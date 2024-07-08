S&P 500 Snapshot: New Record High To Kick Off Second Half

Summary

  • The S&P 500 is currently up 17.38% year to date and has recorded a new all-time high 34 times this year.
  • The U.S. Treasury put the closing yield on the 10-year note, as of July 5th, at 4.28%, which is above its record low.
  • The S&P 500 is a market cap-weighted index which includes roughly the 500 largest U.S. stocks, spanning 11 sectors.

Record Highs road sign

tang90246

The S&P 500 kicked off the second half of the year with a new record high. The index is currently up 17.38% year to date and has recorded a new all-time high 34 times this year.

The table

This article was written by

Advisor Perspectives is a leading interactive publisher for Registered Investment Advisors. Our AP Charts & Analysis portion of our website analyzes economic and market trends.

