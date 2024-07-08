yuriz

T stock may have reached an inflection point

I have been bullish on AT&T (NYSE:T) in the past year or so (see the next chart below). The key reason for my bullish view is its turnaround plan. For example, I last wrote on it about three months ago. That article, entitled Sensing An Inflection Point Approaching, argues for a bullish thesis based on the following considerations:

I see good catalysts for it to reach the 2024 FCF promise of $17 billion-$18 billion. Reaching this goal could allow it to be viewed as a successful turnaround story, resume its dividend growth, and drastically change market sentiment.

Judging by the business fundamentals and stock price performance, I have good reasons to believe the thesis is working. The stock has drastically improved its cash flow in recent years, lowered its debt (as you can see from the chart below), and enjoyed a robust price rally. To wit, its operating cash increased from a bottom of $32B in 2022 to the current level of over $39B, and long-term debt decreased from about $150B three years ago to the current level of $126 B. In terms of returns, it delivered a total return of close to 9% since my last writing alone, outpacing the S&P 500’s already robust 6.9% advancement.

Against this background, the goal of this article is to reiterate the buy rating. In the remainder of this article, I will argue why now is the time to let your profit run. My past articles have focused on cash flow targets. In this article, I will concentrate more on the competitive landscape and review the development on this front.

T stock: The competitive landscape

Let me start with the bad news first. The telecommunications landscape has changed over the years, with AT&T largely playing catch up with its wireless network vs. T-Mobile (TMUS) and Verizon (VZ). Both TMUS and VZ had been smaller and held less market share than AT&T in the past, as you can see from the chart below. T has been struggling to keep its market share in recent years.

Now, let me share the good news – at least in my view. First, I think T’s market share has stabilized and even started to improve in recent quarters. For example, its market share reached 29.77% in 2024 Q1 according to the data shown above. It was both better than a quarter ago (29.73% in Q4 2023) and also a year ago (29.65% in Q1 2023). The difference is too small to see from the chart above, so you will need to check out the original link to see the improvements.

The even better news is that as its network access and speeds become more ubiquitous, it offers very competitive pricing and also maintains good network reliability. And customers value both cost and reliability tremendously. According to an extensive recent survey conducted by Opensignal (see the next chart below),

… Only 6.5 percent of wireless carrier "evaluators" in the US value speeds above all else. So what's more important than speed? A lot of things, actually, from cost (of course) to reliability, network quality, coverage, and customer services.

According to this survey, cost and reliability are the top two factors that customers consider when evaluating network providers.

In terms of price, T offers very cost-effective plans based on both my own experiences and others’ market surveys (with an example quoted below). According to the following Clark.com survey, T’s unlimited plans are all cheaper than VZ’s comparable plans as seen. In terms of reliability, as commented by the Opensignal report:

Perhaps unsurprisingly, all three operators receive high overall marks based on data collected between Dec. 1, 2023, and Feb. 28, 2024, confirming the findings of a previous Opensignal report that ranked the US in the top 12 global markets from this key reliability standpoint. Of course, some US carriers are generally more reliable than others, and while AT&T can't be too upset with earning a respectable 875 points out of a maximum of 1,000, T-Mobile and Verizon ultimately came out on top with 887 and 886 scores, respectively.

T stock: Still a deep-value play

Despite the recent price advancements and improvement in fundamentals, the stock’s valuation remains compressed. T is now trading near the low end of its traditional valuation range on a price/sales, price/book value, price/earnings, and price/cash flow basis. More specifically, the chart below summarizes T stock’s valuation grade. As seen, AT&T's P/E ratios are lower than the sector median by a substantial margin. The trailing-twelve-month (TTM) P/E ratio is only 7.95, which is more than 35% lower than the sector median of 12.3x. With its relatively high debt burden, perhaps a leverage-adjusted metric is more appropriate. And the EV/EBIT ratio shows the same trend. The TTM EV/EBIT ratio is 11.5x, which is 24% lower than the sector median of 15.16x and also about 9% below its own five-year average.

Note, too, that the stock now yields nearly 6%, well above the broader market, and provides meaningful downside protection.

Other risks and final thoughts

In terms of downside risks, the telecom industry faces a common set of challenges. Some of the major challenges for T and its peers include heavy capex requirements to keep up with rapid technological advancements like 5G, regulations from government agencies, and the slowing growth in the core wireless business as smartphone penetration reaches saturation levels. Besides these common risks, T also faces some unique hurdles. Investigations about the company’s lead-cable exposure are a key ongoing source of risk. While the headlines have died down, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) still has an open investigation into AT&T. The development of this investigation could still lead to further share price volatility going forward. Note, too, that a shareholder lawsuit has been filed against AT&T claiming the board and other top executives knew of the environmental risks that the cables represented. All told, these investigations and lawsuits could go on for years, acting as recurring sources of risks for AT&T.

All told, my conclusion is that the positives far outweigh the downside risks. Despite the large stock price rallies in the past year or so, its P/E ratio remains compressed and compensates for the downside risks well, especially when combined with the company's high dividend yield. Additionally, T has made noticeable progress in improving its cash flow, strengthening its balance sheet, and also solidifying its market position in recent quarters. Of course, the company still faces challenges, but I think it's approaching the infection point and this is the time to let your profit run.