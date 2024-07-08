Xesai/E+ via Getty Images

There’s been little to celebrate at Unifi (NYSE:UFI) since my last update on this U.S.-based polyester yarn company. Retail spending has remained lackluster and while retailers are done with their large inventory restructurings, they’ve been cautious as a group when it comes to restocking/reordering. Couple that with ongoing volume growth from Asian producers, and it’s a tough set up for Unifi that has led to ongoing weakness in revenue and margins.

Unifi’s shares have dropped another 20% or so since that last article, returning to levels not seen since the Global Financial Crisis.

Management has responded to the business and market challenges with reasonable steps, including a series of initiatives to reduce cost and streamline operations. I’d also note that underlying volumes have not fallen off nearly as much as results may suggest. I do expect the business to rebound over the next year and a half, even with a sluggish consumer spending environment, but I can fully understand why investors may not want to bother with a struggling microcap that faces significant competition.

Destocking Is Over, But Restocking Has Been Cautious

When I last wrote about Unifi in the fall of 2023, retailers were continuing to work down inventories in response to sluggish demand and the need to repair their own margins and cash flow situations. That, then, drove lower orders to textile producers and weaker demand for the polyester and nylon yarns that Unifi produces.

The worst of the destocking is over, though, and it seems like Unifi’s customers have been restocking to at least some extent. The last two quarters have seen volumes grow 11% and 13% on a year-over-year basis (FQ3 and FQ2), though admittedly against easy comps (down 22% and 35%, respectively).

“To some extent” is a key phrase here, though. Retailers have remained quite cautious on restocking and while various surveys of consumer spending on apparel have produced different results in recent months, even the most positive results suggest modest growth in consumer spending on apparel, as well as trading down to cheaper alternatives.

What has actually hurt Unifi more in recent quarters has been pressure on price and mix, with price/mix down almost 16% in the last quarter and 14% in the quarter before that. Management doesn’t provide enough detail to speak definitively about the drivers, but I note that publicly-traded Asian yarn makers are still seeing volume growth, which leads me to believe there’s still intense price competition for what yarn order volume there is. Moreover, with sales of REPREVE, the company’s 100% recycled fiber made from plastic waste, lagging overall sales in the last quarter, I would think that down-trading to cheaper products is behind at least some of the pressure.

Battening Down The Hatches

In response to the challenging operating environment management has implemented a series of cost-cutting and efficiency moves intended to minimize losses during this bottom-out process and boost margins as the business recovers.

The Profitability Improvement Plan, as they’re calling it, includes “cost resets” and headcount reductions meant to reduce variable operating costs by $10M to $15M a year – not a trivial amount against a current revenue base below $700M. Management is also implementing sales transformation initiatives meant to streamline the sales process and improve inventory turns, leading to another $6M or so in margin improvement. Last and not least, the company is pushing out capex spending to better align with current revenue levels, including a 12-month push out on its EvoCooler texturing equipment.

All of these are reasonable steps, and I don’t think that they will compromise the company’s ability to leverage an eventual recovery in demand. Anticipating a question of why they didn’t do this before, I believe the company was caught flat-footed by the retail inventory correction cycle, and I would point out that so too were the retailers and textile manufacturers, as nobody seemed to be anticipating the sharp drop in post-pandemic activity.

Waiting For A Recovery

Management commentary has sounded a little more positive of late, including a trend of “definitely improving” sales, though noting a risk from slowing consumer sales.

I expect that most retailers were cautious with their ordering into this year’s holiday season, and I don’t expect a sudden surge in volumes for Unifi. That said, management did talk about seeing share and volume gains tied to a competitor exiting the market – they may be referring to Alpek (OTCPK:ALPKF), as that company did announce in 2023 that it was closing a plant in Monterrey in response to ongoing pressures from yarns produced in Asia. I also note that there have been some recent business exits from other companies in the sustainable/recycled fibers space, including Renewcell, with these companies unable to secure capital to withstand this recent downturn.

As has been the case for a while with Unifi, the main long-term driver here remains the ongoing adoption of REPREVE by retailers looking to fulfill various sustainability commitments. Not only is Unifi one of the largest players in this space, but they’re a desirable partner to retailers like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Nike (NKE) given their commitment to stricter and more transparent auditing around their sourcing and production policies (more than a few Asian rivals refuse to substantiate their claims much beyond “just trust me, bro”).

The Outlook

With a steeper inventory correction cycle and a less certain recovery cycle, I’ve reduced my expectations once again on Unifi, with my FY’24 revenue estimate now 12% lower and my FY’25 estimate about 9% lower. My FY’24 adjusted EBITDA estimate has fallen by about $30M (from around $24M previously), while my FY’25 estimate is about $11M lower (from $48M to $37M).

Longer term, I still expect around 2% adjusted annualized revenue growth (or closer to 4% growth from the FY’23 starting point), and I still expect low single-digit free cash flow margins, with margins in the good years reaching into the mid-single-digits. I do expect REPREVE to make up a growing percentage of the business, and this will help offset what I expect will be continued pressure on the more traditional yarn businesses from Asia-based producers. Between discounted cash flow and a 6x multiple on FY’25 EBITDA, I get a fair value of $6.50 to $7.00.

The Bottom Line

Unifi is a small fish competing in a very large ocean against rivals that have the wherewithal to compete fiercely on price when the need arises. I do believe that REPREVE is a valuable asset to offset some of this pressure, but as this most recent downturn proves, “some” is not enough to preserve margins when there is a major destocking cycle. I do believe the worst is over in the business, but given how the company has performed and the murkiness on the timing and magnitude of the recovery, I can understand investors not wanting to bother with this name anymore.