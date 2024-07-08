Al Gonzalez/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

This article provides an update on our previous analyses of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS), focusing on their lead product, buntanetap (phenserine). Our initial analysis delved into the extensive preclinical and clinical findings, critically evaluating the use of buntanetap in Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Parkinson's Disease (PD). We concluded that buntanetap is unlikely to deliver the anticipated results in either condition. This stance was partly corroborated by subsequent events, as detailed in our second analysis, following Annovis's press release on the topline AD phase 3 data. To recap, we observed that the data presented by the sponsor predominantly relied on post-hoc derived sub-populations, with the study falling short in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population. This article will review and challenge the validity of the efficacy of buntanetap in Parkinson's disease, as reported in Annovis' most recent press release, which failed in the ITT population, as disclosed in the webcast. For those unfamiliar with our previous work, we recommend reviewing it before proceeding with this update.

Thesis

We contend that the PD data readout mirrors the AD topline results. The prominently announced statistically significant findings on the MDS-UPDRS were derived from what we consider post-hoc, arbitrary sub-populations, representing only a fraction of the intention-to-treat population. While the * on figures indicating statistical significance of p<0.05 may appear impressive, they detract from the critical issue highlighted in the press release (or rather during the webcast); the drug demonstrated no efficacy in the ITT population. Furthermore, participants in the low dose cohort actually experienced a decline in MDS-UPDRS Part 2. Infra, we will delve into the data and critique Annovis' claims regarding the presumed efficacy of buntanetap, which we view with considerable skepticism. We posit that buntanetap, having failed in AD, has similarly failed in PD.

Additionally, financial constraints continue to burden Annovis. During the Q&A session of the webcast, the CEO disclosed that the company has approximately $4M in cash (webcast; 24:40), an amount we believe to clearly be insufficient to support further studies or regulatory submissions. The company aims to pursue an NDA in the fall of 2024, buoyed by claims of investor interest contingent on their ability to file (webcast; 24:25). However, we anticipate that the forthcoming meeting with the FDA, expected before the NDA filing, will result in the regulatory agency advising against a filing due to inadequate data. We will explore this issue more thoroughly infra.

Parkinson's Data

The press release published on July 2nd titled "Annovis Bio Announces New Data from Phase III Parkinson's Study Highlighting Improvements in Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) and Cognition After Treatment with Buntanetap" features 3 figures.

Figure 1, shown infra, displays cognition measures (MMSE) for the ITT population and the mild dementia (MMSE 20-26) cohort.

Figure 1 PD Cognition Data (Annovis Bio Press Release (July 2nd 2024))

The effect size in the ITT population is so marginal, it is hard to attribute that with high certainty to the investigational drug. A change of approximately -0.3 observed in the placebo group, over the period of 6 months (study length), is so minimal that it falls far below the clinically relevant threshold of -2. The mild dementia sub-population, representing 64 patients (~12% of ITT), shows a decline of about -1.5 in the placebo group, -0.5 in the low dose group, and approximately 0 in the high dose group. The figure does not specify the exact number of subjects in each group, making it difficult to draw definitive conclusions. It is important to note that the drug did not improve cognition in any group; it at best slowed or stopped the decline. This could be partially explained by random chance attributable to the small sample size and multiplicity issues, or potentially by some cholinergic properties of buntanetap metabolites, which we discussed more in our previous articles.

Figure 2, arguably the most critical, depicts four bar plots showing changes in MDS-UPDRS scores within a specific sub-population.

Figure 2 PD H1&2 MH>3yrs MDS-UPDRS scores (Annovis Bio Press Release (July 2nd 2024))

The cohort selected for this analysis is described as HY (Hoehn and Yahr) 1&2 MH>3yrs, referring to patients with Hoehn and Yahr Scale scores of 1 and 2-patients who have had Parkinson's disease for more than 3 years, while the study inclusion criteria enrolled patients with scores from 1 to 3. To our knowledge, this subgroup was not mentioned prior to the data publication and considering that the study analysis was notably delayed, we believe this was not a pre-planned population for analysis but rather a post-hoc selection of patients who "responded" to the drug.

