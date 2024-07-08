Roman Tiraspolsky

Investment Thesis

BuzzFeed's (NASDAQ:BZFD) warrant (NASDAQ:BZFDW) jumped on our radar screen for three reasons:

1) Stars truly aligned for the upside. With the successful asset sale, ongoing business turnaround and unexpected activist investment in the first half of 2024, it seems that the stars have finally aligned for BuzzFeed to deliver some serious upside for its stock and warrant.

2) Well defined catalyst calendar. The potential upside for BuzzFeed stock and warrant is not wishful thinking but is supported and driven by a string of well-defined fundamental and activist catalysts over the next six months, with the first one coming up in a week on July 15, 2024.

3) Asymmetric risk reward profile. Due to the high strike price, the BuzzFeed warrant has been priced more like a deep out of money call option while its underlying stock is well poised for a parabolic run. A contrarian long position in the BuzzFeed warrant at the current level presents an asymmetric upside with very limited downside.

During the second half of 2024, BuzzFeed's stock price should be driven positively by its business turnaround progress and the unfolding of Vivek Ramaswamy’s activist campaign, but the market has not yet priced in the possibility that BZFD will go decisively higher in the next six months. As a base case scenario, we believe that BZFD will break out from its current level ($2.75 on July 5, 2024 or 0.6x P/S) and trade up to 2.5x P/S, i.e. at a reasonable premium to the sector average but still well below the mainstream media companies and the popular election themed stocks (see table below). At 2.5x P/S, BZFD stock should trade around $11.5 per share while the implied price for BZFDW should be around 34 cents, both higher by about 4.2x from their respective price on July 5, 2024.

Company Ticker Market Cap P/S Reddit Inc RDDT $12.0 billion 5.2x The New York Times NYT $8.6 billion 3.5x Trump Media & Technology Group DJT $5.5 billion 828.3x Rumble Inc RUM $1.6 billion 14.3x Seeking Alpha Sector Average N/A N/A 1.2x BuzzFeed BZFD $100.7 million 0.6x Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha.

The downside of owning a warrant is very similar to that of a stock option in our opinion, i.e. the maximum a warrant holder can lose is limited to the amount of warrant premium. However, this risk is not really applicable for BuzzFeed warrant in our view, as its expiration date is December 3, 2026, and the company can pull many levers to turn around the business and increase its shareholders value.

Solid Fundamental Turnaround

BuzzFeed is a classic case of a business turnaround from the rock bottom and for those who do not know the company, here is a quick recap of what had happened:

BuzzFeed is a media company that targets Millennial and Gen Z audiences. It owns and operates four distinctive apps/sites: i.e. BuzzFeed, HuffPost, Tasty and First We Feast. In 2021, the company acquired Complex for $300 million and financed the deal with $150 million debt. The deal turned out to be a disaster and BZFD went downhill from then on. By January 2024, BZFD stock had crashed over 98% from its SPAC IPO price in December 2021 and was traded at all-time low of 67 cents per share (reverse split adjusted) on February 13, 2024 (see chart below). Besides deteriorating operating results, the market was also worried about a looming bankruptcy filing as the company’s creditors have the option to force BZFD to buy back the debt after December 3, 2024.

BZFD 3 Year Stock Performance

Seeking Alpha

Then came the inflection point on February 21, 2024 when the company sold the Complex business to NTWRK for $108 million in an all cash deal, and used part of the proceeds to pay down debt and successfully averted the seemingly imminent collapse. As part of the turnaround plan, which is still in its early innings, the company started to implement a cost-saving plan, refocused the growth on the self-owned assets and dedicated its core resources to the most scalable and high margin businesses. As of July 5, 2024, BZFD common stock has rallied approximately 4x from its all-time low this year (see chart below).

BZFD YTD 2024 Stock Performance

Seeking Alpha.

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Courage & Conviction Investing has done an excellent job analyzing the fundamentals of BZFD in his writeup “My Best Current Micro-Cap Idea: BuzzFeed, Inc” on April 11, 2024.

