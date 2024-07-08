Sundry Photography

2024 and the AI revolution have brought quite a bit of respite for tech hardware names, and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is no exception. The leading cloud-oriented networking hardware vendor has seen tremendous growth this year, as the cloud hyperscalers invest in their data center to prepare for AI applications.

Year-to-date, Arista has surged more than 40%. Amid this rally, however, investors have to ask ourselves; can Arista's valuation really be sustained?

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a neutral article on Arista in April, downgrading the stock from a prior buy position. While I admit that my cautiousness was premature, and I missed out on the last leg of the Arista rally, I certainly don't think the stock is holding back any upside left. Amid sky-high market multiples, I'd prefer to de-risk my portfolio and shift more toward value-oriented names; and because of this, I'm downgrading Arista to a sell rating.

Valuation checkup

Let's start with the elephant in the room first; Arista's valuation has soared to, what I believe, are unsustainable multiples, which in my view, already prices in all the strength that the company has seen to date.

Arista only guides out one quarter at a time, but for the current fiscal year FY24, Wall Street analysts are expecting the company to generate $7.93 of pro forma EPS (+14% y/y) on $6.72 billion in revenue (+15% y/y). And looking ahead to FY25, consensus is calling for $9.05 in pro forma EPS (+14% y/y) and $7.82 billion in revenue (+16% y/y).

This puts Arista's valuation multiples at:

46x FY24 P/E

40x FY25 P/E

It's clear that these bloated multiples are banking on an AI uplift, which is already embedded into Arista's most recent results. The company's revenue guidance, calling for a ~teens revenue growth rate this year, already factors in its cloud hyperscaler customers purchasing AI Ethernet tools to support their data center expansion.

So how, then, can we defend a ~40x P/E multiple for a company that's only expected to grow earnings at a mid-teens clip? We note that Arista's current PEG ratio is 3.1x (dividing its 46x current-year P/E by 14% expected revenue growth), and at the moment, for earnings-generating tech companies, I'm targeting PEG ratios below 1x.

The next catalyst for Arista is its Q2 earnings release, due out at the end of July. With so much strength already priced into this stock, I believe Arista is set up to disappoint and give up some of these gains. My year-end price target on Arista is $271, which represents a 30x FY25 P/E multiple and is more in-line with the company's historical multiples between ~25-30x earnings over the past several years:

Data by YCharts

AI strength is already embedded into current results; and don't forget the fact that Arista's business tends to be very lumpy

Here's something that the short memory of the stock market probably doesn't actively recall; Arista runs a very lumpy hardware sales business, which is dominated by its "cloud titan" customers, primarily Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META).

Recall that these cloud titans invested heavily into their datacenter capacity right before the onset of the pandemic, and then pulled back drastically on orders thereafter. The result was a prolonged year of sales decline for Arista in 2020. The company itself has limited visibility into its large customers' orders, often only receiving visibility one quarter in advance (in fact, procuring materials for anticipated orders that ended up not materializing was one of Arista's biggest margin challenges during the pandemic).

It's highly likely that AI is driving similar behavior now, with companies bolstering up their data center capacity now and benefiting Arista's sales for the moment.

Make no mistake; Arista is seeing tremendous results. As shown in the chart below, the company's revenue soared 16% y/y to $1.57 billion in the most recent quarter (Q1), beating Wall Street's expectations of $1.55 billion (+15% y/y):

Arista Q1 results (Arista Q1 earnings release)

And not only that, but favorable product mix and a higher contribution of enterprise sales has also lifted Arista's pro forma gross margins up 390bps y/y to 64.2%:

Arista Q1 gross margins (Arista Q1 earnings release)

Driven by AI-oriented deals, the company is now expecting to achieve above its original analyst day growth target of 10-12% revenue growth this year, which is the primary cause of Arista's post-Q1 earnings rally. Per CEO Jayshree Ullal's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

If you recall, in February, I shared with you that we are progressing well in four major AI Ethernet clusters that we won versus InfiniBand recently. In all four cases, we are now migrating from trials to pilots, connecting thousands of GPUs this year, and we expect production in the range of 10K to 100K GPUs in 2025. Ethernet at scale is becoming the de facto network and premier choice for scale-out AI training workloads. A good AI network needs a good data strategy delivered by a highly differentiated EOS and network data lake architecture. We are therefore becoming increasingly constructive about achieving our AI target of 750 million in 2025. In summary, as we continue to set the direction of Arista 2.0 networking, our visibility to new AI and cloud projects is improving, and our enterprise and provider activity continues to progress well. We are now projecting above our analyst-day range of 10% to 12% annual growth in 2024."

But again, we need to emphasize; how much of this is already priced into Arista's stock? As previously mentioned, consensus is already calling for 14% growth in FY24, and accelerating again to 16% revenue growth in FY25. We also fear the fact that Arista is being priced at a premium valuation multiple against peak-cycle earnings, when cloud titan orders could very well recede after an initial round of AI investment.

Key takeaways

While not quite as lumpy as other areas of tech hardware like memory (where pricing tends to fluctuate wildly based on supply), Arista has also proven itself to be quite a cyclical business based on the cadence of its largest customers' order books. Needless to say, AI is driving a big investment boom in datacenter hardware right now; but how long can that strength last? Already trading at a >40x P/E, I'm not keen to hold my breath for further upside.