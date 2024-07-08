tolgart/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has appreciated over 60% in the last year as interest in nuclear power has resurfaced.

The company is benefiting from this nuclear renaissance, as well as higher uranium prices.

Moving forward, I think Cameco will continue to do well, as nuclear power will likely play a key role in meeting the increasing energy demands of AI in a sustainable and efficient way.

The stock does look overpriced here, and technical analysis suggests we could see a pull-back.

However, for those without a position, I’d see any pull-back as a good opportunity to buy.

I last rated Cameco a Hold based on its long-term appeal but overvaluation. For the same reasons, I maintain a Hold rating. CCJ is a great company, but it is expensive, especially after last year’s rally.

Latest Earnings

Cameco’s latest quarterly earnings didn’t actually show positive growth in either revenues or earnings.

Financial Results (Investor slides)

As we can see, revenues were down 8% YoY, while earnings were negative. However, it is quite interesting to note that Gross Profit was up, despite lower revenues.

It seems like Cameco is benefitting from the surge in Uranium prices, which is reflected in the higher margins.

However, as we can see in the quarterly trends sections, earnings are all over the place. Cameco says in its report that the negative earnings are caused by the timing of transactions and other unusual items.

Q1 is seasonally a weak quarter, and we should see revenues increase further through the year. But the overall trend in earnings has been quite positive if we look at 2020 and 2023.

CCJ Growth (SA)

CCJ managed to more than double its EBITDA and scores highly on most growth metrics on SA. This is a big reason why CCJ has rallied over 60% in the last year.

But can this trend keep going?

Nuclear Outlook

There are at least two important factors that I believe will strongly support Cameco and the nuclear industry in the coming years

AI

Politics

The huge rise in AI applications is going to change a lot of things, and one of them is no doubt the energy market.

It has already been stated by some that energy will be the true bottleneck to AI implementation.

Data center demand (McKinsey)

Data center power consumption is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% until 2030. This may not seem like a lot but it will compound fast.

This is something that Cameco also pointed out in their last investor presentation.

Tech sector energy demand (CCJ Investor slides)

The company estimated that energy demand from the tech sector could double by 2026, citing the growth in data centers and cryptocurrency.

Energy demand is going to increase, there’s no doubt about it, and while oil and gas have actually done well to keep up with this increase over the past few years, the world wants efficient and clean energy.

Nuclear is back in fashion, and we can also see this from how governments are beginning to favor it again.

Just a few weeks ago, the US offered up $3.4 billion in funding.

The US will ask suppliers next month to bid on contracts for as much as $3.4 billion of domestically produced nuclear reactor fuel, according to a government notice. Around $2.7 billion of the funding comes from a broader plan to wean the nation off nuclear fuel imported from Russia and forms part of a strategy to help restart domestic nuclear fuel production by making direct purchases of the low-enriched uranium used in reactors

Source: BNN Bloomberg

This move is as much about obtaining clean energy, as it is about energy independence. In this regard, the increased geopolitical tensions will certainly help aid nuclear energy, as more and more countries seek to gain energy independence and outperform their peers.

We know that China has been leading the race for nuclear energy, and it seems to me that the US and other countries do not want to be left behind.

Lastly, it is also worth noting that developments in nuclear technology, such as the use of Small Modular Reactors also promised to revolutionize the industry. Cameco recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Westinghouse to explore using their nuclear reactor technology.

Valuation

CCJ is very richly valued by most traditional metrics.

CCJ Valuation (SA)

Even before the nuclear renaissance, CCJ always commanded high multiples. The 5-year Avg P/S for example is 6.72. Now, the P/S is almost 12.

However, we have to understand that this is based on high expectations for the future.

EPS Estimates (SA)

Consensus EPS have earnings doubling in 2025. As we can see, the implied forward P/E is 28, which seems a lot more reasonable.

Still, I do think that today’s rich valuation limits the upside.

Technical Analysis

Looking at the weekly chart, the bullish trend still looks intact.

CCJ Weekly chart (Trendspider)

We are now finding support at the 20 EMA, which has been held throughout most of this whole rally in 2023. However, we did get a negative crossover in the MACD.

Zooming to the daily, we do see some more signs of weakness.

CCJ Daily (Trendspider)

We have crossed below the 20 and 50 EMAs and are close to the trendline support. Below this, the 200 EMA at $45 comes in, which would no doubt be a great place to buy.

Note that seasonality is weak in July, implying a sell-off is more likely than not here.

Risks

The high valuation is a risk when it comes to Cameco. I also fear that there are already a lot of high expectations baked into the price, and this means that any deviation from this could strongly affect the valuation. Also, variations in the uranium price could negatively impact profitability

Takeaway

All in all, I think Cameco is a good way to get exposure to the nuclear industry. It’s a solid company with a good track record and a bright future. However, this is reflected in the valuation. I’d advise getting some level of exposure, but leaving some room to increase the position when we get a pull-back.