Instead of reinventing the wheels ourselves, we summarize below the key points of their investment thesis:

1) December 3, 2024 debt default fears are misplaced;

2) There is a clear path to positive adjusted EBITDA starting from 2Q 2024 due to two sources of material cost savings, i.e. annual gross margins improvement by 400 bps due to Complex sale and additional $23 million annualized compensation cost savings from an ongoing restructuring program;

3) The majority of future revenue will be from programmatic advertising and affiliate commerce on the company owned apps and sites, which are capital-efficient, high-margin and scalable;

4) No one is pricing in any benefit from AI, and yet BuzzFeed has been using second generation AI tools for a while now;

5) The company is no longer dependent on the big platforms, such as META Platforms (META), to generate traffic. META changed its “traffic directing” algorithm on May 1, 2023 that significantly dinged BZFD’s revenue. The big revenue declines took place between May 1, 2023 - April 30, 2024 due to hard year over year comparison. However, things should get much better starting on May 1, 2024. Not many market participants get this nuance.

One point we would like to add is that BZFD self-owned and operated assets have established over the years a solid audience base with well-maintained brand recognition. Even though the company does not disclose the number of its monthly or daily active users, we can alternatively get a read by comparing apps download data between BZFD and other media brands. In the table below, we compiled the download counts of the comparable media apps from the Android store (Apple Store does not disclose the data, unfortunately). Since BZFD has put First We Feast for sale, we did not include it in the table.

Apps Name Download Count Followers on Snapchat CNN 50 million + 20.3K Fox News 10 million + 15.9K The New York Times 10 million + 1.1 million USA Today 5 million + 33K Business Insider 1 million + 4.2 million TMZ 1 million + 3.2 million BuzzFeed 5 million + 9.9 million HuffPost 5 million + 9K Tasty 10 million + 4.3 million Click to enlarge

Source: Google app store and Snapchat.

It is not surprising that BuzzFeed and HuffPost have lower download counts than the mainstream media powerhouses such as CNN, Fox News or New York times. But the bright side is that their download numbers are the same as USA Today and much better than Business Insider and TMZ. Tasty, as a lifestyle app, certainly stands out with over 10 million downloads, on par with Fox News and The New York Times.

Since the core audiences for BZFD apps are Millennial and Gen Z, it makes better sense to assess BZFD’s specific relevancy within that market segment. For that purpose, we compiled in the same table the followers count of those same comparable brands on Snapchat since 75% of Snapchat users are aged between 13 – 34, a strong overlap with that of BZFD. It is crystal clear in the Snapchat data that young audiences preferred BZFD’s brands over many of those traditional media names, especially the BuzzFeed brand with 9.9 million followers, the highest in the table. BuzzFeed’s ongoing business transformation and the refocus on its owned and operated brands such as BuzzFeed are exactly the right approach to grow and monetize this high quality audience base.

BZFD’s 1Q 2024 earnings released on May 13, 2024 proved that the above mentioned thesis was spot on. Net debt at the end of the quarter was $38.9 million, significantly lower than $123.2 million at the year-end 2023 largely due to Complex divestiture and subsequent debt repayment. The company generated $44.8 million revenue during the quarter, down 18% year over year, but better than the management guidance of “$42-$44 million and down 20-23% year over year”. Adjusted EBITDA losses for the quarter were $11.3 million, right in line with the management guidance of $10-$12 million and an improvement of approximately $7 million over 1Q 2023. The bright spot is that programmatic advertising revenue delivered year over year growth for the third consecutive quarter, while 90% of audience time spent during the quarter were on BZFD owned apps and sites.

Management also provided their guidance for 2Q 2024:

1) overall revenues in the range of $44 to $49 million, or approximately 21% to 30% lower than second quarter of 2023; and

2) Adjusted EBITDA3 in the range of $(4) million in losses to $1 million in profits, approximately flat year-over-year at the midpoint.

It seems that the revenue is stabilizing at around the high $40 millions range while the cost savings will start to kick-in in a big way during the second quarter and adjusted EBITDA will likely break even.

