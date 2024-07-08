Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) is a well-established biotech, which is in the middle of running its phase 3 study using its drug lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with MASH, in the ongoing phase 3 NATiV3 clinical trial. I previously wrote about this biotech's prospects on using this drug to treat this patient population in a Seeking Alpha article entitled "Inventiva: Biotech To Consider Despite Short NASH Study Enrollment Pause." I discussed the data it achieved to date and that the trial was allowed to continue with protocol amendments. Since then, there was a major development that was established, which was that there was a 4th Data Monitoring Committee [DMC] safety review pass.

It was noted that the drug was safe for patients and that the phase 3 NATiV3 clinical trial should continue without any modification. This was one development that happened, which is highly important for the outcome of this late-stage study for the final safety outcome. However, the reason why I want to go over this biotech again and why I believe some value can be made, would be if it can achieve its intended funding goals. It provided an update to shareholders that it is looking to extend its cash runway, either with a royalty-based financing deal or by other means of incorporating a strategic option.

The premise here is that if such a deal or strategic option were to be announced, greatly extending the cash runway, then it could possibly mean a boost to the stock price. Lastly, there was an update on recruitment for this ongoing phase 3 study that the first visit of the last patient did not occur until the 2nd half of 2024, which means data from this trial likely won't be released until the 2nd half of 2026. Thus, the next best value creating event would be a possible financial transaction to carry it forward.

DMC Fourth Pass Update Clears Another Safety Hurdle For Lanifibranor

As I noted above at the beginning of this article, the most notable update from Inventiva S.A. is that it was able to receive a 4th positive recommendation from the Data Monitoring Committee [DMC] of lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with MASH. The best announcement from this update was that the DMC body itself recommended that the phase 3 NATiV3 clinical trial continue without any modifications. This is good news, since there was a short trial enrollment pause in terms of safety. The trial enrollment pause was enacted by the company after a Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction [SUSAR] that occurred in the study with one patient.

The DMC came in with two recommendations, which were welcomed by the company and implemented. They were to do the following:

Implement liver monitoring every 6-weeks for each patient enrolled in the trial

To amend the protocol to exclude newly screened patients to be enrolled into the study that were diagnosed with or predisposed to autoimmune or thyroid disease.

With these two new recommendations in place, eventually the trial was allowed to begin screening and randomizing patients again. The recent 4th DMC recommendation to continue without modification builds on the fact that lanifibranor is still safe for these MASH patients to take. In terms of a catalyst for this program, it would be a data readout from this late-stage study. It is expected that results from this phase 3 NATiV3 clinical trial, using lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with MASH, will be released in the 2nd half of 2026. The reasoning for this is because enrollment has been coming along well, but the truth is that the last patient's first visit was set to not occur until the 1st half of 2024.

Competition Abound But Possible Differentiation In Place

The reason why lanifibranor is at the point of phase 3 clinical testing, was because it was able to achieve two necessary endpoints when treating patients with MASH. Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis [MASH] is a type of disorder characterized as inflammation to the liver, because of excessive fat cells. The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market is expected to reach $48.3 billion by the end of 2035. Eventually, such inflammation of the liver can lead to fibrosis occurring. Thus, a drug like lanifibranor or another should be capable of reducing inflammation and also having an impact on fibrotic tissue on the liver. This is precisely what was shown in the prior NATIVE phase 2b study, using this drug to treat this MASH patient population. However, there were two doses that were tested for this particular study. The two doses of drug used were 800 mg and 1200 mg. Thus, the randomization of this mid-stage study was as follows:

800 mg of lanifibranor

1200 mg of lanifibranor

Placebo.

There are two necessary endpoint efficacy measures eventually needed for FDA approval of a MASH drug such as lanifibranor. The first endpoint typically used is known as resolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis [Important to note what MASH and NASH are interchangeable terms]. The second endpoint typically used is improvement of fibrosis by at least one stage and no worsening of NASH.

Both of these endpoints were met with statistical significance compared to placebo with the higher 1200 mg dose of drug, with a total of 45% and 42% of patients achieving these endpoints respectively. The drug was also shown to do well in terms of another endpoint in the study, which was resolution of NASH and improvement of fibrosis. Again, the higher 1200 mg dose of lanifibranor was able to beat placebo in terms of this efficacy endpoint with a p-value of p<0.001. In essence, 31% of patients achieved this endpoint, while only 21% of placebo patients did.

The last endpoint measure from the phase 2b study that I noted is important because this is what the company believes could provide it a competitive advantage over other approved or soon to be approved MASH drugs. Another biotech with an oral drug that has done well to treat patients with this disorder would be Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) with its drug Rezdiffra [resmetirom]. Especially, since this was approved by the FDA to treat patients with MASH. It is important to note that this was the first MASH drug to be approved by the FDA.

Even though Inventiva isn't expected to have a data readout from its phase 3 NATiV3 trial until the 2nd half of 2026, there is a way to speed up approval. How would that be possible? That's because if the endpoints of this late-stage study are met with statistical significance, then it is highly likely that the company could file for Accelerated Approval of lanifibranor to treat these patients with MASH. Another competitor to worry about would be Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), which has a similar drug to that of Rezdiffra, known as VK2809.

