asset productivity [>2x vs. 0.8x, even total asset turns are ~2x].

Thus, PCC's value drivers are 1) capital efficiency and 2) turnover on operating assets vs. operating margins (Figure 3). This results in highly cyclical returns on the capital employed to run the business, ranging from -50bps to +9.7% from FY'21-'24 on a rolling 12-month basis. What's notable is (a) post-tax margins are drifting higher [the result of pricing + demand but also due to >profit per employee, discussed later], and (b) capital turns within historical range but economic profits ("EPs") are negative [here we define EPs as any surplus return on capital >12%. So, 15% ROIC = 3% EP]. As such, any post-tax margin growth is a positive from here and there is scope for this to happen with potential mean reversion to FY'20/'21 ranges (Figure 4). But this might be difficult given (i) higher COGS [gross margin is ~100bps lower vs. 2021] and (ii) inflationary inputs clamping the P&L [mainly due to feed such as corn, soybean meal, and wheat]. Management should be given extra marks for any operating leverage for FY'24, in my view.

Figure 2.

Seeking Alpha

Figure 3.

Company filings, author

Figure 4.

Company filings, author

Poultry industry labor dynamics are highly competitive and turnover rates are high, not counting factors such as 1) work injury and 2) availability of human capital - profit per employee metrics are therefore paramount to track for industry comparisons. PPC is way down the list with ~$8K/employee, vs. industry leader The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) at +542K/employee and Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) at ~$107K/employee. PPC enjoys comparable ROICs to both these names, albeit with less intangible value in branding, etc. versus LW in my view. Headcount ranged ~400 employees since FY'22, yet both 1) NOPAT per employee and 2) economic profit per employee are up across the time frame [EP from each employee was +$1,130 from FY'22-'23, and another +$1,005 in FY'23 to my FY'24 estimates - see: Appendix 1]. This is positive - employees will be ~100 more, but earning ~$5,000 more NOPAT each, and >$1,000 EP each if my numbers are within range. We shouldn't ignore this.

Figure 5.

Company filings, author

Valuations on par after latest rally

Investors have captured the change in PPC's fundamentals + potential demand imbalances in the poultry market well following the +38% repricing in its market values, in my view. The +9-$10/share in capitalization is from fundamentals vs multiples:

Management invested ~$4.60/share incremental capital into operations to maintain competitiveness, growing earnings by ~$3.20 in doing so. It reinvested ~16% of NOPAT to get there, and the business grew ~11% (16% x 69% marginal ROIC = 10.95%), and PPC's stock price grew ~11.5% to date (Figure 6).

As such, the stock is fully priced in my view, and we see this when approaching the valuation from three separate ways. In my view, the stock is worth ~$38-$44, but there is a risk that 1) multiples could contract further, and 2) the valuation baton has already been passed to management, meaning it's a function of (a) capital reinvestment, (b) returns on capital, and (c) growth for PPC moving forward. I don't see the scale in either of these factors.

Figure 6. Growth in corporate value well-captured in changing market values FY'21-date

Author, Seeking Alpha

Valuation insights

PPC is valued historically ~≤1.5x EV/IC, but investors lifted this to 1.6x at present on capital or $7.4 billion, despite - 1) sliding business returns [now 9.7% vs. 14% in FY'22 and 9.6% in FY'23], 2) highly cyclical earnings. Due to this cyclicality, PPC must be valued on multiples of capital employed for cleanness, in my view. Reinvestment rates average anywhere from -20% to 22% every 12 months as management periodically works through NWC. The reinvestment runway is short and determined by poultry industry economics [capacity + pricing]. PPC has thrown off ~$600-$700 million every 12 months since FY'22, yet 1) reinvestment rates [when management actually reinvests] are ~22% as mentioned, and 2) the cash balance has increased from $427 million in FY'21 [4.8% of total assets] to $870 million at present [8.9% of total assets]. Hence, management does not have expansive opportunities to redeploy capital, nor does it return capital or buy back stock. The lack of value-additive investment runway is reflected in the <2x EV/IC multiple, and anything >1.5 is generous in my view.

Figure 7. The current EV/NOPAT = ~16x, but the market cap/NOPAT = ~12.5 at the time of publication.

Author, Seeking Alpha, Bloomberg

Say we're feeling generous and see ~1.6x forward as the profit per $1 of capital employed in the poultry industry becomes more valuable. In my view, the profit per $1 of capital employed in PPC's business operations will not become more valuable. This is because of 1) the fading returns on capital back to the corporate avg. of 7-9%, and 2) the insufficient reinvestment capacity to expand earnings + cash flows. My numbers [see: Appendix 1] call for (i) a 2.4% compounding sales growth rate, (ii) 5.4% pre-tax margins with ~28% tax rate, (iii) capital requirements to invest ~$0.30 to produce a new $1 of sales in FY'26E, otherwise ~16-17% of NOPAT. Carrying the current 1.6x EV/IC forward - again, generous - gets me to ~$38/share valuation today, supportive of hold. To compound market value at ~15% out to FY'26E, we need PPC priced at ~1.7x EV/IC - or at least 17x EV/NOPAT.

Figure 8.

Author's estimates

To expect further multiples expansion is a stretch in my view - particularly as 1) the stock is already >historical EV/IC multiples and earnings are so lumpy. My opinion is that in FY'23 the market had PPC valued correctly at ~9x NOPAT, but that it may have this overextended at the current ~12.5x multiple. My view is it is worth ~9x P/NOPAT [note: different from EV/NOPAT outlined earlier], meaning there's potential for a ~0.7x multiple contraction under these assumptions. The risk/reward calculus is skewed away from our favor and the valuation is tied up to the multiple vs. fundamentals [see: Figure 10 - anything <12.5x, the stock needs +15% NOPAT growth to trade fairly, with a contraction to ~12x, even with 15% growth, we are valued fairly today].

Figure 9.

Author's estimates

Figure 10.

Author's estimates

Risks to thesis

Potential upside risks to the thesis include 1) a sharp spike in poultry demand leading to a less benign pricing environment, 2) a major pullback in inflation inputs, particularly feed, causing margins and turnover to rise, 3) investors continuing to pay the current high multiples, making my valuation obsolete.

Downside risks include 1) PCC relies on the demand for poultry to rise, which is difficult to project, 2) further multiple de-rating discussed above, and 3) the broader set of equity market risks which must be factored into all analyses right now - particularly the effect of rates on valuations.

In short

PCC is a classic example of a company in a commodity-like industry, where returns on capital (and profitability in general) are determined by factors of reduced supply or excess capacity, rather than business-driven factors. In my view, supply/demand-driven tailwinds will be realized in the company's market value in the short term, but I also opine the valuation symmetry is skewed to the downside at current multiples. My view is there is scope for further multiple contraction, and the scope to map out value creation above an economic hurdle rate is made difficult by the earnings cyclicality discussed above. This is a great company that has completed its mission - but it is the wrong stage in the cycle to own it right now. Net-net, rate hold.