BuzzFeed will have three key fundamental catalysts over the next six months:

1) 2Q and 3Q 2024 Earnings release in August and November 2024. The earnings release will provide not only the status updates on the business turnaround in 2Q and 3Q 2024, but also important leads on financial and operational development in 2025.

2) Asset sales announcement. It is hard to pinpoint the date of this announcement yet, but per a Bloomberg article, the asset for sale now is most likely “First We Feast”, owner of the “Hot Ones” show and the initial asking price was $70 million. According to the indenture of the BZFD’s convertible notes, 95% of the net proceeds of future asset sales must be used to repay the notes which had an outstanding balance of approximately $119.1 million as of March 31, 2024, this new round of divestiture can significantly reduce the debt level and further boost the equity value of the company.

3) Political ads spending in the election year. Per the estimates of emarketer.com (see chart below), the political ad spending in 2024 could top $12.3 billion, 29% higher than $9.6 billion recorded in the last election year 2020. BZFD will certainly benefit from this trend, especially in digital ads spending, as its owned brands can provide unique access to young audiences. Though it is hard to quantify right now, we would expect the management to provide some color during its 2Q 2024 earnings call in August.

eMarketer.

Vivek Ramaswamy Put and Premium

On May 21st, 2024, former Republican Presidential Candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy disclosed that he had taken an equity stake in BZFD and become the second largest Class A shareholder of the company. Per his Schedule 13D filings on May 21st, May 30th and June 24th, 2024,

He had started buying BZFD’s common stock, call options and warrants (BZFDW) since March 14th, 2024 and as of June 24th, 2024, he owned a total of 8.9% of BZFD Class A common stock with an average purchase price of $2.03 per share. He also owned 2,100 contracts of BZFD call options and 39,000 warrants (see table below) which could be excised into the company’s Class A common shares at their respective strike prices.

Company filing.

On May 26th, 2024, Ramaswamy sent a typical activist letter to BZFD’s Board of Directors in which he laid out detailed operational and strategic steps that the company must implement to turn the business around. “The Path Forward” he outlined in the letter included:

Get up to startup size and become a day 1 profitable company in 2-3 months by cutting operating expenses;

Invest in creator-led audio & video content, hire or quasi hire top talents across the political and cultural spectrum such as Tucker Carlson, Bill Maher or Charles Barkley; and

Make BuzzFeed a bold, distinctive brand and build a new media company centered on the pursuit of truth.

He also requested the company to elect three new Directors he proposed to the Board by July 15th 2024. The three new Directors are

Chris Balfe: currently a Partner of Red Seat Ventures, formerly President & COO of Mercury Radio Arts, as well as CEO of TheBlaze

podcaster Patrick Bet-David

Clay Travis: founder of Outkick the Coverage, one of the nation's largest independent sports websites

According to an article by Axios, Ramaswamy met BZFD CEO Jonah Peretti on June 20th for more than an hour and the meeting was said to be amicable and constructive, but the disagreement over how to run the company remained unsolved.

As discussed in the last section, even before Ramaswamy’s investment, BZFD has already been on the right path to a fundamental turnaround after the timely divestiture of Complex in February 2024. However, the activist campaign is unique in a sense that we believe it provides both a Vivek Ramaswamy Put and Vivek Ramaswamy Premium, which favorably tilts the risk-reward of owning BZFD and BZFDW toward more asymmetric.

1) Vivek Ramaswamy Put

Per his 13D filings, Ramaswamy purchased BZFD common stock at a weighted average cost of $2.03 per share. With the close price of $2.75 on July 5, 2024, his investment has already generated approximately 35.5% paper gain so far. Our base case assumption for his activist campaign is that as an investor, he will not bow out without a fight and, more importantly, without a reasonable profit. We believe the cost base of his investment can be considered as a price floor for BZFD common stock that he is willing and able to defend, hence a Vivek Ramaswamy Put.