The consistent theme across the four plots is that the placebo group worsens or does not change, while the high-dose drug group improves. This analysis included 158 patients, about 30% of the ITT population, yet no information on the distribution among the groups is provided, casting further doubt on the generalizability of the results. Although the effects seem profound in most plots, the p-values, indicated by asterisks, suggest a range of 0.05-0.01 (* usually represents less than 0.05, ** less than 0.01, and *** less than 0.001), which may point to a high standard deviation. We will delve into why this is significant and offer possible explanations for this data when we discuss the final figure.

Figure 3 presents data similar to Figure 2 but focuses on a subset of patients with Postural Instability and Gait Difficulty (PIGD).

Figure 3 PD PIGD MDS-UPDRS scores (Annovis Bio Press Release (July 2nd 2024))

Although the press release does not specify the sample size for this group, the webcast indicated a sample size of 98 (webcast; 7:45), approximately 19% of the ITT population. This particular cohort is of interest due to the substantial improvements reported in the figures. MDS-UPDRS Part III, which assesses motor function, shows an improvement of approximately 25 points from baseline, while the combined II+III score depicts a slight decline in the placebo group of about 5 points, and an improvement of roughly 30 points in the high dose group. These findings are quite unprecedented; however, we argue that they are implausible.

Both Figure 2 and Figure 3 highlight improvements in smaller subsets of patients, particularly those in the early stages of Parkinson's disease, as indicated by their H&Y scores. It is conceivable that these patients, belonging to the cohort studied, might also be receiving mainstream dopaminergic symptomatic treatment for PD-such as levodopa. Dopamine agonists, which are often not introduced at diagnosis, particularly in younger or healthier patients, are more likely administered as symptoms emerge. A 5-year prospective longitudinal study reported that 67% of patients were prescribed levodopa within three years following diagnosis. Thus, we speculate that the improvements observed in both Figure 2 and Figure 3 could primarily be driven by other symptomatic treatments, possibly distributed unevenly between study arms due to chance. This speculation is grounded in the implausibility that a drug failing in the ITT population could simultaneously produce a ~25-point improvement in the MDS-UPDRS Part III score in a small sub-population. How do we ascertain the drug's failure in the ITT cohort? While this specific figure was not included in the press release, Annovis revealed the relevant slide during the webcast.

ITT analysis MDS-UPDRS II and III (Annovis Bio July 2nd 2024 PD zoom webcast )

Clearly, the drug had no effect on the ITT on any of the sub-scores. In fact, the low dose arm worsened on MDS-UPDRS II by approximately 0.5, while the high dose and placebo groups remained relatively unchanged. In MDS-UPDRS III, both the placebo and high dose groups improved by about 2.5 points, and the low dose group improved by about 1 point. Collectively, at best, the drug did nothing-but that's only if we do not consider the worse scores observed in the low dose cohort. The sponsor concluded at the bottom of the slide: "Buntanetap did not show an effect in the whole ITT population, neither in MDS-UPDRS part II or part III." We share that view, and hence, we doubt that the effects observed in figures 2 and 3 are related to the investigated drug.

In addition to concerns about potential confounding from other symptomatic treatments administered during the study, the variability in data further casts doubt on the validity of the claims. In Figure 3, in the MDS-UPDRS II+III plot, despite a treatment effect difference of approximately 35 points (placebo vs. high dose), the p-value is marked by only one asterisk (*). This potentially indicates that the data is highly variable. We speculate, based on simple calculations of sample size, mean effect, and the p-value, that the standard deviation could be as high as 60. While not definitively ruling out the drug's effectiveness, this finding makes the plausibility of the observed improvements being attributable solely to the drug unlikely. If the drug functioned consistently across a more homogeneous population of the post-hoc selected patients, one would expect to observe uniform effects; however, the data likely exhibit substantial spread of outcomes. Further data presentations and potentially a publication in a scientific journal could provide more clarity on this issue in the future. It is also worth to acknowledge that in Figure 2 the patients in the placebo arm worsened, despite the ITT placebo patients improving by almost 3 points.

