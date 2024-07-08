BuzzFeed Warrants: Stars Aligned For An Asymmetric Upside

KGR Ventures profile picture
KGR Ventures
792 Followers

Summary

  • Despite a 170% rally year to date, BuzzFeed stock is still significantly undervalued trading at only 0.6x P/S, well below the sector average and its comparable peers.
  • Given the strong tailwind from both the ongoing business turnaround and Vivek Ramaswamy’s activist investment, the stock appears well poised for a significant surge in the second half of 2024.
  • BuzzFeed warrants represent a compelling risk reward opportunity as the warrant tends to outperform its underlying stock in an up market due to higher beta and the accelerated delta effect.
  • Multiple well-defined catalysts over the next six months will potentially generate at least 4x upside for the BuzzFeed warrant. The next upcoming catalyst is only one week away on July 15.
  • The ultimate downside of holding the BuzzFeed warrant is loss of the warrant premium. However, it can be mitigated as the warrant is still 2.5 years away from its expiration date, ample time for the management to stage the turnaround and materialize the upside.

BuzzFeed office in NYC

Roman Tiraspolsky

Investment Thesis

BuzzFeed's (NASDAQ:BZFD) warrant (NASDAQ:BZFDW) jumped on our radar screen for three reasons:

1) Stars truly aligned for the upside. With the successful asset sale, ongoing business turnaround and unexpected activist investment in the first half of 2024, it seems

This article was written by

KGR Ventures profile picture
KGR Ventures
792 Followers
Sharing ideas on warrants, capital structure arbitrage and event driven opportunities. Not financial advice. Quick comments and updates are posted from time to time on Twitter www.twitter.com/BuffetWarrant.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BZFD, BZFDW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BZFDW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BZFDW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BZFD
--
BZFDW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News