That said, the key question is whether any significant hurdle could prevent him from implementing his vision for BZFD and defending the "Put"? The most obvious one we can think of is that BZFD has a dual class shareholding structure, in which Jonah Peretti, BZFD’s current CEO and Chairman of the Board has 64% of the company’s combined voting power by owning both Class A and Class B common stocks (see table below). In theory, Jonah should be able to fend off any hostile takeover attempt and/or activist campaign in a proxy fight.

Company filing.

However, in BZFD’s case, the dual class structure might not pose as much a threat to Vivek Ramaswamy as it's designed to, mainly due to the company’s debt indenture. BZFD’s unsecured convertible notes (the “Notes”) due December 3, 2026 have a “put” clause in the indenture, under which the Notes holders will have the right to force BZFD to repurchase the Notes at any time on or after December 3, 2024. At the end of 1Q 2024, the outstanding principal of the Notes was $119 million, while the company’s cash balance was $61 million (including the restricted cash). Vivek Ramaswamy and, if necessary, additional investors can purchase those Notes from the current holders to become BZFD’s largest creditor. As a creditor, he would be in a more favorable position to force his hand because he could exercise or threaten to exercise the “put” option embedded in the Notes. Depending on BZFD’s cash availability around year end, the Notes repurchase request could potentially push the company into a liquidity crisis or even default in December 2024. In a default or bankruptcy scenario, equity holders will be partially or entirely wiped out and the creditor will eventually call the shots. According to his latest 13D filing on June 20, 2024, Vivek Ramaswamy apparently has been in contact with the Notes holders:

The Reporting Person intends to communicate with the Issuer's management and Board about, and may enter into negotiations with them regarding, the foregoing and a broad range of operational and strategic matters and to communicate with other shareholders, holders of the issuer's debt or other third parties, including potential acquirers, service providers, and financing sources regarding the Issuer. In this regard, the Reporting Person has had, and intends to continue to have, discussions with holders of the Issuer's unsecured convertible notes due 2026 (the "Notes") regarding the Notes and the Issuer's capital structure and other matters relevant to the Issuer. The Reporting Person may exchange information with any such persons pursuant to appropriate confidentiality or similar agreements.

Given the analysis above, it will be unlikely for BZFD’s incumbent management to easily defeat the activist campaign as we believe Vivek Ramaswamy is an active investor not only capable of War of Words, but also well-equipped for War of Swords if both sides could not find any common ground in an amicable way soon.

2) Vivek Ramaswamy Premium

As of May 20, 2024 (one day before Ramaswamy disclosed his investment), BZFD had already returned 136% in 2024 purely driven by its balance sheet fix and ongoing business turnaround (see chart below). We believe this upward trend will continue as the momentum will be well-supported by the upcoming fundamental catalysts in 2024 and beyond, with or without Vivek Ramaswamy’s investment.

Seeking Alpha.

That said, his activist investment had obviously been well received by the market, as evidenced by the immediate price surges of both BZFD and BZFDW after he disclosed his initial position and subsequent increased stake on May 21 and June 24. The magnitude of this incremental “Vivek Ramaswamy Premium” eventually will likely be driven by what he would like to do with his investment in BZFD. It is not clear at this point what his end game is, but we think that there could be three likely outcomes:

Short term investment for a quick profit and some election year publicity. Typically, when an activist investor takes a position in a target company and then escalates its campaign for changes, the stock price of the target company tends to rise sharply. A recent example is Nelson Peltz vs The Walt Disney Company ( DIS ). Nelson Peltz took a $2.5 billion position in DIS and reignited his proxy fight with the company as DIS stock reached 52 week low of $78.73 at the beginning of October 2023. The proxy war lasted over six months with Nelson Peltz losing the battle. However, DIS stock surged over 50% during the period (see chart below) and Peltz netted over $1 billion from selling his DIS position at $120 per share. Ramaswamy can choose to take the similar strategy to be in and out of BZFD in six months to generate both profit and publicity in the election year.

Seeking Alpha.