To reiterate, we have presented three main arguments to support our doubts regarding the efficacy of buntanetap: 1) the drug's failure in the ITT population, 2) the potential confounding effect due to the use of other symptomatic treatments commonly administered to the post-hoc selected population, and 3) the spread of the data and small sample size, which undermine the generalizability of the results. To expand briefly on the last point, this issue can be considered within the broader context of multiple hypothesis testing. Post-hoc analysis of a seemingly arbitrary population may yield statistically significant results by chance alone. We describe the selection as "arbitrary" because no compelling rationale was presented for choices such as specifying three years post-diagnosis in Figure 2. It could be argued that two years or four years might have been more appropriate thresholds. Testing various scenarios often leads to significant results appearing purely by chance.

Moreover, analyses of sub-populations are typically underpowered, which should not only raise concerns about false negatives but also about false positives (Type I error). Studies have shown that when the null hypothesis has a greater than 50% chance of being incorrect, the likelihood of encountering false positives with standard alpha and beta levels significantly exceeds the commonly accepted 1 in 20 risk.

Probability of type I error result (DOI:10.2174/1874297101003010016)

Considering all these factors that undermine the efficacy claims for buntanetap, we believe that similar issues likely affect the data presented in the press release.

FDA and NDA

During the webcast that presented the results of the PD study, the CEO outlined the future direction for the company. They plan to meet with the FDA to discuss another study incorporating both symptomatic and disease-modifying components (webcast; 14:50). Additionally, the company seeks advice on filing an NDA for the symptomatic treatment of PD.

Concerning further phase 3 studies of buntanetap, these will be costly, and currently, Annovis does not possess the necessary funds. As previously mentioned, the CEO claims that funding is likely to be secured contingent upon a successful NDA filing (webcast; 24:25). However, based on our analysis, we believe that the FDA will advise the company not to file at this time. The evidence that the drug is effective, as detailed earlier in this article, is scant. Typically, the FDA requires two phase 3 trials demonstrating significant results in the primary and key secondary measures (p<0.05) or one study with findings indicated by a lower p-value (p<0.0025). Annovis has conducted a single phase 3 study that failed to meet its ITT per protocol primary endpoints and only achieved some statistical significance in post-hoc analyses.

Although the drug is proclaimed to have a safe profile by the sponsor, the evidence supporting the efficacy of buntanetap in either PD or AD is not compelling. Therefore, we believe that until the sponsor can produce more robust and unequivocal data, the FDA is unlikely to grant an NDA. The company anticipates meeting with the FDA this fall, presumably in October, as stated in the webcast.

Risks

There are several risks associated with investing in a company like Annovis, which is marked by high volatility and a small market capitalization. Notably, following the release of the PD topline data, the stock closed up ~75%. Our analysis suggests that the drug is ineffective, the supporting evidence is weak, and consequently, the FDA is unlikely to grant an NDA. Contrarily, there is a possibility that the market could perceive the drug as effective, or it may indeed prove to be effective, leading the FDA to approve the NDA based on the evidence available. Should this scenario unfold, the company could see a rapid increase in market capitalization and potentially alleviate some of its pressing financial challenges.

Conclusion

To summarize, we believe that the phase 3 topline data for buntanetap does not present a compelling case for its efficacy in treating Parkinson's Disease. The pivotal moment for the company will be the upcoming FDA meeting, which is likely to significantly influence the future of buntanetap, and potentially, the trajectory of Annovis itself. Given our skepticism about the scientific foundation of the drug and the inconclusive AD and PD data presented, we view Annovis stock as a sell. The current landscape is fraught with uncertainty due to the limited data shared publicly, but clarity may improve as more detailed information becomes available.