Two other competitors to worry about might be 89bio, Inc. (ETNB) and Akero Therapeutics (AKRO). The reason why is that both of these companies are developing FGF-21 injectable drugs to treat these patients with MASH. Such drugs, from these companies respectively known as pegozafermin and efruxifermin, have shown to achieve a significant percentage of liver fat reduction. As have other MASH drugs like survodutide from Boehringer Ingelheim, tirzepatide from Eli Lilly (LLY) and semaglutide from Novo Nordisk (NVO). The hope for Inventiva S.A. to possibly compete against many of these companies in this big target market space would be differentiation or some type of competitive advantage.

One possible competitive advantage would be limited drop-out on treatment, but with no gastrointestinal [GI] side effects. That is, the tolerability profile of lanifibranor could end up being superior. Besides this, is the fact that greater improvement in fibrosis was observed with lanifibranor, compared to that of semaglutide from Novo Nordisk or resmetirom from Madrigal.

To harp on that point, surveyed prescribers believe that a drug that does both achieve improvement of fibrosis and resolve steatohepatitis as being better for patients [Superiority in two histological biomarkers and not just one or the other]. Not only that, but it was shown that lanifibranor did well in patients with pre-diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes [T2D]. If this is enough of a competitive advantage to be had, there is another, and that would be in terms of drug synergy. This drug from Inventiva plays very well when combined with a GLP-1 drug. Thus, another target it could go after would be MASH patients with diabetes and then those with obesity. If such effects are proven, upon the release of data from the phase 3 NATiV3 clinical trial in the 2nd half of 2026, then this biotech will be well on its way to capturing this considerable market opportunity.

Financials

According to the 6-K SEC Filing, Inventiva S.A. had Euro cash of 11 million, short-term deposits of 0.1 million and long-term deposit of 19 million. Net cash used in operating activities, or cash burn, was Euro 29.4 million in Q1 of 2024. The company doesn't have a lot of cash and the in the most recent quarter it had to raise Euro 23.7 million under the second tranche of a January 2024 unsecured loan agreement granted by the European Investment Bank [EIB]. Based on this drawdown of the second tranche, Inventiva had to issue 3,144,654 warrants to the EIB.

As I stated above, an update was provided in that the company's cash was starting to diminish. Matter of fact, it stated that it had Euro 9.6 million as of May 31, 2024. The estimated cash runway was that it would only have enough funds to operate into the 2nd half of July 2024. Having said that, it is exploring many options to increase its cash and possibly to improve shareholder value. These options could be to establish a royalty-based agreement to bring in a lot of cash, or explore other strategic alternatives. My opinion here is that it could even be possibly forced to merge or be acquired by a big pharmaceutical.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Inventiva S.A. The first risk to consider would be regarding the ongoing advancement of the phase 3 NATiV3 clinical trial, which is using lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with MASH. The primary endpoint of this trial is the resolution of NASH and improvement of fibrosis. The hope is that the drug will be able to beat placebo regarding this efficacy endpoint. There is no assurance that the trial outcome will be positive, nor that the primary endpoint of this phase 3 study will be met with statistical significance.

The second risk would be in terms of the synergy I described above in using lanifibranor in combination with GLP-1 agonists like semaglutide and others. Even though some evidence of this has been established in a small group of patients, there is no assurance that this will be seen again in a larger clinical study. Some cohorts in the phase 2b study had MASH patients who were already taking other stable therapies. About 13% of patients were receiving a stable dose of GLP-1 receptor agonists, and then 9% were on a stable dose of SGLT2 inhibitors. The goal is to eventually see if lanifibranor can be combined with such other drugs, but there is no guarantee that such a combination will eventually be approved or successful upon reaching the market.

A third risk to consider would be regarding the competitive MASH treatment landscape. As I have shown above, there are tons of competitors to consider. Where the company might find ground in terms of being successful against such competitors like Madrigal and others, would first be in terms of lanifibranor possibly being more tolerable [safety]. From there, it could be the advantage of not only providing substantial fibrosis reduction, but also resolving steatohepatitis. The ability to accomplish both of these histological biomarkers is something very sought out for by over 85% of prescribers.

Lastly, there could be a move to only focus on the MASH patient population that have diabetes or are obese. The risk is that such competitive advantages are not expected to be achieved in the ongoing phase 3 NATiV3 study. If these are not established in this trial, then even if lanifibranor is approved, it would have a difficult time competing in the market.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be regarding the financial position that it is in. That's because its cash position is very low, and it only has enough cash to fund its operations into the 2nd half of July 2024. The goal is to enact a royalty-based financing deal or other strategic option activity. There is no guarantee that either of these measures will occur, nor that the company will be able to obtain the necessary cash to continue funding the ongoing phase 3 NATiV3 clinical trial. From there, it could actually be forced to either pause and/or halt this ongoing late-stage study of lanifibranor treating this MASH patient population.

Conclusion

Inventiva has done well to advance the use of its drug lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with MASH. There is no doubt that the ability to use this drug to target this patient population is a huge market opportunity. However, it will be met with severe competition. It could end up overcoming this hardship if it can somehow establish competitive advantages over the other MASH drugs. Where it could also see some additional benefit is if it can initiate additional testing for the treatment of this patient population when it combines lanifibranor with other GLP-1 agonists.

This would not only reduce investor risk, but provide another avenue of competing in this space. The going concern remains cash, but with the data established to date, it might be in a position to establishing some type of deal. Either through the ability to generate a royalty-based financing deal or with another strategic alternative. There is no guarantee of either of these events happening, but it is something to keep an eye on for sure. What makes this biotech's approach unique is that it is the only one to be exploring the use of a pan-PPAR agonist drug to treat patients with MASH.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.