Long term investment for profound changes and meaningful control. He could also take a long-term approach like that of ValueAct Capital, one of the most successful activist funds in the world, which typical obtains the Board seats of the target companies and then works with them collaboratively behind the scenes. One of ValueAct’s recent successes is Salesforce ( CRM ). Shortly after CRM stock hit its two-year low in December 2022, CIO of ValueAct Capital, Mason Morfit, joined the CRM Board on January 23, 2023 and worked with the company on the initiatives such as cost-cutting and acquisition strategies. The impact was swift and significant, as illustrated by 95% gain of CRM stock in 2023 (see chart below). The key challenge for Vivek Ramaswamy to take this approach is that he will have to collaborate with BZFD’s existing management, despite all the potential disagreements.

Seeking Alpha.

Full takeover. If Vivek Ramaswamy and BuzzFeed management cannot reach an agreement in an amicable way, we believe he should be capable of fully taking over BuzzFeed in a similar way that Elon Musk took over Twitter. Just like what Ramaswamy did in BuzzFeed, Musk first became the largest shareholder in Twitter with a 9.1% of equity stake in early April 2022. Then he made an unsolicited takeover offer to which the Twitter Board initially responded with a poison pill before the Board unanimously accepted Musk's buyout offer at the end of April 2022. Relative to Twitter’s $44 billion takeover, a potential acquisition of BZFD should be much more manageable for Vivek Ramaswamy as the company’s market capitalization was only approximately $101 million as of July 5, 2024. Even with a 50% acquisition premium, the deal size will be only $150 million, for which Vivek and his team should be able to easily arrange the financing in our view.

Regardless of the outcome, we believe both BZFD and BZFDW will enjoy a boost on their prices as long as the activist campaign remains active. The first related catalyst will be on July 15th, which is the deadline set by Vivek Ramaswamy for adding to the BZFD Board three new directors he recommended. Our base case scenario is that both sides will not reach an agreement about the new Directors by the deadline, and Ramaswamy would most likely escalate his activist pressure by calling for a proxy fight or starting to accumulate the convertible notes.

The second catalyst will be the Republican National Convention (RNC) between July 15 and 18, 2024. It might not be coincidental that Vivek Ramaswamy did not nominate himself directly to BZFD Board. He most likely wanted to make himself readily available for some political role, e.g. a position in the Cabinet if the Republican candidate is elected as the next President in November. During the RNC, there will be at least some early indication on what his potential role could be. For investment perspective, this could be a critical catalyst that turns BZFD into one of the election-themed names such as DJT and RUM, which are traded at a much higher P/S multiple.

The third catalyst is more of an X factor if the first and second catalysts play out. His investment in BZFD and his political future might attract other deep pocket activist investors with similar political aspirations to invest in or acquire BZFD. That said, it is equally possible that the existing management and majority shareholders of BZFD could bring in their “white knights” to help counterbalance the pressure from Vivek Ramaswamy and potentially his co investors. Either way, we think the shareholders will reap the benefits as BZFD stocks and warrants should rise on these types of X factor news. However, we must caution that this third catalyst is essentially a low probability, but high-impact, event and should be considered as icing on the cake, but not as the very reason to make the investment decision.

BZFDW: Skate to Where the Puck Will Be Going

Like most of the De-SPAC companies, BZFD has both common stock and publicly traded equity warrants (BZFDW) in its capital structure. After adjusting for the 1 for 4 reverse stock split of Class A common stock on May 2, 2024, the company has approximately 9,842,500 shares of redeemable warrants (BZFDW), 35,240,370 shares of Class A common stock (BZFD) and 1,368,493 shares of Class B common stock (not publicly traded) outstanding.

The terms of BZFDW are all standard ones, e.g.

1) The warrant has a maturity date on December 3, 2026, i.e. five years after the deal was closed;

2) Each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A Common Stock at an exercise price of approximately $46.00 per share (reverse split adjusted); and

3) The company can force the warrant holders to exercise the warrant if BZFD trades at or above $72.00 per share (reverse split adjusted) for any 20 trading days within a 30 trading day period. For those who do not exercise the warrant, the company can redeem the warrant at $0.01 per share.

BZFDW is unique and rare as its exercise price is $46.00 per share after a recent 1 for 4 reverse stock split, not the typical $11.50 per share in most of the SPAC warrants. With its underlying stock BZFD traded at only $2.75 as of July 5, 2024, BZFDW right now is essentially a deep out of money option (OTM) with little intrinsic value. However, given what the company has achieved so far this year and more importantly its forward calendar of the fundamental and activist catalysts, BZFDW may soon see an inflection point as soon as its underlying stock starts a new round of the bull run. Owning BZFDW at the current price (8 cents per share) is like “skating to where the puck will be going” and will likely generate a highly asymmetric payoff with substantial upside and very limited downside. To quantify the potential upside of BZFDW, we have used the warrant valuation model to calculate theoretical warrant price and delta and used the trading comparable method to do a reality check.

Our input for the online Black Scholes warrant calculator is summarized as follows:

BZFD Price $2.75 per share (July 5, 2024) Strike Price $46.00 per share Days to Maturity 881 days (July 5, 2024) Volatility 50% Interest Rate 4.5% Click to enlarge

The outputs generated from the model are the BZFDW prices and delta values corresponding to the specific BZFD prices (see table below). For example, if BZFD trades at $10.27 per share, the implied price for BZFDW calculated by the model is 22 cents and the corresponding delta for BZFDW is 8%, i.e. for every $1 change in BZFD price, BZFDW price will change 8%.

Online Warrant Calculator.

To show the relative price performance between BZFD and BZFDW, we created two indices to compare the returns at each price point in the table above. The indices assumed that we bought BZFD and BZFDW respectively at $2.75 and $0.08 per share (the prices on July 5, 2024), and then calculated the simple returns at each price point for BZFD and BZFDW. For example, if BZFD trades at $10.27 per share and the corresponding price of BZFDW is at 22 cents, BZFD will generate a 273% return on the purchase price of $2.75 and BZFDW will generate only 175% on its purchase price of 8 cents. After calculating all the answers at each price point, we connected the dots to create the chart below. As expected BZFDW index started lower than BZFD index but quickly surpassed it when the underlying stock price was traded above $11.5 per share. The outperformance of BZFDW is primarily driven by the accelerated increase in warrant delta as the underlying price goes higher (as shown in the third column of the table above).

Online Warrant Calculator.

Based on this model-based analysis, it seems that the obvious conclusion should be to go long BZFDW after its underlying stock BZFD hits around or above $11.5 per share, right when the delta effect kicks in. When BZFD trades between $2.75 (current price) and $11.5 per share, it is better off owning BZFD. This is based on this “theoretical” analysis. But in reality, we will have to take into account that as an equity derivative, the warrant tends to have a much higher beta than its underlying stock, in other words, the warrant will likely overshoot in either direction. The one-year chart below shows exactly that pattern – when BZFD was on an upswing, BZFDW outperformed BZFD by a factor of 2-3x. When BZFD tumbled, BZFDW tended to drop even more. Since we believe that BZFD will most likely be on an upward trend over the next six months, long BZFDW at the current level is most likely the right trade to both capture the upside and outperform BZFD.

Seeking Alpha.

For a reality check with the trading comparable method, we tried to find the DeSPAC comparable names for our analysis, however, there are simply not a lot of DeSPAC deals with positive equity returns that still kept the warrants in their capital structure. It is likely because most of those DeSPAC companies with decent equity returns were able to exercise the warrants after their stock prices hit above the warrant strike price. According to SPAC Analytics data (see table below), among the 23 top performing DeSPAC companies, only two still have warrants outstanding, i.e. Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) and NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NAMS). In both cases, the data shows that their warrants outperformed their underlying stocks when the underlying stocks were on the rise.

SPAC Analytics.

As of July 5, 2024, warrants of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJTWW) generated 273% return during the last twelve months, while its underlying common stock returned “only” 97% during the same period of time (see chart below).

DJTWW vs DJT 1 Year Chart

Seeking Alpha.

Warrants of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NAMSW) returned 452% over the past twelve months while its underlying common stock returned 69% during the same period of time.

NAMSW vs NAMS 1 Year Chart

Seeking Alpha.

NAMSW shares some similarity with BZFDW in terms of its price trading range, as it was once traded as low as 6 cents per share during June 2022. Any investors who purchased NAMSW then would have harvested 150x return in two years, as NAMSW closed at $9.95 per share on July 5, 2024. BZFDW currently trades at 8 cents and could have a similar payout profile if all its catalysts play out as expected.

The biggest risk of owning a warrant is a complete wipe out of the warrant premium, which will only happen under two scenarios, one is that the underlying company goes bankrupt and the other that is the warrant expires worthless.

With the Complex divestiture and ongoing turnaround, BZFD’s bankruptcy overhang has likely already been removed back in February. The warrant expiring worthless is also unlikely as before the warrant expiration date on December 3, 2026, there are three likely outcomes for BZFDW:

1) Warrant holders exercise the warrants to buy the underlying stock BZFD at the strike price. Given that the strike price of BZFDW is $46 per share and BZFW currently trades below $3 per share, the odds will be low for this to happen.

2) Warrant holders accept an exchange offer to convert the warrants into underlying stock BZFD. This is the most likely outcome among the three. It becomes very common for the De-SPAC companies to offer to exchange the outstanding warrants into underlying stocks at a proposed ratio. As a result, the warrant holders will become the shareholders and continue to benefit from the upsides of the stock, while the De-SPAC companies can optimize their cap table and reduce the potential dilution impact.

3) Warrant holders let the warrants expire worthless. This will only happen if BZFD stock continues to trade at the distressed level and thus BZFDW remains OTM over the next two and half years. Given the progress of business turnaround and the added momentum from the activist investment, the odds of this happening are extremely low in our view.

Key Risks

1) Business turnaround does not materialize as expected. The long-term upside of the trade idea is fundamentally driven by a successful business turnaround of BZFD. However, the expected turnaround may never materialize, or it may take much longer than expected to accomplish the goal. The prices of both BZFD and BZFDW will suffer if the company’s financials do not show signs of solid progress in its turnaround.

2) Macro headwinds such as a weaker than expected economy could significantly reduce digital advertising spending on BZFD’s sites and apps and hurt BZFD’s revenue.

3) Vivek Ramaswamy ends his activist campaign without accomplishing his stated goals. Activist campaigns do not always generate expected shareholder gain. Also, it is worth noting he does not have a track record of activist investment, though he is a successful entrepreneur.

4) The convertible notes holders may exercise their put option on or after December 3, 2024, to force the company to buy back the Notes. With the current outstanding principal of Notes at $119 million, BZFD may not have enough liquidity to satisfy the obligation if its asset sales do not generate significant proceeds and/or the company could not line up additional funding before the December deadline.

5) Equity warrants have relatively thin trading liquidity and high price volatility that could cause severe trading loss. BZFDW is not as liquid as the underlying common stock BZFD, e.g. the 10-day average daily trading volume of BZFD is 723K while that of BZFDW is only about 58K with a much wider bid ask spread. In a significant selloff scenario, it will be hard for BZFDW holders to sell the warrants at a desirable price during a desired time frame and therefore cause severe trading loss.

6) Warrants could expire worthless. BZFDW has an expiration date of December 3, 2026, which is five years after its SPAC merger was completed. If the underlying stock price continues to underperform and trade well below the warrant’s exercisable strike price between now and the expiration date, the warrants could expire worthless as the warrant holders would have no incentive to convert the warrant into shares.

Conclusion

Long BZFDW is a “skating to where the puck is going” trade as the price of its underlying stock could be poised to surge in the next six months driven by its business turnaround and Vivek Ramaswamy’s activist campaign. The first key catalyst will happen in a week on July 15th, the deadline that Ramaswamy requested BZFD to add three new Board Directors he recommended.

We believe the payoff for investing in BZFDW is asymmetrical. The potential upsides over the next six months could be at least 4x of the current price (8 cents) while the downside of losing warrant premium in six months is very limited because BZFDW expires on December 3, 2026.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.